Sport24.co.za | Nkwe hails ‘brilliant’ Bavuma after Proteas leadership backing

Cape

Town – New Proteas team

director Enoch Nkwe believes

that South African cricket has made a sound decision to back Test batsman Temba Bavuma in

a leadership role moving forward.

The 29-year-old Bavuma is set for

a massive push from Proteas management and was last week named as the new Test

vice-captain ahead of October’s three-match series in India while he is also

included in the squad for three T20Is against India next month.

Bavuma is also set to be given a

run in the ODI side, having only been awarded to caps in that format so far.

He is currently captaining the SA ‘A’ side in India in five 50-over matches, and it is all part of a decision

that has been taken to give him more leadership responsibility in the national

set-up.

Faf du Plessis, who will captain

the Test side in India, is 35-years-old and his ODI future is uncertain

following this year’s dismal showing at the 2019 World Cup in England.

He is still the overwhelming

favourite to lead the Proteas into battle at next year’s T20 World Cup in

Australia in October, but Du Plessis is obviously nearing the end of his reign

and Bavuma is one man who has been identified as a possible replacement, at

least on the Test stage.

Bavuma does have significant

leadership experience at the Lions where he has captained frequently,

particularly during Nkwe’s first and only season as head coach when the Lions

won the 4-Day Franchise Series and the CSA T20 Challenge in 2018/19.

“Temba, just as a human

being is brilliant,” Nkwe told media in Johannesburg on Thursday.

“He’s been fantastic for

Lions cricket and South African cricket.

“The key learnings from

international cricket that he shared at the Lions helped us to drive the Lions

way and helped the entire squad grow in a short period of time.

“To see him being part of

the squads going forward and seeing him given a strong backing from CSA is very

exciting.

“He has been part of the

Test group for some time and he has built strong relationships.

“I strongly feel like South

Africa is in good hands with Temba.

“He will keep learning

alongside Faf, who has done a very good job over the years. Let’s see how

things unfold in the next couple of months and years.”

Bavuma has played 36 Test matches

since making his debut back in 2014 and he averages 33.00 in the

format.