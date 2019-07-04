Sport24.co.za | More details emerge for Federer v Nadal Cape Town match

Cape Town – More key details have emerged after confirmation tennis greats Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal would be heading to Cape Town in 2020 to play an exhibition charity match.

News that the two legends of the sport – who share no fewer than 38 Grand Slam titles between them – would he heading to the Mother City spread like wildfire on social media after Federer confirmed the news during an interview with Vogue.

“He’s an intense guy on the court,” Federer said.

“He’s super honest and open off the court.

“And he’s got a heart of gold.

“He’s also going to help me with my foundation again next year.

“We’re going to try to break the record for most attendance, in Cape Town, South Africa for my foundation.

“I’m so looking forward to it so thank you Rafa.”

On Thursday, the ATP Tour’s official website confirmed the pair will do battle on Friday, February 7 at 20:00 in Cape Town in a charity match as part of Federer’s ‘Match for Africa’ series.

The pair will likely head straight to South Africa from Melbourne in Australia following the 2020 Australian Open which concludes on Sunday, February 2.