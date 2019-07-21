Sport24.co.za | Midfield: Rassie’s only murky Bok area

Cape Town – Frans

Steyn seems a crucial step closer now to the possibility that he emulates

record-holding Os du Randt later this year … as a second Springbok to boast two

World Cup-winning medals.

READ: Bok ratings: Give that No 9 … a nine!

If the

current Boks, amassing a tidy head of steam for RWC 2019 after Saturday’s

handsome 35-17 downing of Australia in the Rugby Championship at Ellis Park, manage to lift the Webb Ellis Cup again and veteran utility back

Steyn is part of the mix, he would join iconic prop Du Randt with that status.

Considering

that the front-ranker earned his medals 12 years apart (1995 and 2007),

French-based Steyn would also sport that precise feat, as he would be adding

2019 honours to his own 2007 laurel.

There are

many bridges for the national team yet to cross – both as a collective force

and as individuals – in pursuit of that tournament-winning objective, of

course, but the 32-year-old’s eye-opening zest in almost half an hour off the

bench at inside centre in Johannesburg at very least revealed that the

sometimes lengthily-absent international is a serious contender to be on the

plane to Japan later in the year.

For all his

versatility, which makes him a sound fullback option too, Steyn suddenly, timeously

hikes quite considerably the resources available to head coach Rassie Erasmus

in the one area (arguably) where more questions than compelling answers

continue to present themselves: the midfield.

While it

seems that Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am, who were part of the earliest wave

of Bok personnel flown over to New Zealand several days ago to begin

preparations for this Saturday’s massive clash with the All Blacks in

Wellington (09:35 SA time), are earmarked for Nos 12 and 13 respectively at the

Cake Tin, Steyn’s vigour and appetite against the Wallabies draws him back much

closer to the starting picture himself – something he has not done since as far

back as 2012.

A place

among the substitutes again appears the likeliest bet for the player if he

cracks the match-day 23 against New Zealand, but that occurrence would also raise

the stakes for Stormers stalwart De Allende, especially, to produce an

assertive showing as the incumbent of the inside channel.

The

27-year-old occupied the berth in all four Bok end-of-year tour fixtures in

2018, and appears to remain the premier choice in Erasmus’s mind as things

stand – explaining his early flight to NZ among a batch of “A-teamers” who

missed the Wallaby tussle.

Buoyed by

the dynamic overall display of the experiment-driven combo against Australia,

South Africa look to be building healthy depth in virtually all departments; there

will clearly be little luxury for “passengers” over the next few weeks of Test

activity which will be hugely influential in narrowing down the World Cup

squad.

But an

exception, you could argue, is both centre berths, despite the good levels of

experience caps-wise from the likes of De Allende and Jesse Kriel, in

particular, but also the gradually mounting tallies of Sharks-based duo Am and

Andre Esterhuizen.

No single

player from that group can truly claim to have nailed down a Test midfield

starting spot.

The trend

continued in the Big Smoke on Saturday, where the Esterhuizen-Kriel alliance veered

more toward the workmanlike than genuinely wowing, despite the more notable

excellence in several Bok positions elsewhere.

Brawny unit

Esterhuizen also did himself no favours by earning a yellow card for a reckless

high tackle in the first half, a period in which the Boks leaked a try while

their 14-man defence was overly stretched.

South Africa

still look a bit short of “knife through butter” attacking oomph at centre, and

De Allende and Am get their opportunity now – at least that is the selection expectation – to offer up doses of that missing quality against the world champions.

While Steyn

is hardly the most subtle animal himself as a midfielder, his directness and

physicality almost invariably sucks in defenders to create opportunities beyond

him in the backline, so any outside centre in alliance with him has the potential

to play off him productively – he is a decent creator, when not bashing it up

himself, through his strong and long passing.

The

Montpellier man lurking with renewed intent is excellent as a gee-up for the

broad Bok midfield arsenal …

Bok squad for remainder of Rugby Championship:

Forwards (21): Schalk Brits (Bulls), Marcell Coetzee (Ulster, Ireland), Lood de Jager (Bulls), Thomas du Toit (Sharks), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Stormers), Rynhardt Elstadt (Toulouse, France), Eben Etzebeth (Stormers), Lizo Gqoboka (Bulls), Steven Kitshoff (Stormers), Vincent Koch (Saracens, England), Francois Louw (Bath, England), Frans Malherbe (Stormers), Malcolm Marx (Lions), Bongi Mbonambi (Stormers), Tendai Mtawarira (Sharks), Franco Mostert (Gloucester, England), Trevor Nyakane (Bulls), Marvin Orie (Lions), Kwagga Smith (Lions), RG Snyman (Bulls), Duane Vermeulen (Bulls)

Backs (15): Lukhanyo Am (Sharks), Damian de Allende (Stormers), Faf de Klerk (Sale Sharks, England), Andre Esterhuizen (Sharks), Warrick Gelant (Bulls), Elton Jantjies (Lions), Herschel Jantjies (Stormers), Cheslin Kolbe (Toulouse, France), Jesse Kriel (Bulls), Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks), Sbu Nkosi (Sharks), Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz, Japan), Handré Pollard (Bulls), Cobus Reinach (Northampton Saints, England), Frans Steyn (Montpellier, France)

*Follow our chief writer on Twitter:

@RobHouwing