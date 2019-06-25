Sport24.co.za | Lone Proteas legend in Harbhajan Singh’s best-ever XI

Cape Town – Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has named his best-ever cricketing XI, with Proteas all-rounder Jacques Kallis the only South African represented.

Harbhajan revealed his all-time XI on the Lord’s Cricket YouTube channel, with the criteria being that he had to have played with or against them, or have been strongly influenced by the players mentioned.

The 38-year-old named the “usual suspects”, which included Sachin Tendulkar and Shane Warne, both of whom regularly make such lists.

Harbhajan, who played 103 Tests and has taken 417 wickets from 1998 to 2015, revealed a line-up, which included four Indian cricketers.

Former Proteas all-rounder Kallis slotted in at No 5 on his list with saying: “he would balance the team for me”.

Kallis, who retired from international cricket in 2014, played 166 Tests for South Africa scoring 13 289 runs and taking 292 wickets in the process.

Harbhajan Singh‘s all-time XI:

Sachin Tendulkar (India), Rohit Sharma (India), Virat Kohli (India), Ricky Ponting (Australia), Jacques Kallis (South Africa), Andrew Flintoff (England), MS Dhoni (India – wicketkeeper), Shane Warne (Australia), Wasim Akram (Pakistan), Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka)

[embedded content]