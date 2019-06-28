Sport24.co.za | LIVE: Pretorius, Morris put SA on top

47.5 – Chris Morris to Suranga Lakmal. Half volley, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

47.4 – Chris Morris to Isuru Udana. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.

47.3 – Chris Morris to Isuru Udana. Slower ball half volley, down leg side backing away Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

47.2 – Chris Morris to Isuru Udana. Length ball, to leg backing away Steer, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to point for no runs, fielded by Amla.

47.1 – Chris Morris to Isuru Udana. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

46.6 – Kagiso Rabada to Isuru Udana. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, Spliced to short leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

46.5 – Kagiso Rabada to Isuru Udana. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

46.4 – Kagiso Rabada to Isuru Udana. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

46.3 – Kagiso Rabada to Isuru Udana. Length ball, off stump backing away Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off for 2 runs, fielded by van der Dussen.

46.2 – Kagiso Rabada to Isuru Udana. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

46.1 – Kagiso Rabada to Suranga Lakmal. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, Spliced to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Amla.

45.6 – FOUR! Andile Phehlukwayo to Isuru Udana. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

45.5 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Isuru Udana. Short, off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

45.4 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Isuru Udana. Slower length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

45.3 – OUT! Caught. Andile Phehlukwayo to Thisara Perera. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg, by Rabada. Phehlukwayo takes his first wicket of the day. Thisara gets caught trying to pull Phehlukwayo to the boundary. Thisara just doesn’t get all of the ball and holes out to Rabada who takes a diving catch. They check upstairs the grounding, but the wicket remains.

45.2 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Isuru Udana. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to cover for 1 run, fielded by Duminy.

45.1 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Thisara Perera. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

44.6 – Imran Tahir to Thisara Perera. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.

44.5 – Imran Tahir to Isuru Udana. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot Steer, to cover for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.

44.4 – Imran Tahir to Isuru Udana. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

44.3 – Imran Tahir to Isuru Udana. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

44.2 – Imran Tahir to Isuru Udana. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

44.1 – Imran Tahir to Thisara Perera. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

43.6 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Thisara Perera. Length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.

43.5 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Thisara Perera. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot pulling, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

43.4 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Isuru Udana. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, Gloved to square leg for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.

43.3 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Isuru Udana. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Amla.

43.2 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Isuru Udana. Half volley, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Morris.

43.1 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Thisara Perera. Half volley, middle stump backing away driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.

42.6 – Imran Tahir to Isuru Udana. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

42.5 – Imran Tahir to Thisara Perera. Leg spinner half volley, down leg side on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.

42.4 – Imran Tahir to Thisara Perera. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

42.3 – Imran Tahir to Thisara Perera. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Markram.

42.2 – Imran Tahir to Thisara Perera. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Morris.

42.1 – Imran Tahir to Thisara Perera. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Amla.

41.6 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Isuru Udana. Length ball, off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to backward point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

41.6 – Wide Andile Phehlukwayo to Isuru Udana. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.

41.5 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Isuru Udana. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

41.4 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Thisara Perera. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Markram.

41.3 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Isuru Udana. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, in the air under control to third man for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.

41.2 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Isuru Udana. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

41.1 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Thisara Perera. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

40.6 – Imran Tahir to Isuru Udana. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot defending, to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Morris.

40.5 – Imran Tahir to Thisara Perera. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Duminy.

40.4 – Imran Tahir to Thisara Perera. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

40.3 – Imran Tahir to Isuru Udana. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.

40.2 – Imran Tahir to Isuru Udana. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

40.1 – Imran Tahir to Isuru Udana. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

39.6 – Chris Morris to Thisara Perera. Back of a length, down leg side ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

39.5 – OUT! Caught. Chris Morris to Jeevan Mendis. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to backward square leg, by Pretorius.

39.4 – Chris Morris to Jeevan Mendis. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

39.4 – Wide Chris Morris to Jeevan Mendis. Short, to leg ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.

39.3 – Chris Morris to Jeevan Mendis. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Rabada.

39.2 – Chris Morris to Jeevan Mendis. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.

39.1 – Chris Morris to Thisara Perera. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

38.6 – JP Duminy to Thisara Perera. Off break length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to fine leg for 3 runs, fielded by Tahir.

38.5 – JP Duminy to Thisara Perera. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.

38.5 – Wide JP Duminy to Thisara Perera. Off break half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) past fine leg for 4 runs.

38.4 – JP Duminy to Jeevan Mendis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

38.3 – FOUR! JP Duminy to Jeevan Mendis. Off break half volley, off stump down the track Slog, in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.

38.2 – JP Duminy to Thisara Perera. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, outside edge to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.

38.1 – JP Duminy to Thisara Perera. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.

37.6 – Chris Morris to Jeevan Mendis. Yorker, off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Morris.

37.5 – SIX! Chris Morris to Jeevan Mendis. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, well timed in the air under control over fine leg for 6 runs. Cracking shot from Jeevan to relieve some of the pressure building up. He flings the six past backward square-leg to bring up the first maximum of the day.

37.4 – Chris Morris to Thisara Perera. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot dropped, to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by du Plessis.

37.3 – Chris Morris to Jeevan Mendis. Length ball, off stump on the back foot Steer, to deep backward point for 1 run, mis-fielded by Duminy, fielded by van der Dussen.

37.2 – Chris Morris to Jeevan Mendis. Length ball, off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid on for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

37.1 – Chris Morris to Thisara Perera. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.

36.6 – JP Duminy to Jeevan Mendis. Arm length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

36.5 – JP Duminy to Jeevan Mendis. Arm length ball, off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Amla.

36.4 – JP Duminy to Jeevan Mendis. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

36.3 – JP Duminy to Jeevan Mendis. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

36.2 – JP Duminy to Thisara Perera. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Morris.

36.1 – OUT! Bowled. JP Duminy to Dhananjaya de Silva. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot reverse sweeping, missed to. De Silva plays a pre-meditated reverse sweep and gets bowled. He plays all over the ball and Duminy takes a wicket off his first ball. Sri Lanka are in serious trouble here.

35.6 – Kagiso Rabada to Jeevan Mendis. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

35.5 – Kagiso Rabada to Jeevan Mendis. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

35.4 – Kagiso Rabada to Jeevan Mendis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

35.3 – Kagiso Rabada to Jeevan Mendis. Length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.

35.2 – Kagiso Rabada to Jeevan Mendis. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

35.1 – Kagiso Rabada to Jeevan Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

34.6 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

34.5 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Jeevan Mendis. Length ball, to leg on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.

34.4 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Jeevan Mendis. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

34.3 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot cutting, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.

34.2 – FOUR! Andile Phehlukwayo to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep point for 4 runs. Phehlukwayo drags this one too short and outside off which gives de Sliva a chance to let loose and cut this one for four.

34.1 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Jeevan Mendis. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.

33.6 – Kagiso Rabada to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.

33.5 – Kagiso Rabada to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

33.4 – Kagiso Rabada to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs.

33.3 – Kagiso Rabada to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.

33.2 – Kagiso Rabada to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

33.1 – Kagiso Rabada to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

32.6 – Imran Tahir to Jeevan Mendis. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

32.5 – Imran Tahir to Jeevan Mendis. Leg spinner yorker, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Markram.

32.4 – Imran Tahir to Jeevan Mendis. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs.

32.3 – Imran Tahir to Jeevan Mendis. Googly half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, mis-timed to point for no runs.

32.2 – Imran Tahir to Jeevan Mendis. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

32.1 – Imran Tahir to Dhananjaya de Silva. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Morris.

31.6 – Dwaine Pretorius to Jeevan Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

31.5 – Dwaine Pretorius to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Tahir.

31.4 – Dwaine Pretorius to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

31.3 – Dwaine Pretorius to Dhananjaya de Silva. Half volley, to leg on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Rabada.

31.2 – Dwaine Pretorius to Jeevan Mendis. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to mid wicket for 1 run.

31.1 – Dwaine Pretorius to Jeevan Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

30.6 – FOUR! Imran Tahir to Dhananjaya de Silva. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. That’s the first boundary in nearly 10 overs for Sri Lanka. Tahir pushes one wide of off stump and that gives de Sliva the license to drive the ball to the cover boundary for four.

30.5 – Imran Tahir to Jeevan Mendis. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

30.4 – Imran Tahir to Jeevan Mendis. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for no runs.

30.3 – Imran Tahir to Jeevan Mendis. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

30.2 – Imran Tahir to Dhananjaya de Silva. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to deep extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

30.1 – Imran Tahir to Dhananjaya de Silva. Leg spinner full toss, to leg down the track driving, to long off for 2 runs, fielded by van der Dussen.

29.6 – Dwaine Pretorius to Jeevan Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

29.5 – Dwaine Pretorius to Jeevan Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

29.4 – Dwaine Pretorius to Jeevan Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

29.3 – Dwaine Pretorius to Jeevan Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

29.2 – Dwaine Pretorius to Jeevan Mendis. Length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Morris.

29.1 – Dwaine Pretorius to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.

28.6 – Imran Tahir to Jeevan Mendis. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Markram.

28.5 – Imran Tahir to Dhananjaya de Silva. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

28.4 – Imran Tahir to Dhananjaya de Silva. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

28.3 – Imran Tahir to Jeevan Mendis. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot working, in the air uncontrolled to long on for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

28.2 – Imran Tahir to Dhananjaya de Silva. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

28.1 – Imran Tahir to Dhananjaya de Silva. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

27.6 – Dwaine Pretorius to Jeevan Mendis. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.

27.5 – Dwaine Pretorius to Jeevan Mendis. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.

27.4 – Dwaine Pretorius to Jeevan Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

27.3 – Dwaine Pretorius to Jeevan Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

27.2 – Dwaine Pretorius to Jeevan Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

27.1 – OUT! Caught. Dwaine Pretorius to Kusal Mendis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to cover, by Morris. Mendis is dismissed now! He rocks onto the back foot and skews one in the air to the man at cover. Morris takes the catch low down and Sri Lanka are in trouble.

26.6 – Imran Tahir to Kusal Mendis. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

26.5 – Imran Tahir to Kusal Mendis. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

26.4 – Imran Tahir to Dhananjaya de Silva. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

26.3 – Imran Tahir to Kusal Mendis. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run.

26.2 – Imran Tahir to Kusal Mendis. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Morris.

26.1 – Imran Tahir to Kusal Mendis. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

25.6 – Dwaine Pretorius to Dhananjaya de Silva. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

25.5 – Dwaine Pretorius to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

25.4 – Dwaine Pretorius to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.

25.3 – Dwaine Pretorius to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.

25.2 – Dwaine Pretorius to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.

25.1 – Dwaine Pretorius to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

24.6 – Imran Tahir to Kusal Mendis. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

24.5 – Imran Tahir to Kusal Mendis. Googly length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs.

24.4 – Imran Tahir to Kusal Mendis. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot Late Cut, to second slip for no runs, fielded by Amla.

24.3 – Imran Tahir to Dhananjaya de Silva. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

24.2 – Imran Tahir to Kusal Mendis. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

24.1 – Imran Tahir to Kusal Mendis. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs.

23.6 – Chris Morris to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

23.5 – Chris Morris to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.

23.4 – Chris Morris to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

23.3 – Chris Morris to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

23.2 – Chris Morris to Dhananjaya de Silva. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, mis-timed to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Morris.

23.1 – Chris Morris to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Rabada.

22.6 – Imran Tahir to Dhananjaya de Silva. Googly length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Morris.

22.5 – Imran Tahir to Dhananjaya de Silva. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

22.4 – Imran Tahir to Dhananjaya de Silva. Googly half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

22.3 – Imran Tahir to Dhananjaya de Silva. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

22.2 – Imran Tahir to Kusal Mendis. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

22.1 – Imran Tahir to Kusal Mendis. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the back foot Steer, to gully for no runs, fielded by Morris.

21.6 – Chris Morris to Dhananjaya de Silva. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Morris.

21.5 – OUT! Bowled. Chris Morris to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump down the track pulling, bottom edge to short leg. Morris gets his first wicket of the day and like the previous dismissal Mathews chops on trying to come down the track and pull. A poor wicket for Sri Lanka to give away trying to hit the ball out of the park. Sri Lanka are gifting South Africa wickets here.

21.4 – Chris Morris to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

21.3 – Chris Morris to Angelo Mathews. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.

21.2 – Chris Morris to Angelo Mathews. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.

21.1 – FOUR! Chris Morris to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs.

20.6 – Imran Tahir to Kusal Mendis. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

20.5 – Imran Tahir to Kusal Mendis. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

20.4 – Imran Tahir to Kusal Mendis. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

20.3 – Imran Tahir to Kusal Mendis. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

20.2 – FOUR! Imran Tahir to Kusal Mendis. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. The googly rips off the surface but Mathews reads the ball well and pulls the ball for four.

20.1 – Imran Tahir to Angelo Mathews. Leg spinner full toss, to leg on the front foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run.

19.6 – Chris Morris to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.

19.5 – Chris Morris to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

19.4 – Chris Morris to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

19.3 – Chris Morris to Kusal Mendis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

19.2 – Chris Morris to Kusal Mendis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, Gloved to first slip for no runs, fielded by Amla.

19.1 – Chris Morris to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Rabada.

18.6 – Kagiso Rabada to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tahir. Not much happening in the game right now. Sri Lanka have slowed the rate down massively to try and reduce the wicket taking. As long as these two stay in they should be in a good position.

18.5 – Kagiso Rabada to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.

18.4 – Kagiso Rabada to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.

18.3 – Kagiso Rabada to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Rabada.

18.2 – Kagiso Rabada to Kusal Mendis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, Spliced to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

18.1 – Kagiso Rabada to Kusal Mendis. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

17.6 – Chris Morris to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.

17.5 – Chris Morris to Angelo Mathews. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.

17.4 – Chris Morris to Angelo Mathews. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

17.3 – Chris Morris to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

17.2 – Chris Morris to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Morris.

17.2 – Wide Chris Morris to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.

17.1 – Chris Morris to Angelo Mathews. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to first slip for no runs, fielded by Amla.

16.6 – Kagiso Rabada to Angelo Mathews. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

16.5 – Kagiso Rabada to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.

16.4 – Kagiso Rabada to Kusal Mendis. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.

16.3 – Kagiso Rabada to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

16.2 – Kagiso Rabada to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Rabada.

16.1 – Kagiso Rabada to Kusal Mendis. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

15.6 – Dwaine Pretorius to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.

15.5 – Dwaine Pretorius to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.

15.4 – Dwaine Pretorius to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

15.3 – Dwaine Pretorius to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Morris.

15.2 – Dwaine Pretorius to Kusal Mendis. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run.

15.1 – Dwaine Pretorius to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to cover for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.

14.6 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, off stump on the front foot dropped, to short mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by van der Dussen.

14.5 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.

14.4 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.

14.4 – Wide Andile Phehlukwayo to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, wide outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.

14.3 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

14.2 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Kusal Mendis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.

14.1 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep extra cover for 3 runs, fielded by Morris.

13.6 – Dwaine Pretorius to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.

13.5 – Dwaine Pretorius to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

13.4 – Dwaine Pretorius to Angelo Mathews. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

13.3 – Dwaine Pretorius to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

13.2 – Dwaine Pretorius to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Morris.

13.1 – Dwaine Pretorius to Angelo Mathews. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.

12.6 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, shy attempt by van der Dussen.

12.5 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Rabada.

12.4 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Kusal Mendis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.

12.3 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

12.2 – FOUR! Andile Phehlukwayo to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. The ball was angling in to Mendis and he takes it off his legs and away for four. He timed that one perfectly. Sri Lanka are doing well punishing the bad balls from the South Africans, they just need to keep their discipline.

12.1 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

11.6 – Dwaine Pretorius to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

11.5 – Dwaine Pretorius to Angelo Mathews. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.

11.4 – Dwaine Pretorius to Angelo Mathews. Length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Morris.

11.3 – OUT! Bowled. Dwaine Pretorius to Kusal Perera. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to short leg. Perera is dismissed now! He chops on trying to play a back-foot shot. An average ball getting another wicket for South Africa. Two new batters in now for Sri Lanka, lets see if these two can steady the ship.

11.2 – Dwaine Pretorius to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

11.1 – Dwaine Pretorius to Kusal Perera. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.

10.6 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

10.5 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Kusal Perera. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot pulling, hit pad to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.

10.4 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Kusal Perera. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.

10.3 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Kusal Mendis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.

10.2 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Kusal Mendis. Half volley, outside off stump on the back foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

10.1 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Kusal Perera. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Morris.

9.6 – Dwaine Pretorius to Kusal Mendis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

9.5 – OUT! Caught. Dwaine Pretorius to Avishka Fernando. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off, by du Plessis. Fernando out! The partnership has been broken. After finding success in the previous few overs Fernando decides to go big down the ground, but the ball flies into the air and Faf takes the catch at mid-off. Fernando will be kicking himself with that dismissal with South Africa bowling pretty poorly.

9.4 – FOUR! Dwaine Pretorius to Avishka Fernando. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

9.3 – Dwaine Pretorius to Kusal Perera. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Steer, to point for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

9.2 – Dwaine Pretorius to Kusal Perera. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.

9.1 – FOUR! Dwaine Pretorius to Kusal Perera. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. Pretorius with another ball down leg and Perera this time works it through fine leg for four.

9.1 – Wide Dwaine Pretorius to Kusal Perera. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.

8.6 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Kusal Perera. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to deep point for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

8.5 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Avishka Fernando. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Morris.

8.4 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Kusal Perera. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Markram.

8.3 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Kusal Perera. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

8.2 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Avishka Fernando. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

8.1 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Kusal Perera. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

7.6 – Dwaine Pretorius to Avishka Fernando. Back of a length, off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

7.5 – FOUR! Dwaine Pretorius to Avishka Fernando. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs. South Africa punished again for a loose ball. This time Pretorius drags his delivery down leg and Fernando guides it down to fine leg for four.

7.4 – Dwaine Pretorius to Kusal Perera. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, hit pad to point for 1 run, fielded by Markram.

7.3 – Dwaine Pretorius to Kusal Perera. Length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

7.2 – Dwaine Pretorius to Avishka Fernando. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.

7.1 – Dwaine Pretorius to Kusal Perera. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

6.6 – Kagiso Rabada to Avishka Fernando. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

6.5 – Kagiso Rabada to Kusal Perera. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.

6.4 – FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to Kusal Perera. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Rabada with a loose full toss and Perera makes no mistake driving this one to the boundary. South Africa are bowling poorly after the early breakthrough.

6.4 – Wide Kagiso Rabada to Kusal Perera. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.

6.3 – Kagiso Rabada to Avishka Fernando. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, run save by Phehlukwayo.

6.2 – Kagiso Rabada to Kusal Perera. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.

6.1 – Kagiso Rabada to Kusal Perera. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Morris.

5.6 – Dwaine Pretorius to Avishka Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.

5.5 – Dwaine Pretorius to Avishka Fernando. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

5.4 – Dwaine Pretorius to Avishka Fernando. Length ball, to leg on the back foot working, hit pad to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

5.3 – Dwaine Pretorius to Kusal Perera. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, Gloved to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.

5.2 – Dwaine Pretorius to Kusal Perera. Length ball, off stump on the front foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

5.1 – Dwaine Pretorius to Kusal Perera. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Morris.

4.6 – FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to Avishka Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs. Fernando with the shot of the day so far with a beautiful on-drive. Mid-on was nowhere near getting to that, right out of the middle.

4.5 – Kagiso Rabada to Kusal Perera. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Morris.

4.4 – Kagiso Rabada to Avishka Fernando. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Duminy.

4.3 – Kagiso Rabada to Avishka Fernando. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed past fine leg for 4 runs, mis-fielded by de Kock.

4.2 – Kagiso Rabada to Avishka Fernando. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Morris.

4.1 – Kagiso Rabada to Avishka Fernando. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

3.6 – Chris Morris to Kusal Perera. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

3.5 – Chris Morris to Kusal Perera. Back of a length, middle stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

3.4 – Chris Morris to Avishka Fernando. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

3.3 – Chris Morris to Avishka Fernando. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

3.2 – Chris Morris to Kusal Perera. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

3.1 – FOUR! Chris Morris to Kusal Perera. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep point for 4 runs. Perera slices a drive over the in-fielders and gets the ball to the boundary for four. Perera very smart there, not trying to over hit the ball and getting enough on it that it goes over the men on the off-side.

2.6 – Kagiso Rabada to Avishka Fernando. Length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Rabada.

2.5 – Kagiso Rabada to Avishka Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

2.4 – Kagiso Rabada to Avishka Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Rabada.

2.3 – FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to Avishka Fernando. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs. Fernando this time gets rewarded for driving the ball. He manages to find the gap in the in-field between point and cover.

2.2 – Kagiso Rabada to Avishka Fernando. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

2.1 – Kagiso Rabada to Avishka Fernando. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

1.6 – Chris Morris to Kusal Perera. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

1.5 – FOUR! Chris Morris to Kusal Perera. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. The first boundary of the day goes to Perera. He slaps this shorter ball away on the off-side for four. No stopping that ball as it races away.

1.4 – Chris Morris to Kusal Perera. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

1.4 – Wide Chris Morris to Kusal Perera. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.

1.3 – Chris Morris to Kusal Perera. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

1.2 – Chris Morris to Avishka Fernando. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, fielded by Tahir.

1.1 – NEW BALL. Chris Morris to Avishka Fernando. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

0.6 – Kagiso Rabada to Kusal Perera. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.

0.5 – Kagiso Rabada to Kusal Perera. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by van der Dussen.

0.4 – Kagiso Rabada to Kusal Perera. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Rabada.

0.4 – Wide Kagiso Rabada to Kusal Perera. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.

0.3 – Kagiso Rabada to Avishka Fernando. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 3 runs, fielded by Markram.

0.2 – Kagiso Rabada to Avishka Fernando. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Markram.

0.1 – NEW BALL. OUT! Caught. Kagiso Rabada to Dimuth Karunaratne. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, Gloved in the air uncontrolled to third slip, by du Plessis. The perfect start for South Africa as Rabada takes a wicket off his first ball! A back of a length delivery and Dimuth gloves it straight to Faf at second slip. It looked as if Dimuth mis-judged the length and thought it was a bouncer.