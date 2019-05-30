Sport24.co.za | LIVE: Ngidi double strike halts England’s charge

46.4 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Chris Woakes. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.

46.3 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Chris Woakes. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by van der Dussen.

46.3 – Wide Andile Phehlukwayo to Chris Woakes. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.

46.2 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Ben Stokes. Slower ball back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.

46.2 – Wide Andile Phehlukwayo to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, to leg on the front foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.

46.1 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Chris Woakes. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to backward point for 1 run, run save by Amla.

46.1 – Wide Andile Phehlukwayo to Chris Woakes. Slower length ball, wide outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.

45.6 – Kagiso Rabada to Chris Woakes. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Duminy.

45.5 – Kagiso Rabada to Ben Stokes. Half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.

45.5 – Wide Kagiso Rabada to Ben Stokes. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.

45.4 – Kagiso Rabada to Chris Woakes. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.

45.3 – FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to Chris Woakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs. Width from Rabada allows Woakes a full swing of the arms, sending the ball flying over backward point. Just one bounce inside the boundary and over the ropes.

45.2 – Kagiso Rabada to Ben Stokes. Full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Rabada, fielded by Amla.

45.1 – Kagiso Rabada to Chris Woakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.

44.6 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Ben Stokes. Half volley, outside off stump moves in front working, to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Markram.

44.5 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Chris Woakes. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.

44.4 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Ben Stokes. Slower ball half volley, down leg side moves in front glancing, to wicketkeeper for 1 run, run save by de Kock.

44.3 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Chris Woakes. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

44.2 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Chris Woakes. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

44.1 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Chris Woakes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

43.6 – OUT! Caught. Lungi Ngidi to Moeen Ali. Slower length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, in the air uncontrolled to long on, by du Plessis. That’s a great take in the deep by the South African captain diving to his left. Again there’s no pace on the ball from Ngidi, his execution has been excellent in this spell. England are not having things all their own way here at the Oval, these last few overs will be very important.

43.5 – Lungi Ngidi to Ben Stokes. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

43.4 – Lungi Ngidi to Moeen Ali. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

43.3 – Lungi Ngidi to Moeen Ali. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

43.2 – Lungi Ngidi to Moeen Ali. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

43.1 – Lungi Ngidi to Ben Stokes. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump Deep in crease dropped, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.

42.6 – Imran Tahir to Moeen Ali. Slider back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

42.5 – Imran Tahir to Ben Stokes. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

42.4 – Imran Tahir to Ben Stokes. Leg spinner full toss, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by van der Dussen.

42.3 – Imran Tahir to Ben Stokes. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by van der Dussen.

42.2 – Imran Tahir to Moeen Ali. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.

42.1 – Imran Tahir to Ben Stokes. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Duminy.

41.6 – Lungi Ngidi to Moeen Ali. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

41.5 – Lungi Ngidi to Ben Stokes. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, shy attempt by Tahir.

41.5 – Wide Lungi Ngidi to Ben Stokes. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.

41.4 – Lungi Ngidi to Moeen Ali. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Duminy.

41.3 – Lungi Ngidi to Moeen Ali. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

41.2 – OUT! Bowled. Lungi Ngidi to Jos Buttler. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to. Chopped on, the cutter works for Ngidi. He’s been taking the pace off a lot, making the batsmen generate their own power. This time the ball gripped in the pitch and came back a bit at Buttler, cramping him for room as he tried to play the pull.

41.1 – Lungi Ngidi to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front driving, mis-timed in the air under control to long on for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.

40.6 – Imran Tahir to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

40.5 – Imran Tahir to Ben Stokes. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.

40.4 – FOUR! Imran Tahir to Ben Stokes. Googly back of a length, off stump backing away cutting, past deep point for 4 runs. The spin on the ball takes it further and further behind square and away from the fielder and means that in the end Stokes gets four for that shot.

40.3 – Imran Tahir to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

40.2 – Imran Tahir to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner full toss, middle stump on the front foot flick, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by du Plessis, fielded by Duminy.

40.1 – Imran Tahir to Ben Stokes. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Markram.

39.6 – Lungi Ngidi to Ben Stokes. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump Deep in crease driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

39.5 – Lungi Ngidi to Jos Buttler. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Duminy.

39.4 – Lungi Ngidi to Jos Buttler. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Amla, fielded by van der Dussen.

39.3 – Lungi Ngidi to Ben Stokes. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump backing away pulling, mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Amla.

39.2 – Lungi Ngidi to Jos Buttler. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump down the track working, to square leg for 1 run, shy attempt by Amla, fielded by Duminy.

39.1 – Lungi Ngidi to Jos Buttler. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump down the track glancing, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Tahir.

38.6 – Imran Tahir to Jos Buttler. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.

38.5 – Imran Tahir to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

38.4 – Imran Tahir to Jos Buttler. Slider half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by van der Dussen.

38.3 – Imran Tahir to Ben Stokes. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.

38.2 – Imran Tahir to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis. Almost a return catch to Tahir, Buttler got that wrong.

38.1 – Imran Tahir to Jos Buttler. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

37.6 – Kagiso Rabada to Ben Stokes. Off cutter short, down leg side no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock. Rabada got away with one there, no wide called.

37.5 – Kagiso Rabada to Jos Buttler. Short, outside off stump moves in front pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

37.4 – Kagiso Rabada to Ben Stokes. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

37.3 – Kagiso Rabada to Jos Buttler. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.

37.2 – Kagiso Rabada to Ben Stokes. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, mis-fielded by Pretorius.

37.1 – Kagiso Rabada to Jos Buttler. Short, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Markram. That was out with a hit. Buttler called for the single but Markram was in quickly and Stokes was short had the ball hit the stumps. The margins are fine in this game.

36.6 – Imran Tahir to Ben Stokes. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

36.5 – OUT! Caught. Imran Tahir to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, by Markram. That’s a brilliant catch from Aiden Markram, getting both hands underneath the ball diving forwards. Morgan didn’t get that right out of the middle but it still went hard and flat. Morgan becomes the third English batsman to perish in the 50s.

36.4 – Imran Tahir to Ben Stokes. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.

36.3 – Imran Tahir to Ben Stokes. Leg spinner full toss, middle stump on the front foot Slog, inside edge to short leg for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

36.2 – Imran Tahir to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.

36.1 – Imran Tahir to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

35.6 – Dwaine Pretorius to Ben Stokes. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

35.5 – FOUR! Dwaine Pretorius to Ben Stokes. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Scoop, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Very cute from Stokes. De Kock was up to the stumps and Stokes played a sort of reverse paddle scoop, letting the ball run away fine off the face of the bat.

35.4 – FOUR! Dwaine Pretorius to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track flick, in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Uses his feet and goes over the top again towards the shorter boundary. England are hitting the accelerator now.

35.3 – Dwaine Pretorius to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front Scoop, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

35.2 – FOUR! Dwaine Pretorius to Ben Stokes. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Thrown out wide and Stokes reached for it and hit over the top of extra cover. Not the ball du Plessis wanted the bowler to bowl with that field.

35.1 – Dwaine Pretorius to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.

34.6 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Ben Stokes. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock. An excellent yorker, that was very close to off stump.

34.5 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Eoin Morgan. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

34.4 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.

34.3 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump Deep in crease flick, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Rabada.

34.2 – FOUR! Andile Phehlukwayo to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs. A bit of luck for Stokes as he goes hard at the ball and it flies away off the edge. Third man is up in the circle so that will be four.

34.1 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to short third man for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.

33.6 – Dwaine Pretorius to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

33.5 – Dwaine Pretorius to Eoin Morgan. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

33.4 – Dwaine Pretorius to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

33.3 – Dwaine Pretorius to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

33.2 – Dwaine Pretorius to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.

33.1 – Dwaine Pretorius to Ben Stokes. Length ball, to leg down the track working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

32.6 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Eoin Morgan. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

32.5 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

32.4 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

32.3 – FOUR! Andile Phehlukwayo to Eoin Morgan. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, past deep square leg for 4 runs. Not right out of the middle but it’s in the gap, perfectly bisecting the two fielders in the deep.

32.2 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Amla.

32.1 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Ben Stokes. Length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.

31.6 – Aiden Markram to Eoin Morgan. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Ngidi.

31.5 – SIX! Aiden Markram to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. The shackles come off for Eoin Morgan as he launches one over the ropes and into the crowd.

31.4 – Aiden Markram to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Markram.

31.3 – Aiden Markram to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

31.2 – FOUR! Aiden Markram to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Stokes goes over the top with a bit of width and it’s wide enough to beat Rabada at long off. There was some fade in the air off the bat of Stokes which helped.

31.1 – Aiden Markram to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Ngidi.

30.6 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Markram. Another tidy over, Morgan getting a touch frustrated here.

30.5 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Amla.

30.4 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

30.4 – Wide Andile Phehlukwayo to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.

30.3 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Amla.

30.2 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

30.1 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

29.6 – Aiden Markram to Eoin Morgan. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi. Another tidy over from Markram.

29.5 – Aiden Markram to Eoin Morgan. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

29.4 – Aiden Markram to Ben Stokes. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

29.3 – Aiden Markram to Eoin Morgan. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to point for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

29.2 – Aiden Markram to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

29.1 – Aiden Markram to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Markram.

28.6 – Imran Tahir to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.

28.5 – Imran Tahir to Ben Stokes. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

28.4 – FOUR! Imran Tahir to Ben Stokes. Leg spinner back of a length, to leg on the back foot cutting, past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Too short from Tahir and Stokes is on the back foot and finds the gap.

28.3 – Imran Tahir to Ben Stokes. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

28.2 – Imran Tahir to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Markram.

28.1 – Imran Tahir to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Rabada. Faf du Plessis continues to rotate his spinners in the middle overs here.

27.6 – Aiden Markram to Eoin Morgan. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

27.5 – Aiden Markram to Eoin Morgan. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

27.4 – Aiden Markram to Eoin Morgan. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Markram.

27.3 – Aiden Markram to Eoin Morgan. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Amla.

27.2 – Aiden Markram to Eoin Morgan. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Markram.

27.1 – Aiden Markram to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

26.6 – JP Duminy to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed to third man for 2 runs, run save by Ngidi.

26.5 – FOUR! JP Duminy to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, past fine leg for 4 runs. Too straight from Duminy and the man there is in the ring and can’t cut off a powerful sweep shot.

26.4 – JP Duminy to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to long off for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.

26.3 – JP Duminy to Eoin Morgan. Off break short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.

26.2 – JP Duminy to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

26.1 – JP Duminy to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.

25.6 – Lungi Ngidi to Ben Stokes. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

25.5 – Lungi Ngidi to Eoin Morgan. Off cutter back of a length, to leg on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

25.4 – Lungi Ngidi to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Rabada.

25.3 – SIX! Lungi Ngidi to Eoin Morgan. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, in the air under control over fine leg for 6 runs. The first six of the tournament is quickly followed by the second. The short ball wasn’t well-directed from Ngidi and was helped on its way over the ropes.

25.2 – SIX! Lungi Ngidi to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, middle stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. Great hit from Morgan, dancing down the track and dispatching the ball well back into the stands.

25.1 – Lungi Ngidi to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

24.6 – JP Duminy to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

24.5 – JP Duminy to Eoin Morgan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.

24.4 – JP Duminy to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.

24.3 – JP Duminy to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

24.2 – JP Duminy to Ben Stokes. Off break half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Rabada.

24.1 – JP Duminy to Ben Stokes. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

23.6 – Lungi Ngidi to Eoin Morgan. Slower ball back of a length, down leg side on the front foot working, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ngidi. Morgan played the slower ball slightly too early and almost offered up a return catch.

23.5 – Lungi Ngidi to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

23.4 – Lungi Ngidi to Eoin Morgan. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Rabada.

23.3 – Lungi Ngidi to Eoin Morgan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Ngidi.

23.2 – FOUR! Lungi Ngidi to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Lovely shot from Morgan, hit back beyond Ngidi all along the carpet.

23.1 – Lungi Ngidi to Ben Stokes. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

22.6 – Imran Tahir to Ben Stokes. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

22.5 – Imran Tahir to Ben Stokes. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

22.4 – Imran Tahir to Ben Stokes. Slider length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by van der Dussen.

22.3 – Imran Tahir to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Markram.

22.2 – Imran Tahir to Ben Stokes. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Markram.

22.1 – Imran Tahir to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

21.6 – Kagiso Rabada to Ben Stokes. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

21.5 – Kagiso Rabada to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Markram.

21.4 – Kagiso Rabada to Ben Stokes. Full toss, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.

21.3 – Kagiso Rabada to Eoin Morgan. Short, down leg side on the back foot working, inside edge to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.

21.2 – Kagiso Rabada to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

21.1 – Kagiso Rabada to Ben Stokes. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ngidi.

21.1 – Wide Kagiso Rabada to Ben Stokes. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.

20.6 – Imran Tahir to Ben Stokes. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

20.5 – Imran Tahir to Ben Stokes. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

20.4 – Imran Tahir to Eoin Morgan. Googly back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.

20.3 – Imran Tahir to Eoin Morgan. Googly back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

20.2 – Imran Tahir to Eoin Morgan. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

20.1 – Imran Tahir to Ben Stokes. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Markram.

19.6 – Kagiso Rabada to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

19.5 – Kagiso Rabada to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Markram.

19.4 – Kagiso Rabada to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, down leg side on the front foot working, thick edge to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.

19.3 – Kagiso Rabada to Ben Stokes. Back of a length, middle stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

19.2 – Kagiso Rabada to Ben Stokes. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Rabada.

19.1 – OUT! Caught. Kagiso Rabada to Joe Root. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to backward square leg, by Duminy.

18.6 – FOUR! Andile Phehlukwayo to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs. Hands through the ball and Morgan drives for four second ball, not afraid of hitting in the air.

18.5 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Eoin Morgan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

18.4 – OUT! Caught. Andile Phehlukwayo to Jason Roy. Short, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off, by du Plessis. Straight up, Faf du Plessis is underneath it and takes a very easy catch. One flair shot off the front foot too many for Roy who lost control of that one. A big wicket for South Africa who need regular breakthroughs to try and limit England.

18.3 – FOUR! Andile Phehlukwayo to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. Drilled back down the ground, no respect for the bowler in that shot.

18.2 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.

18.1 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Amla.

17.6 – Dwaine Pretorius to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, mis-fielded by Amla, fielded by Ngidi. And that’s 50 for Root too who holds this batting lineup together so well.

17.5 – Dwaine Pretorius to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

17.4 – Dwaine Pretorius to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ngidi.

17.3 – Dwaine Pretorius to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi. That’s 50 for Roy, Bairstow might have failed today but this man is equally dangerous.

17.2 – Dwaine Pretorius to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Amla.

17.1 – Dwaine Pretorius to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.

16.6 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Jason Roy. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, inside edge to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.

16.5 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, direct hit by Rabada. Sharp work from Rabada but a good dive from Root gets him home safely.

16.4 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

16.3 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

16.2 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

16.1 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Joe Root. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Amla.

15.6 – Dwaine Pretorius to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to third slip for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

15.5 – Dwaine Pretorius to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, thick edge to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

15.4 – Dwaine Pretorius to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Tahir.

15.3 – Dwaine Pretorius to Jason Roy. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

15.2 – FOUR! Dwaine Pretorius to Jason Roy. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control past long off for 4 runs. Hit up and over the top by Roy, he saw the slower ball early. This is the kind of bowling he backs himself to take apart.

15.1 – Dwaine Pretorius to Joe Root. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

14.6 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo, fielded by Rabada.

14.5 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Rabada.

14.4 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Jason Roy. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by du Plessis.

14.3 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Jason Roy. Short, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Amla.

14.2 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

14.1 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.

13.6 – Dwaine Pretorius to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to point for 1 run, fielded by Markram.

13.5 – Dwaine Pretorius to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

13.4 – Dwaine Pretorius to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

13.3 – Dwaine Pretorius to Jason Roy. Off cutter half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.

13.2 – Dwaine Pretorius to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

13.1 – Dwaine Pretorius to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ngidi.

12.6 – FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to Jason Roy. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. A disappointing finish to the over for Rabada as Roy plays a short-arm pull and gets the ball well in front of square.

12.5 – Kagiso Rabada to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.

12.4 – Kagiso Rabada to Jason Roy. Short, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Markram.

12.3 – Kagiso Rabada to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Ngidi. Another ball goes in the air through gully, hard hands from Roy.

12.2 – Kagiso Rabada to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Duminy. Not a nice place to be hit.

12.1 – Kagiso Rabada to Joe Root. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.

11.6 – Dwaine Pretorius to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.

11.5 – FOUR! Dwaine Pretorius to Jason Roy. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. There’s the pressure releasse for Roy, short and smashed over the top. He was just starting to look twitchy too.

11.4 – Dwaine Pretorius to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

11.3 – Dwaine Pretorius to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.

11.2 – Dwaine Pretorius to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to gully for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

11.1 – Dwaine Pretorius to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

10.6 – Kagiso Rabada to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.

10.5 – Kagiso Rabada to Jason Roy. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot flick, inside edge to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Amla.

10.4 – Kagiso Rabada to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Markram.

10.3 – Kagiso Rabada to Joe Root. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Tahir.

10.2 – FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs. What a wonderful cricket shot from Root, that one would be at home right in the middle of the textbook.

10.1 – Kagiso Rabada to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.

9.6 – Dwaine Pretorius to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

9.5 – Dwaine Pretorius to Jason Roy. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

9.4 – Dwaine Pretorius to Jason Roy. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

9.3 – Dwaine Pretorius to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

9.2 – Dwaine Pretorius to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Markram.

9.1 – Dwaine Pretorius to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by van der Dussen.

8.6 – Kagiso Rabada to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.

8.5 – Kagiso Rabada to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

8.4 – FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to Joe Root. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, past deep square leg for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Ngidi. Picked up quickly and pulled by Root. Again a South African fielder could have done better in the deep.

8.3 – Kagiso Rabada to Joe Root. Short, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.

8.2 – Kagiso Rabada to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.

8.1 – Kagiso Rabada to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

7.6 – Lungi Ngidi to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Markram.

7.5 – Lungi Ngidi to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Markram.

7.4 – Lungi Ngidi to Jason Roy. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to point for 1 run, run save by Duminy, fielded by Tahir.

7.3 – FOUR! Lungi Ngidi to Jason Roy. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump moves in front driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Finds the gap in the covers and it’s another boundary for Roy, England going well now.

7.2 – Lungi Ngidi to Joe Root. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.

7.1 – Lungi Ngidi to Joe Root. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

6.6 – Kagiso Rabada to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

6.5 – Kagiso Rabada to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo. In the air again, not a great shot from Roy, playing too early.

6.4 – Kagiso Rabada to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

6.3 – Kagiso Rabada to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

6.2 – Kagiso Rabada to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Rabada.

6.1 – FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed past long off for 4 runs.

5.6 – Lungi Ngidi to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Markram.

5.5 – Lungi Ngidi to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.

5.4 – Lungi Ngidi to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tahir. Another drive goes in the air through gully off a thick edge.

5.4 – Wide Lungi Ngidi to Jason Roy. Short, outside off stump down the track Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.

5.3 – FOUR! Lungi Ngidi to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot glancing, well timed past fine leg for 4 runs.

5.2 – Lungi Ngidi to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.

5.1 – Lungi Ngidi to Jason Roy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

4.6 – Imran Tahir to Joe Root. Leg spinner yorker, middle stump on the front foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Rabada.

4.5 – Imran Tahir to Joe Root. Leg spinner full toss, to leg on the front foot flick, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by van der Dussen.

4.4 – FOUR! Imran Tahir to Joe Root. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Amla. Swept off leg stump and it’s through. There are some ageing legs in this South African team.

4.3 – Imran Tahir to Joe Root. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Pretorius.

4.2 – Imran Tahir to Jason Roy. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Markram.

4.1 – FOUR! Imran Tahir to Jason Roy. Leg spinner short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Too short and crashed off the back foot by Roy. How many more will Tahir bowl now?

3.6 – Lungi Ngidi to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.

3.5 – Lungi Ngidi to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to backward point for no runs, fielded by Duminy. Lands just short of JP Duminy at backward point, almost a nightmare for England. Ngidi is extracting a bit of extra bounce from this pitch.

3.4 – FOUR! Lungi Ngidi to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs. Too short this time from Ngidi and Root rocks back and pulls beautifully behind square.

3.3 – Lungi Ngidi to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.

3.2 – Lungi Ngidi to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

3.1 – Lungi Ngidi to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tahir. In the air but in the gap.

2.6 – Imran Tahir to Joe Root. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, to short fine leg for no runs, fielded by Ngidi.

2.5 – Imran Tahir to Jason Roy. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.

2.4 – Imran Tahir to Jason Roy. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

2.3 – Imran Tahir to Joe Root. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.

2.2 – Imran Tahir to Jason Roy. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed back to bowler for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.

2.1 – Imran Tahir to Joe Root. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.

1.6 – Lungi Ngidi to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

1.5 – FOUR! Lungi Ngidi to Joe Root. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Full and wide and gracefully dispatched to the boundary by Joe Root.

1.4 – Lungi Ngidi to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Rabada.

1.3 – Lungi Ngidi to Joe Root. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.

1.2 – Lungi Ngidi to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, inside edge to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

1.1 – NEW BALL. Lungi Ngidi to Jason Roy. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

0.6 – Imran Tahir to Joe Root. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Rabada.

0.5 – Imran Tahir to Joe Root. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

0.4 – Imran Tahir to Joe Root. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, inside edge to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Ngidi.

0.3 – Imran Tahir to Joe Root. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

0.2 – OUT! Caught. Imran Tahir to Jonny Bairstow. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to wicketkeeper, by de Kock. What a start for South Africa! The surprise move of opening with Tahir pays dividends immediately. It was a lovely flighted leg spinner. Bairstow was forward defending and the new ball turned just enough to take the outside edge of his bat on its way into de Kock’s gloves.

0.1 – NEW BALL. Imran Tahir to Jason Roy. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, direct hit by Phehlukwayo, fielded by van der Dussen.