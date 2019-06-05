Sport24.co.za | LIVE: Morris strikes late, but India inch closer

47.3 – FOUR! Andile Phehlukwayo to Hardik Pandya. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.

47.3 – Wide Andile Phehlukwayo to Hardik Pandya. Short, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.

47.2 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Hardik Pandya. Short, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

47.1 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Hardik Pandya. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Tahir.

46.6 – Chris Morris to Hardik Pandya. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

46.5 – FOUR! Chris Morris to Hardik Pandya. Short, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. That will be four too, Pandya looks in decent touch.

46.4 – FOUR! Chris Morris to Hardik Pandya. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep point for 4 runs. Hammered off the back foot, crisp striking from Pandya.

46.3 – Chris Morris to Hardik Pandya. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.

46.2 – Chris Morris to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run.

46.1 – OUT! Caught & Bowled. Chris Morris to MS Dhoni. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled back to bowler, by Morris. That’s gone straight up, Morris calls for it early. He gets underneath it and does well to take the catch as he was falling over the stumps at the bowler’s end as he did so. He’s deserved that wicket, Dhoni perishes looking for a big shot late in the day.

45.6 – Kagiso Rabada to MS Dhoni. Slower length ball, outside off stump down the track cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled to point for 1 run, fielded by Duminy. Another ball lands safe after Rabada forces an error. How has he only taken two wickets today?

45.5 – Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma. Short, middle stump backing away pulling, in the air under control for 1 run, fielded by Shamsi.

45.4 – Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, for no runs, fielded by Miller.

45.3 – Kagiso Rabada to MS Dhoni. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Shamsi.

45.2 – Kagiso Rabada to MS Dhoni. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Shamsi.

45.1 – Kagiso Rabada to MS Dhoni. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.

44.6 – Imran Tahir to MS Dhoni. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Miller.

44.5 – Imran Tahir to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

44.4 – FOUR! Imran Tahir to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs. Another very well executed sweep. Batting is easy when you have been in for that long.

44.3 – Imran Tahir to MS Dhoni. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, mis-fielded by du Plessis, fielded by Morris.

44.2 – Imran Tahir to Rohit Sharma. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

44.1 – Imran Tahir to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Rabada.

43.6 – Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

43.5 – Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs.

43.4 – FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past third man for 4 runs, fielded by de Kock. To add insult to injury Rohit ramps the next ball straight over the keeper’s head.

43.3 – Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to cover for no runs, dropped catch by Miller. Rabada takes the pace off and deceives Rohit. He’s completely mis-timed his pull shot and plopped the ball gently up in the air. David Miller proceeds to drop one of the easiest catches I’ve ever seen go down in international cricket. That sums up South Africa in this tournament so far.

43.2 – Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs.

43.1 – Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, mis-timed to leg slip for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

42.6 – Tabraiz Shamsi to MS Dhoni. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Rabada. The run rate had just climbed above a run a ball before then but that big over relieves any pressure.

42.5 – Tabraiz Shamsi to Rohit Sharma. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, to fine leg for 3 runs.

42.4 – FOUR! Tabraiz Shamsi to Rohit Sharma. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, past deep square leg for 4 runs. Swept hard, another boundary for India. It looks very much like they were waiting for Shamsi to take the attack to South Africa.

42.3 – Tabraiz Shamsi to MS Dhoni. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

42.2 – FOUR! Tabraiz Shamsi to MS Dhoni. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, past deep cover for 4 runs. Short and wide and with cover in the circle that’s easy picking for Dhoni.

42.1 – Tabraiz Shamsi to MS Dhoni. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, hit pad for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

41.6 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to gully for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

41.5 – Andile Phehlukwayo to MS Dhoni. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit pad to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.

41.4 – Andile Phehlukwayo to MS Dhoni. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.

41.3 – Andile Phehlukwayo to MS Dhoni. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.

41.2 – Andile Phehlukwayo to MS Dhoni. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

41.1 – Andile Phehlukwayo to MS Dhoni. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Rabada, fielded by Morris.

40.6 – Tabraiz Shamsi to MS Dhoni. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Miller.

40.5 – Tabraiz Shamsi to MS Dhoni. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to first slip for no runs, fielded by Duminy. Edged and a very tough chance goes down at first slip. Dhoni pushed hard at the ball, a bit of a lazy shot, and it went quickly. Markram got a hand to it diving to his right but it would have been a brilliant catch.

40.4 – Tabraiz Shamsi to Rohit Sharma. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Miller. A century for Rohit, a very measured innings from him as he leads his side towards victory. He hasn’t taken any unnecessary risks at all.

40.3 – Tabraiz Shamsi to Rohit Sharma. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Rabada.

40.2 – Tabraiz Shamsi to Rohit Sharma. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to third slip for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

40.1 – Tabraiz Shamsi to MS Dhoni. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Morris.

39.6 – Chris Morris to MS Dhoni. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

39.5 – Chris Morris to MS Dhoni. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Tahir.

39.4 – Chris Morris to MS Dhoni. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

39.3 – Chris Morris to MS Dhoni. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Morris.

39.2 – Chris Morris to MS Dhoni. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to third slip for no runs.

39.1 – Chris Morris to MS Dhoni. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.

38.6 – Andile Phehlukwayo to MS Dhoni. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

38.5 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run.

38.4 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Rohit Sharma. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Morris.

38.3 – Andile Phehlukwayo to MS Dhoni. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.

38.2 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run.

38.1 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

37.6 – FOUR! Chris Morris to MS Dhoni. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Tries a short one and Dhoni pulls it hard to the boundary. Morris looks frustrated with himself.

37.5 – Chris Morris to MS Dhoni. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to silly point for no runs. Half a shout for LBW as that one nips back but too high and maybe outside the line too.

37.4 – Chris Morris to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run.

37.3 – Chris Morris to Rohit Sharma. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot hooking, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

37.2 – Chris Morris to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

37.1 – Chris Morris to MS Dhoni. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.

36.6 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

36.5 – FOUR! Andile Phehlukwayo to Rohit Sharma. Short, outside off stump on the back foot driving, in the air under control past long off for 4 runs. Shart and slapped back down the ground, a flat-batted shot from Rohit who moves on to 94.

36.4 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

36.3 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

36.2 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Rohit Sharma. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Miller.

36.1 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

35.6 – Tabraiz Shamsi to MS Dhoni. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock. The game is meandering towards a conclusion here now, India in complete control.

35.5 – Tabraiz Shamsi to Rohit Sharma. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.

35.4 – Tabraiz Shamsi to MS Dhoni. Googly length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

35.3 – Tabraiz Shamsi to MS Dhoni. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

35.2 – Tabraiz Shamsi to Rohit Sharma. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Duminy.

35.1 – Tabraiz Shamsi to MS Dhoni. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Duminy.

34.6 – Imran Tahir to Rohit Sharma. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

34.5 – Imran Tahir to MS Dhoni. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Shamsi.

34.4 – Imran Tahir to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Morris.

34.3 – Imran Tahir to MS Dhoni. Leg spinner full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Shamsi.

34.2 – Imran Tahir to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Morris.

34.1 – Imran Tahir to MS Dhoni. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Morris.

33.6 – Tabraiz Shamsi to Rohit Sharma. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miller.

33.5 – Tabraiz Shamsi to MS Dhoni. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, to leg on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run.

33.4 – Tabraiz Shamsi to MS Dhoni. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miller.

33.4 – Wide Tabraiz Shamsi to MS Dhoni. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by de Kock, fielded by Tahir.

33.3 – Tabraiz Shamsi to MS Dhoni. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, to leg on the front foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miller.

33.2 – Tabraiz Shamsi to MS Dhoni. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Shamsi.

33.1 – Tabraiz Shamsi to MS Dhoni. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

32.6 – Imran Tahir to Rohit Sharma. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

32.5 – Imran Tahir to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

32.4 – Imran Tahir to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Amla.

32.3 – Imran Tahir to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

32.2 – Imran Tahir to MS Dhoni. Leg spinner full toss, off stump down the track pushing, to long on for 1 run.

32.1 – Imran Tahir to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run. A bit of a mix up in the middle, at one point both batsmen were almost halfway down looking at the fielder. Luckily for them Markram failed to pick the ball up cleanly.

31.6 – Kagiso Rabada to MS Dhoni. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

31.5 – Kagiso Rabada to MS Dhoni. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

31.4 – Kagiso Rabada to MS Dhoni. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs.

31.3 – OUT! Caught. Kagiso Rabada to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off, by du Plessis. There was some discussion before the beginning of the over as to who to bowl but the captain stuck with Rabada and he’s picked up another wicket. I’m not quite sure what Rahul was doing there, it wasn’t a slower delivery he was just far too early on it and chipped up the simplest of catches to mid-off. Here comes Dhoni.

31.2 – Kagiso Rabada to Lokesh Rahul. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, shoulders arms for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

31.1 – Kagiso Rabada to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

30.6 – Imran Tahir to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 2 runs.

30.5 – Imran Tahir to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, to backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

30.4 – Imran Tahir to Lokesh Rahul. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run.

30.3 – Imran Tahir to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Morris.

30.2 – Imran Tahir to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miller.

30.1 – FOUR! Imran Tahir to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed for 4 runs. Too full and carved away behind square, Rohit opening the face of the bat on contact to get the ball in the gap and away from the cover sweeper.

29.6 – Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.

29.5 – Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

29.4 – FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Well he certainly knows how to play that shot. The ball made an awesome noise off the middle of the bat and flew well in front of square, four more.

29.3 – Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, inside edge to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

29.2 – Kagiso Rabada to Lokesh Rahul. Short, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.

29.1 – Kagiso Rabada to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

28.6 – Imran Tahir to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

28.5 – FOUR! Imran Tahir to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past third man for 4 runs. Too short again from Tahir and cut away to the boundary by Rohit.

28.4 – Imran Tahir to Lokesh Rahul. Googly back of a length, outside off stump moves in front flick, to fine leg for 3 runs, fielded by Rabada.

28.3 – Imran Tahir to Lokesh Rahul. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

28.2 – Imran Tahir to Lokesh Rahul. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, inside edge to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Rabada.

28.1 – Imran Tahir to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Morris.

27.6 – Kagiso Rabada to Lokesh Rahul. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to second slip for no runs, fielded by Amla. Rabada is still causing problems out there, even for two set batsmen as he nips the ball around at pace.

27.5 – Kagiso Rabada to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

27.4 – Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma. Short, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to short leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

27.3 – Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

27.2 – Kagiso Rabada to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.

27.1 – Kagiso Rabada to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

26.6 – Tabraiz Shamsi to Rohit Sharma. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Shamsi.

26.5 – FOUR! Tabraiz Shamsi to Rohit Sharma. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, off stump on the back foot Late Cut, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs. Played late and into the gap and timed too well for it to be cut off, Rohit has played well this afternoon.

26.4 – Tabraiz Shamsi to Lokesh Rahul. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Amla.

26.3 – Tabraiz Shamsi to Rohit Sharma. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, to leg on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.

26.2 – FOUR! Tabraiz Shamsi to Rohit Sharma. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, past fine leg for 4 runs. Down the legside and swept away by Rahul. The fact that there is nobody back protecting that part of the ground serves to exaggerate how bad the ball was.

26.1 – Tabraiz Shamsi to Lokesh Rahul. Googly back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run.

25.6 – Chris Morris to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

25.5 – FOUR! Chris Morris to Lokesh Rahul. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, past fine leg for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Shamsi. A well-controlled paddle pull shot by Rahul who simply helped the ball around the corner off the back foot. Shamsi was back on the boundary and should really have done better with his effort to cut the ball off.

25.4 – Chris Morris to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.

25.3 – Chris Morris to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Miller.

25.2 – Chris Morris to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

25.1 – Chris Morris to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run.

25.1 – Wide Chris Morris to Rohit Sharma. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.

24.6 – Tabraiz Shamsi to Rohit Sharma. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run.

24.5 – Tabraiz Shamsi to Rohit Sharma. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, thick edge to square leg for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

24.4 – Tabraiz Shamsi to Rohit Sharma. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

24.3 – Tabraiz Shamsi to Rohit Sharma. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, run save by du Plessis.

24.2 – Tabraiz Shamsi to Rohit Sharma. Left-Arm Leg Spin yorker, outside off stump down the track driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

24.1 – Tabraiz Shamsi to Rohit Sharma. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

23.6 – Chris Morris to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.

23.5 – Chris Morris to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

23.4 – Chris Morris to Rohit Sharma. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to first slip for no runs, fielded by Amla. Well bowled again from Chris Morris and he finds the edge of Rohit’s bat. In Test cricket that may well be out but here Amla is standing wide at slip trying to cover as much space as possible. He took the ball but on the half volley going forward and to his left.

23.3 – Chris Morris to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.

23.2 – Chris Morris to Rohit Sharma. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

23.1 – Chris Morris to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

22.6 – Tabraiz Shamsi to Lokesh Rahul. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Rabada.

22.5 – Tabraiz Shamsi to Rohit Sharma. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Tahir. That punch down the ground takes Rohit to a very steady 50. There were a couple of occasions early on where he was lucky the ball didn’t go to hand but since then he’s been solid.

22.4 – Tabraiz Shamsi to Rohit Sharma. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

22.3 – Tabraiz Shamsi to Rohit Sharma. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Shamsi.

22.2 – SIX! Tabraiz Shamsi to Rohit Sharma. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Good use of the feet and an even better connection with the cricket ball. That’s a big hit from Rohit, he’d had enough of just playing Shamsi from the crease.

22.1 – Tabraiz Shamsi to Rohit Sharma. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

21.6 – Chris Morris to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock. The second maiden over from Morris today, he’s had a good day so far.

21.5 – Chris Morris to Lokesh Rahul. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

21.4 – Chris Morris to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.

21.3 – Chris Morris to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Rabada.

21.2 – Chris Morris to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

21.1 – Chris Morris to Lokesh Rahul. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock. That’s a beauty from Morris with his first ball back.

20.6 – Tabraiz Shamsi to Rohit Sharma. Left-Arm Leg Spin yorker, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

20.5 – Tabraiz Shamsi to Lokesh Rahul. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, to leg on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Morris.

20.4 – Tabraiz Shamsi to Rohit Sharma. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Morris.

20.3 – Tabraiz Shamsi to Lokesh Rahul. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Morris.

20.2 – Tabraiz Shamsi to Rohit Sharma. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

20.1 – Tabraiz Shamsi to Rohit Sharma. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Shamsi.

19.6 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Rohit Sharma. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.

19.5 – FOUR! Andile Phehlukwayo to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep point for 4 runs. Short and wide and punished by Rohit. South Africa need to find a way of getting him out as soon as possible.

19.4 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Lokesh Rahul. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

19.3 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

19.2 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

19.1 – FOUR! Andile Phehlukwayo to Lokesh Rahul. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs. That’s a lovely cricket shot, full from Phehlukwayo and Rahul is equal to it, delivering the full face of the bat and stroking the ball back down the ground all along the carpet.

18.6 – Tabraiz Shamsi to Rohit Sharma. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

18.5 – Tabraiz Shamsi to Rohit Sharma. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Rabada.

18.4 – Tabraiz Shamsi to Rohit Sharma. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miller.

18.3 – Tabraiz Shamsi to Lokesh Rahul. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Miller.

18.2 – Tabraiz Shamsi to Lokesh Rahul. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Shamsi.

18.1 – Tabraiz Shamsi to Lokesh Rahul. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miller.

17.6 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.

17.5 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Rohit Sharma. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Rabada.

17.4 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Rohit Sharma. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

17.3 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock. That’s the first one that’s kept low, rather than getting up higher than normal. An awkward one for de Kock.

17.2 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

17.1 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

16.6 – Imran Tahir to Lokesh Rahul. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.

16.5 – Imran Tahir to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.

16.4 – Imran Tahir to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

16.3 – Imran Tahir to Lokesh Rahul. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Shamsi.

16.2 – Imran Tahir to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

16.1 – FOUR! Imran Tahir to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner short, middle stump on the back foot pulling, past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Not good, a rank long hop from Tahir and Rohit puts it away to the boundary with ease.

15.6 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

15.5 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Rabada.

15.4 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Lokesh Rahul. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

15.3 – OUT! Caught. Andile Phehlukwayo to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to first slip, by de Kock. What a catch by Quinton de Kock and Kohli is gone. He wanted to run this ball towards third man and got a fair amount of bat on it but de Kock leapt threw the air and took the ball in the webbing of his glove. Phehlukwayo finds a wicket for South Africa again and that might just get their tails up.

15.2 – FOUR! Andile Phehlukwayo to Virat Kohli. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Too short and punished by Virat, cracked off the back foot.

15.1 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Shamsi.

14.6 – Imran Tahir to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miller.

14.5 – Imran Tahir to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, to long on for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

14.4 – Imran Tahir to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Amla.

14.3 – Imran Tahir to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Morris.

14.2 – Imran Tahir to Rohit Sharma. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miller.

14.1 – Imran Tahir to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Morris.

13.6 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Rohit Sharma. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

13.5 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

13.4 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Virat Kohli. Short, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Shamsi.

13.3 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Shamsi.

13.2 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

13.1 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tahir. A thick edge but it’s wide of the fielder behind square, a rare false shot from Kohli.

12.6 – Imran Tahir to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Shamsi.

12.5 – Imran Tahir to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miller.

12.4 – Imran Tahir to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Morris.

12.3 – Imran Tahir to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Shamsi.

12.2 – Imran Tahir to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Duminy.

12.1 – Imran Tahir to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

11.6 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run.

11.5 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Shamsi.

11.4 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

11.3 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to backward point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

11.2 – APPEAL! Andile Phehlukwayo to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, appeal made for L.B.W.

11.1 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

10.6 – Imran Tahir to Virat Kohli. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

10.5 – Imran Tahir to Virat Kohli. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

10.4 – Imran Tahir to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump down the track pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

10.3 – Imran Tahir to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to gully for no runs, fielded by Shamsi.

10.2 – Imran Tahir to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

10.1 – Imran Tahir to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

9.6 – Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma. Short, outside off stump on the back foot flick, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Morris.

9.5 – Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

9.4 – Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to gully for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

9.3 – Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, inside edge to short leg for no runs, fielded by Rabada.

9.2 – Kagiso Rabada to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, inside edge to leg slip for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.

9.1 – Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.

8.6 – Chris Morris to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Rabada. Watchful batting from Kohli, assertive in defence. He knows that once they can get through the new ball things will get easier.

8.5 – Chris Morris to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.

8.4 – Chris Morris to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to fourth slip for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

8.3 – Chris Morris to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to fourth slip for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

8.2 – Chris Morris to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Morris.

8.1 – Chris Morris to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

7.6 – FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed in the air under control past deep point for 4 runs. Hits it on the up off the back foot and the ball flies away behind square. Just a bit too much width from Rabada and Rohit was able to stay inside the line of the ball.

7.6 – Wide Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma. Short, off stump on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, run save by de Kock.

7.5 – Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Rabada.

7.4 – FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, past third man for 4 runs. That’s very well played by Rohit. He just angled the bat slightly on his forward defence and let the ball run off the face and wide of third slip, all along the floor.

7.3 – SIX! Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs. Pulled away off the hip and it goes all the way for six with Rabada’s pace. That is an area of strength for Rohit.

7.2 – Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock. Again Rabada defeats the batsman.

7.1 – Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, for no runs, fielded by Rabada.

6.6 – Chris Morris to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

6.5 – Chris Morris to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third slip for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

6.4 – Chris Morris to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Miller.

6.3 – Chris Morris to Virat Kohli. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

6.2 – Chris Morris to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

6.1 – Chris Morris to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

5.6 – Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma. Full toss, off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Rabada.

5.5 – Kagiso Rabada to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

5.4 – Kagiso Rabada to Virat Kohli. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Shamsi.

5.3 – Kagiso Rabada to Virat Kohli. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Shamsi.

5.2 – Kagiso Rabada to Virat Kohli. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

5.1 – OUT! Caught. Kagiso Rabada to Shikhar Dhawan. Seaming away back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to wicketkeeper, by de Kock. That’s a nick and that’s out, Rabada is pumped up. Another good delivery, hitting the surface hard and Dhawan was pushing at it just outside off. He got a faint edge and it was an easy catch for de Kock. No less than Rabada deserved.

4.6 – Chris Morris to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.

4.5 – Chris Morris to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.

4.4 – Chris Morris to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

4.3 – Chris Morris to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.

4.2 – Chris Morris to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

4.1 – Chris Morris to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Duminy.

3.6 – Kagiso Rabada to Shikhar Dhawan. Full toss, off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miller. That low full toss has smashed Dhawan’s bat to pieces. A huge chunk flew off the bottom of it and there are splinters everywhere.

3.5 – Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

3.4 – Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

3.3 – Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Miller.

3.2 – Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Miller.

3.1 – Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

2.6 – Chris Morris to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

2.5 – FOUR! Chris Morris to Shikhar Dhawan. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, past deep square leg for 4 runs. Pivots and pulls the ball away into the big gap on the legside, first boundary to India.

2.4 – Chris Morris to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, Spliced in the air uncontrolled to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Duminy. Again the ball loops off the top of the bat and goes just over backward point. Really well bowled by Morris. You start to feel that it’s not going to be South Africa’s day. With so few runs on the board they need all these chances to go to hand. India could easily be two down now.

2.3 – Chris Morris to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

2.2 – Chris Morris to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Morris.

2.1 – Chris Morris to Shikhar Dhawan. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Miller.

1.6 – Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

1.5 – Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

1.4 – Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, Gloved in the air uncontrolled to third slip for no runs, dropped catch by du Plessis. That’s in the air again but du Plessis running in and diving forwards can’t hold on. Off the glove this time as the ball got big on Rohit, Rabada cries out in frustration.

1.3 – Kagiso Rabada to Rohit Sharma. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Rabada.

1.2 – Kagiso Rabada to Shikhar Dhawan. Short, down leg side on the back foot defending, Spliced in the air uncontrolled for 1 run, fielded by Tahir. What a snorter from Rabada and he’s unlucky that didn’t go to hand. Good pace and bounce and Dhawan couldn’t handle it. The ball hit the sticker at the top of the bat face and looped tantalisingly over backward point.

1.1 – NEW BALL. Kagiso Rabada to Shikhar Dhawan. Seaming away length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

0.6 – Imran Tahir to Shikhar Dhawan. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for 1 run, mis-fielded by van der Dussen, fielded by du Plessis.

0.5 – Imran Tahir to Shikhar Dhawan. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.

0.4 – Imran Tahir to Rohit Sharma. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

0.3 – Imran Tahir to Shikhar Dhawan. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, mis-fielded by Phehlukwayo. Not the tone South Africa wanted to set in the field.

0.2 – Imran Tahir to Shikhar Dhawan. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Tahir, fielded by van der Dussen.

0.1 – NEW BALL. Imran Tahir to Shikhar Dhawan. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

49.6 – OUT! Caught. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Imran Tahir. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump backing away pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to extra cover, by Jadhav. Plopped up in the air and Bhuvneshwar has two wickets in his final over. South Africa have been on the back foot throughout this entire innings. Bumrah was fantastic with the new ball and Chahal did really well in the middle of the innings, his drift in particular deceiving the South African batsmen. Thanks to the work of Morris and Rabada South Africa do at least have a score to bowl at but it would take an incredible performance to bowl India out for less than 227.

49.5 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Imran Tahir. Short, outside off stump backing away cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.

49.4 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Kagiso Rabada. Back of a length, to leg on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.

49.3 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Kagiso Rabada. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Pandya.

49.2 – OUT! Caught. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Chris Morris. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off, by Kohli. Slow and wide once again from Bhuvi who is nailing that line just inside the wide line. Morris tried reaching for it but couldn’t get hold of it and Kohli took the catch running in from long off.

49.1 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Chris Morris. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.

48.6 – Jasprit Bumrah to Kagiso Rabada. Slower ball back of a length, down leg side backing away Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.

48.5 – FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah to Kagiso Rabada. Full toss, down leg side backing away driving, past long off for 4 runs. Clubbed down the ground. Rabada gave himself a little bit of room and again Bumrah missed his yorker and the result is another boundary with mid-off up in the circle.

48.4 – Jasprit Bumrah to Chris Morris. Back of a length, off stump backing away driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to silly mid off for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.

48.3 – Jasprit Bumrah to Chris Morris. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.

48.2 – Jasprit Bumrah to Kagiso Rabada. Slower ball back of a length, down leg side on the front foot Slog, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.

48.1 – Jasprit Bumrah to Kagiso Rabada. Slower ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.

47.6 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Chris Morris. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for 2 runs, fielded by Rahul.

47.5 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Kagiso Rabada. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Kohli.

47.4 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Kagiso Rabada. Slower ball bouncer, down leg side on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Chahal.

47.3 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Chris Morris. Slower length ball, outside off stump moves in front driving, to deep point for 1 run.

47.2 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Kagiso Rabada. Slower ball back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.

47.1 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Kagiso Rabada. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Rahul.

46.6 – Jasprit Bumrah to Kagiso Rabada. Back of a length, down leg side backing away driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.

46.5 – Jasprit Bumrah to Kagiso Rabada. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.

46.4 – Jasprit Bumrah to Kagiso Rabada. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Sharma.

46.3 – Jasprit Bumrah to Chris Morris. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to fine leg for 1 run, mis-fielded by Dhoni, fielded by Chahal.

46.2 – FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah to Chris Morris. Full toss, middle stump backing away driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Misses the yorker and Morris crunches the ball through the covers for four.

46.1 – Jasprit Bumrah to Kagiso Rabada. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run.

45.6 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Chris Morris. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.

45.5 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Chris Morris. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on for 2 runs, fielded by Rahul. After a couple of wides he goes wider on the crease and deceives Morris with the slower ball. The ball is in the air for a while but lands in the vacant mid-on position and they get back for two.

45.5 – Wide Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Chris Morris. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.

45.4 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Kagiso Rabada. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.

45.3 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Chris Morris. Full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to long on for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.

45.2 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Kagiso Rabada. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Sharma.

45.1 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Chris Morris. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.

45.1 – Wide Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Chris Morris. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.

44.6 – Jasprit Bumrah to Kagiso Rabada. Slower ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.

44.5 – Jasprit Bumrah to Chris Morris. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.

44.4 – Jasprit Bumrah to Kagiso Rabada. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, hit pad to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.

44.3 – Jasprit Bumrah to Kagiso Rabada. Short, down leg side on the back foot hooking, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.

44.2 – Jasprit Bumrah to Kagiso Rabada. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for no runs, direct hit by Yadav.

44.1 – Jasprit Bumrah to Kagiso Rabada. Short, down leg side on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

43.6 – Yuzvendra Chahal to Kagiso Rabada. Leg spinner back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.

43.5 – Yuzvendra Chahal to Chris Morris. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for 1 run, fielded by Chahal.

43.4 – SIX! Yuzvendra Chahal to Chris Morris. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Morris sees another opportunity to get back and pull and he does so with real power. He hit that ball hard and flat and it carried all the way just over a long part of the ground.

43.3 – Yuzvendra Chahal to Chris Morris. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

43.2 – Yuzvendra Chahal to Chris Morris. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

43.1 – Yuzvendra Chahal to Chris Morris. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Chahal.

42.6 – FOUR! Hardik Pandya to Kagiso Rabada. Slower ball short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Lovely shot from Rabada. He was slow on the one the ball before but this ball was slower and he stood up tall and crashed it over the legside.

42.5 – Hardik Pandya to Kagiso Rabada. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Kumar.

42.4 – Hardik Pandya to Chris Morris. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Jadhav.

42.3 – Hardik Pandya to Kagiso Rabada. Slower length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.

42.2 – Hardik Pandya to Chris Morris. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Chahal.

42.1 – Hardik Pandya to Chris Morris. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

41.6 – Yuzvendra Chahal to Kagiso Rabada. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Chahal.

41.5 – Yuzvendra Chahal to Kagiso Rabada. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Chahal.

41.4 – Yuzvendra Chahal to Chris Morris. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.

41.3 – Yuzvendra Chahal to Kagiso Rabada. Leg spinner back of a length, to leg on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.

41.2 – Yuzvendra Chahal to Chris Morris. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.

41.1 – SIX! Yuzvendra Chahal to Chris Morris. Slider, on the back foot pulling, in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs. By far the worst ball Chahal has bowled today, a real drag down and Morris gets full value, pulling the ball into the stands.

40.6 – Kuldeep Yadav to Kagiso Rabada. Googly back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pandya.

40.5 – Kuldeep Yadav to Kagiso Rabada. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Yadav.

40.5 – Wide Kuldeep Yadav to Kagiso Rabada. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.

40.4 – Kuldeep Yadav to Kagiso Rabada. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pandya.

40.3 – Kuldeep Yadav to Kagiso Rabada. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

40.2 – Kuldeep Yadav to Kagiso Rabada. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to short third man for 2 runs, fielded by Chahal.

40.1 – Kuldeep Yadav to Kagiso Rabada. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

39.6 – Yuzvendra Chahal to Chris Morris. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Jadhav.

39.5 – Yuzvendra Chahal to Chris Morris. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Chahal.

39.4 – Yuzvendra Chahal to Kagiso Rabada. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Kohli.

39.3 – OUT! Stumped. Yuzvendra Chahal to Andile Phehlukwayo. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side down the track Slog, missed to wicketkeeper, by Dhoni. One of the easiest stumpings Dhoni has ever had. Phehlukwayo all of a sudden was going after everything. He came running miles down the wicket and Chahal was crafty enough to get it through him. Dhoni actually spilt the ball at first but caught the rebound and then broke the the bails.

39.2 – Yuzvendra Chahal to Andile Phehlukwayo. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side backing away Slog, mis-timed to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

39.1 – Yuzvendra Chahal to Chris Morris. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.

38.6 – Kuldeep Yadav to Chris Morris. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.

38.5 – Kuldeep Yadav to Andile Phehlukwayo. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control for 1 run, fielded by Jadhav.

38.4 – Kuldeep Yadav to Chris Morris. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Chahal.

38.3 – Kuldeep Yadav to Andile Phehlukwayo. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.

38.2 – SIX! Kuldeep Yadav to Andile Phehlukwayo. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, to leg on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control for 6 runs. A flighted delivery is launched over the ropes, first maximum for South Africa and a sign that Phehlukwayo wants to lift the tempo.

38.1 – Kuldeep Yadav to Chris Morris. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, down leg side on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Jadhav.

37.6 – Yuzvendra Chahal to Andile Phehlukwayo. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, padded to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

37.6 – Wide Yuzvendra Chahal to Andile Phehlukwayo. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.

37.5 – Yuzvendra Chahal to Andile Phehlukwayo. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side backing away driving, mis-timed to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

37.4 – Yuzvendra Chahal to Chris Morris. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for 1 run, fielded by Jadhav.

37.3 – Yuzvendra Chahal to Chris Morris. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

37.2 – Yuzvendra Chahal to Andile Phehlukwayo. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.

37.2 – Wide Yuzvendra Chahal to Andile Phehlukwayo. Leg spinner back of a length, down leg side on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.

37.1 – Yuzvendra Chahal to Andile Phehlukwayo. Leg spinner length ball, to leg down the track driving, to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Rahul, fielded by Bumrah.

36.6 – Kuldeep Yadav to Andile Phehlukwayo. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.

36.5 – Kuldeep Yadav to Andile Phehlukwayo. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

36.4 – Kuldeep Yadav to Andile Phehlukwayo. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Chahal.

36.3 – Kuldeep Yadav to Andile Phehlukwayo. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, down leg side on the front foot driving, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

36.2 – Kuldeep Yadav to Andile Phehlukwayo. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Yadav.

36.1 – Kuldeep Yadav to Chris Morris. Left-Arm Leg Spin short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.

35.6 – Yuzvendra Chahal to Andile Phehlukwayo. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot reverse sweeping, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.

35.5 – Yuzvendra Chahal to Andile Phehlukwayo. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

35.4 – Yuzvendra Chahal to Chris Morris. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to fine leg for 3 runs, fielded by Sharma.

35.3 – OUT! Caught & Bowled. Yuzvendra Chahal to David Miller. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air uncontrolled to silly mid on, by Chahal. Chahal back into the attack and he strikes straight away. Tossed up with men back down the ground and Miller struck it firmly but straight back at Chahal. It was a fairly comfortable return catch and South Africa lose their sixth wicket.

35.2 – Yuzvendra Chahal to Andile Phehlukwayo. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side down the track driving, in the air under control to long on for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.

35.1 – Yuzvendra Chahal to Andile Phehlukwayo. Leg spinner back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

34.6 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to David Miller. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

34.5 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Andile Phehlukwayo. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.

34.4 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Andile Phehlukwayo. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Pandya.

34.3 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Andile Phehlukwayo. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Kumar.

34.2 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Andile Phehlukwayo. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.

34.1 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to David Miller. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.

33.6 – Kedar Jadhav to Andile Phehlukwayo. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.

33.5 – Kedar Jadhav to Andile Phehlukwayo. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Pandya.

33.4 – Kedar Jadhav to Andile Phehlukwayo. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

33.3 – FOUR! Kedar Jadhav to Andile Phehlukwayo. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Gets to the pitch and cracks the ball over the top of cover. Just one bounce and into the fence, good shot.

33.2 – Kedar Jadhav to David Miller. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Chahal.

33.1 – Kedar Jadhav to David Miller. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.

32.6 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Andile Phehlukwayo. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.

32.5 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Andile Phehlukwayo. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

32.4 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to David Miller. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jadhav.

32.3 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Andile Phehlukwayo. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot flick, in the air under control to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Jadhav.

32.2 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to David Miller. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.

32.1 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to David Miller. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Dhawan.

31.6 – Kedar Jadhav to Andile Phehlukwayo. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.

31.5 – Kedar Jadhav to Andile Phehlukwayo. Quicker ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

31.4 – Kedar Jadhav to Andile Phehlukwayo. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Pandya.

31.3 – Kedar Jadhav to David Miller. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Chahal.

31.2 – Kedar Jadhav to David Miller. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

31.1 – Kedar Jadhav to David Miller. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Pandya.

30.6 – Jasprit Bumrah to Andile Phehlukwayo. Short, down leg side no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni. A maiden from Bumrah, you don’t get too many of those in ODIs in this day and age.

30.5 – Jasprit Bumrah to Andile Phehlukwayo. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.

30.4 – Jasprit Bumrah to Andile Phehlukwayo. Yorker, middle stump no foot movement defending, to gully for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

30.3 – Jasprit Bumrah to Andile Phehlukwayo. Short, down leg side ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.

30.2 – Jasprit Bumrah to Andile Phehlukwayo. Back of a length, down leg side on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.

30.1 – Jasprit Bumrah to Andile Phehlukwayo. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

29.6 – Kedar Jadhav to Andile Phehlukwayo. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run.

29.5 – Kedar Jadhav to Andile Phehlukwayo. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Jadhav.

29.4 – Kedar Jadhav to David Miller. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run.

29.3 – Kedar Jadhav to David Miller. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, to mid on for 2 runs, fielded by Chahal.

29.2 – Kedar Jadhav to David Miller. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Jadhav.

29.1 – Kedar Jadhav to Andile Phehlukwayo. Quicker ball full toss, outside off stump backing away driving, to deep cover for 1 run.

28.6 – Jasprit Bumrah to David Miller. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

28.5 – FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah to David Miller. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. That’s a good shot, Miller timing it really well and it will go all the way to the boundary, a rare one for South Africa.

28.4 – Jasprit Bumrah to Andile Phehlukwayo. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to point for 1 run, shy attempt by Kohli.

28.3 – Jasprit Bumrah to Andile Phehlukwayo. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Dhawan.

28.2 – Jasprit Bumrah to Andile Phehlukwayo. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

28.1 – Jasprit Bumrah to David Miller. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.

27.6 – Kedar Jadhav to Andile Phehlukwayo. Quicker ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, bottom edge to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Yadav.

27.5 – Kedar Jadhav to David Miller. Quicker ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run.

27.4 – Kedar Jadhav to David Miller. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

27.3 – Kedar Jadhav to Andile Phehlukwayo. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run.

27.2 – Kedar Jadhav to Andile Phehlukwayo. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.

27.1 – Kedar Jadhav to David Miller. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run.

26.6 – Kuldeep Yadav to Andile Phehlukwayo. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli. There are still so many overs left in this innings. Both of these batsmen will be more usesd to batting at the end of an innings when the task is to push on the run rate than grinding out runs in the middle overs.

26.5 – Kuldeep Yadav to Andile Phehlukwayo. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.

26.4 – Kuldeep Yadav to Andile Phehlukwayo. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

26.3 – Kuldeep Yadav to David Miller. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, thick edge to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.

26.2 – Kuldeep Yadav to Andile Phehlukwayo. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.

26.1 – Kuldeep Yadav to Andile Phehlukwayo. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

25.6 – Yuzvendra Chahal to David Miller. Leg spinner back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

25.5 – Yuzvendra Chahal to Andile Phehlukwayo. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side down the track flick, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.

25.4 – Yuzvendra Chahal to Andile Phehlukwayo. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Chahal.

25.3 – Yuzvendra Chahal to Andile Phehlukwayo. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Chahal.

25.2 – Yuzvendra Chahal to David Miller. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.

25.1 – Yuzvendra Chahal to David Miller. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Chahal.

24.6 – Kuldeep Yadav to David Miller. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Jadhav.

24.5 – Kuldeep Yadav to Andile Phehlukwayo. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.

24.4 – Kuldeep Yadav to David Miller. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, to leg on the front foot sweeping, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.

24.3 – Kuldeep Yadav to Andile Phehlukwayo. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.

24.2 – Kuldeep Yadav to Andile Phehlukwayo. Left-Arm Leg Spin yorker, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Yadav.

24.1 – Kuldeep Yadav to David Miller. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Chahal.

23.6 – Yuzvendra Chahal to David Miller. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.

23.5 – Yuzvendra Chahal to Andile Phehlukwayo. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to long on for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.

23.4 – FOUR! Yuzvendra Chahal to Andile Phehlukwayo. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot reverse sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep backward point for 4 runs. That’s a confident shot, a reverse sweep second ball over the top of backward point, outrageous stuff.

23.3 – Yuzvendra Chahal to Andile Phehlukwayo. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Chahal.

23.2 – Yuzvendra Chahal to David Miller. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side down the track driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.

23.1 – Yuzvendra Chahal to David Miller. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot flick, to square leg for 2 runs.

22.6 – OUT! L.B.W. Kuldeep Yadav to JP Duminy. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, hit pad to. That looks dead, Duminy went back and missed it and that’s hitting nothing except leg stump. It looks like Miller talked him into a review, not because he thought it wasn’t out but because South Africa don’t have any real batsmen left. There is no miracle to save Duminy though. He was well back looking to defend, the ball was full, it pitched on middle and was hitting leg stump. South Africa in all sorts of trouble.

22.5 – Kuldeep Yadav to JP Duminy. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Yadav.

22.4 – Kuldeep Yadav to JP Duminy. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Yadav.

22.3 – Kuldeep Yadav to JP Duminy. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, to leg on the front foot pushing, hit pad to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.

22.2 – Kuldeep Yadav to JP Duminy. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Yadav.

22.1 – Kuldeep Yadav to David Miller. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.

21.6 – Yuzvendra Chahal to David Miller. Googly back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.

21.5 – Yuzvendra Chahal to David Miller. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs.

21.4 – Yuzvendra Chahal to JP Duminy. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Jadhav.

21.3 – Yuzvendra Chahal to JP Duminy. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Chahal.

21.2 – Yuzvendra Chahal to JP Duminy. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump down the track defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Chahal.

21.1 – Yuzvendra Chahal to David Miller. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.

20.6 – Kuldeep Yadav to David Miller. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.

20.5 – Kuldeep Yadav to JP Duminy. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.

20.4 – Kuldeep Yadav to JP Duminy. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Dhawan.

20.3 – Kuldeep Yadav to David Miller. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.

20.2 – Kuldeep Yadav to JP Duminy. Left-Arm Leg Spin yorker, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.

20.1 – Kuldeep Yadav to David Miller. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.

19.6 – OUT! Bowled. Yuzvendra Chahal to Faf du Plessis. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to. Through the gate and into the stumps. A massive blow for South Africa, two in the over for Chahal and India are right back in the driving seat again. Chahal has been tricky to read, some balls gripping and turning and others skidding through a bit quicker. This was one of the latter, it drifted in sharply and hurried on towards the stumps, flicking the front pad on the way.

19.5 – Yuzvendra Chahal to Faf du Plessis. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

19.4 – Yuzvendra Chahal to David Miller. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.

19.3 – Yuzvendra Chahal to David Miller. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump down the track flick, for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

19.3 – Wide Yuzvendra Chahal to David Miller. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.

19.2 – Yuzvendra Chahal to David Miller. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Chahal.

19.1 – OUT! Bowled. Yuzvendra Chahal to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot reverse sweeping, missed to. Chahal has done him, that’s gone behind van der Dussen and turned and hit middle stump. It was a pre-meditated reverse sweep but the ball wasn’t the right line for the shot. Not a pretty end for van der Dussen, I think he would have been stumped anyway had the ball not bowled him.

18.6 – Hardik Pandya to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.

18.5 – Hardik Pandya to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Rahul, fielded by Chahal.

18.4 – Hardik Pandya to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

18.3 – Hardik Pandya to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Jadhav.

18.2 – Hardik Pandya to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

18.1 – Hardik Pandya to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

17.6 – Yuzvendra Chahal to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner half volley, down leg side on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.

17.5 – Yuzvendra Chahal to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to point for no runs, fielded by Pandya.

17.4 – Yuzvendra Chahal to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

17.3 – Yuzvendra Chahal to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

17.2 – Yuzvendra Chahal to Rassie van der Dussen. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.

17.1 – Yuzvendra Chahal to Faf du Plessis. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 3 runs, fielded by Dhawan.

16.6 – Hardik Pandya to Rassie van der Dussen. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Dhawan.

16.5 – Hardik Pandya to Rassie van der Dussen. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.

16.4 – Hardik Pandya to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.

16.3 – Hardik Pandya to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

16.2 – Hardik Pandya to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Dhoni.

16.1 – Hardik Pandya to Rassie van der Dussen. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Yadav.

15.6 – Kuldeep Yadav to Rassie van der Dussen. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.

15.5 – Kuldeep Yadav to Faf du Plessis. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Rahul.

15.4 – FOUR! Kuldeep Yadav to Faf du Plessis. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, past deep square leg for 4 runs, mis-fielded by Kumar. A mistake by Bhuvneshwar in the deep gives Faf du Plessis a welcome boundary.

15.3 – Kuldeep Yadav to Faf du Plessis. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Dhawan, fielded by Bumrah.

15.2 – Kuldeep Yadav to Faf du Plessis. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.

15.1 – Kuldeep Yadav to Rassie van der Dussen. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.

14.6 – Hardik Pandya to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.

14.5 – Hardik Pandya to Rassie van der Dussen. Short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.

14.4 – Hardik Pandya to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.

14.3 – FOUR! Hardik Pandya to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, thick edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs. Just a few signs of aggression or maybe some frustration from du Plessis. He’s been hit on the finger, he’s tried a couple of big sweep shots and he knows South Africa need to accelerate at some stage.

14.2 – Hardik Pandya to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

14.1 – Hardik Pandya to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Kumar.

13.6 – FOUR! Kuldeep Yadav to Rassie van der Dussen. Googly back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Too much width from Kuldeep and van der Dussen sits back and drives off the back foot, piercing the offside field.

13.5 – Kuldeep Yadav to Faf du Plessis. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Chahal.

13.4 – Kuldeep Yadav to Faf du Plessis. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, to leg on the front foot sweeping, bottom edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.

13.3 – Kuldeep Yadav to Faf du Plessis. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.

13.2 – Kuldeep Yadav to Faf du Plessis. Googly length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to first slip for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

13.1 – Kuldeep Yadav to Faf du Plessis. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

12.6 – Hardik Pandya to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

12.5 – Hardik Pandya to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.

12.4 – Hardik Pandya to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot working, Gloved to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah. Well this time du Plessis has let go of his bat completely as that ball lifts and hits him on the bottom glove. That ball really did bounce, Faf is getting some attention to his finger from the physio.

12.3 – Hardik Pandya to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

12.2 – Hardik Pandya to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Bumrah.

12.1 – Hardik Pandya to Faf du Plessis. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.

11.6 – Kuldeep Yadav to Rassie van der Dussen. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

11.5 – Kuldeep Yadav to Rassie van der Dussen. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Dhawan.

11.4 – Kuldeep Yadav to Rassie van der Dussen. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Pandya.

11.3 – Kuldeep Yadav to Faf du Plessis. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, down leg side on the back foot flick, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.

11.2 – Kuldeep Yadav to Rassie van der Dussen. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.

11.1 – Kuldeep Yadav to Faf du Plessis. Left-Arm Leg Spin back of a length, down leg side on the back foot flick, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.

10.6 – Hardik Pandya to Rassie van der Dussen. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Kumar.

10.5 – Hardik Pandya to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

10.4 – Hardik Pandya to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, thick edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Yadav. That bounced more than du Plessis expected. He does have a style though that makes any movement off the pitch look to be exaggerated.

10.3 – Hardik Pandya to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short leg for 1 run, fielded by Dhawan.

10.2 – Hardik Pandya to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.

10.1 – Hardik Pandya to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

9.6 – Jasprit Bumrah to Rassie van der Dussen. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Kohli. This pair are just trying to get through what was a very tricky period against Bumrah with the new ball.

9.5 – Jasprit Bumrah to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Chahal.

9.4 – Jasprit Bumrah to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Jadhav.

9.3 – Jasprit Bumrah to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Pandya.

9.2 – Jasprit Bumrah to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pandya.

9.1 – Jasprit Bumrah to Rassie van der Dussen. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs.

8.6 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Faf du Plessis. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.

8.5 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Jadhav.

8.4 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Faf du Plessis. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

8.3 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Pandya.

8.2 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

8.1 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.

7.6 – Jasprit Bumrah to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

7.5 – Jasprit Bumrah to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Yadav.

7.4 – Jasprit Bumrah to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

7.3 – Jasprit Bumrah to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.

7.2 – Jasprit Bumrah to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.

7.1 – Jasprit Bumrah to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.

6.6 – FOUR! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, well timed past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Good wrists from du Plessis. He bats with his hands unusually far apart on the bat handle which does enable him to play some shots others wouldn’t be able to.

6.5 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

6.4 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Kumar.

6.3 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.

6.2 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

6.1 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Pandya.

5.6 – Jasprit Bumrah to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, well timed to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Pandya.

5.5 – OUT! Caught. Jasprit Bumrah to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to third slip, by Kohli. Edged and this time it goes to hand. Kohli had stationed himself at third slip and that ball flew above his head. Slightly fuller from Bumrah and he drew de Kock into a big drive, hence why the ball went so quickly towards the slips. Kohli stuck up two hands and caught the ball to give Bumrah and India a second wicket.

5.4 – Jasprit Bumrah to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Pandya.

5.3 – Jasprit Bumrah to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Kumar.

5.2 – Jasprit Bumrah to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Chahal.

5.1 – Jasprit Bumrah to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by Rahul.

4.6 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Faf du Plessis. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.

4.5 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Faf du Plessis. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to second slip for no runs, fielded by Sharma. Edged again and lands just in front of Rohit Sharma.

4.4 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Faf du Plessis. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.

4.3 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, thick edge to backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Bumrah.

4.2 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Quinton de Kock. Short, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.

4.1 – FOUR! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot pushing, outside edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs. Streaky but four, two slips in place but if there was a third that might have been gone.

3.6 – Jasprit Bumrah to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.

3.5 – Jasprit Bumrah to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to second slip for no runs, fielded by Sharma. Edged but lands short of second slip, soft hands from du Plessis.

3.4 – Jasprit Bumrah to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Bumrah.

3.3 – FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge past fine leg for 4 runs. Almost two in two. Pitched up by Bumrah aiming at the stumps. Faf du Plessis went at the ball and it flew off an inside edge, just missing his leg stump.

3.2 – OUT! Caught. Jasprit Bumrah to Hashim Amla. Seaming away back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to second slip, by Sharma. That’s a beauty from Bumrah and it’s done for Hashim Amla. He’s hitting the pitch at speed and he manages to get one to move away from the right-hander which surprises Amla. The ball takes the edge high on the bat and Rohit Sharma takes a safe catch at second slip. What a start for India.

3.1 – Jasprit Bumrah to Quinton de Kock. Seaming away back of a length, down leg side on the front foot pushing, missed to third man for 1 run, mis-fielded by Dhoni, fielded by Kumar.

2.6 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.

2.5 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for no runs, fielded by Pandya.

2.4 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Chahal.

2.3 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.

2.2 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Kohli.

2.1 – FOUR! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs. Great timing, that’s Amla at his best, just leaning on the ball outside off stump and sending the ball flying behind square to the boundary.

1.6 – Jasprit Bumrah to Quinton de Kock. Seaming away length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni. What an over from Bumrah, that angle across de Kock beating him on several occasions.

1.5 – Jasprit Bumrah to Quinton de Kock. Seaming away back of a length, down leg side on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.

1.4 – Jasprit Bumrah to Quinton de Kock. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Jadhav, shy attempt by Dhoni. Almost a disaster in the second over for South Africa. De Kock didn’t spring the first run but came back for the second without realising how tight it was going to be. If Dhoni had hit from close range de Kock was gone, an early chance for India.

1.3 – Jasprit Bumrah to Quinton de Kock. Seaming away length ball, down leg side on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.

1.2 – Jasprit Bumrah to Quinton de Kock. Seaming away back of a length, down leg side on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.

1.1 – NEW BALL. Jasprit Bumrah to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, down leg side on the front foot pushing, inside edge to short leg for no runs.

0.6 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pandya.

0.5 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Hashim Amla. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Dhoni.

0.4 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Jadhav.

0.3 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, hit pad to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Chahal.

0.2 – Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Quinton de Kock. Seaming away back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Chahal.

0.1 – NEW BALL. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Hashim Amla. In-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Yadav.