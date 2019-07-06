Sport24.co.za | LIVE: Australia in early trouble as Pretorius traps Smith

13.2 – Chris Morris to David Warner. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.

13.1 – Chris Morris to David Warner. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.

12.6 – Dwaine Pretorius to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Morris.

12.5 – FOUR! Dwaine Pretorius to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. Warner was looking to steer the ball behind square but got an outside edge on the ball which ran down to third man for four.

12.4 – Dwaine Pretorius to Marcus Stoinis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

12.3 – FOUR! Dwaine Pretorius to Marcus Stoinis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, past deep backward point for 4 runs. Too much width on offer and Stoinis guides it past the man at point.

12.2 – Dwaine Pretorius to Marcus Stoinis. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

12.1 – Dwaine Pretorius to Marcus Stoinis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

12.1 – Wide Dwaine Pretorius to Marcus Stoinis. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.

11.6 – Chris Morris to David Warner. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Morris.

11.5 – Chris Morris to David Warner. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Rabada.

11.4 – Chris Morris to David Warner. Length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.

11.3 – Chris Morris to David Warner. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.

11.2 – Chris Morris to David Warner. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

11.1 – FOUR! Chris Morris to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Warner has absalutely smoked the ball off the back foot past deep cover.

10.6 – Dwaine Pretorius to Marcus Stoinis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.

10.5 – Dwaine Pretorius to Marcus Stoinis. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

10.4 – Dwaine Pretorius to Marcus Stoinis. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.

10.3 – Dwaine Pretorius to Marcus Stoinis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morris.

10.2 – Dwaine Pretorius to Marcus Stoinis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Shamsi, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

10.1 – Dwaine Pretorius to David Warner. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

9.6 – FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to Marcus Stoinis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. After 14 deliveries Stoinis finally gets off the mark with a glorious cover drive.

9.5 – Kagiso Rabada to Marcus Stoinis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.

9.4 – Kagiso Rabada to Marcus Stoinis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Shamsi.

9.3 – Kagiso Rabada to Marcus Stoinis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Rabada.

9.2 – Kagiso Rabada to Marcus Stoinis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.

9.1 – Kagiso Rabada to David Warner. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

8.6 – Dwaine Pretorius to Marcus Stoinis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

8.5 – Dwaine Pretorius to Marcus Stoinis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

8.4 – Dwaine Pretorius to Marcus Stoinis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

8.3 – Dwaine Pretorius to Marcus Stoinis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, bat-pad to mid off for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

8.2 – Dwaine Pretorius to Marcus Stoinis. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.

8.1 – Dwaine Pretorius to David Warner. Length ball, off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

7.6 – Kagiso Rabada to Marcus Stoinis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Rabada.

7.5 – Kagiso Rabada to David Warner. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Shamsi.

7.4 – FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to David Warner. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled past fine leg for 4 runs. That was nearly another wicket, Warner top edges his pull shot which goes high into the sky but lands safely at a vacant fine leg position.

7.3 – Kagiso Rabada to David Warner. Yorker, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

7.2 – Kagiso Rabada to David Warner. Length ball, to leg backing away driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.

7.1 – Kagiso Rabada to David Warner. Length ball, to leg on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Duminy.

6.6 – Dwaine Pretorius to Marcus Stoinis. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

6.5 – Dwaine Pretorius to Marcus Stoinis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.

6.4 – Dwaine Pretorius to Marcus Stoinis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.

6.3 – OUT! L.B.W. Dwaine Pretorius to Steven Smith. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, hit pad to. Got him, Smith has gone, LBW. What a big wicket that is for South Africa. Smith rocks onto his back foot looking to defend the ball which nipped back in and caught him just above the knee role, he didn’t review but the replay shows it was clipping the bails anyway.

6.2 – FOUR! Dwaine Pretorius to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Smith hits his first boundary by pulling well into the gap.

6.1 – Dwaine Pretorius to Steven Smith. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.

5.6 – Kagiso Rabada to David Warner. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot Steer, inside edge back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Rabada.

5.5 – Kagiso Rabada to David Warner. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.

5.4 – SIX! Kagiso Rabada to David Warner. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs. That has been hit and hit hard, Warner pulls the ball and it travelled like a bullet to the boundary. The ball stayed flat the entire time until hitting the stands.

5.3 – Kagiso Rabada to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 3 runs, fielded by Tahir, shy attempt by de Kock.

5.2 – Kagiso Rabada to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.

5.1 – Kagiso Rabada to Steven Smith. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Rabada.

4.6 – Imran Tahir to David Warner. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

4.5 – Imran Tahir to David Warner. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Morris.

4.4 – Imran Tahir to David Warner. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Rabada.

4.3 – Imran Tahir to Usman Khawaja. Leg spinner full toss, to leg on the front foot sweeping, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Markram.

4.2 – Imran Tahir to Usman Khawaja. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot reverse sweeping, to cover for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.

4.1 – Imran Tahir to David Warner. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Duminy.

3.6 – Kagiso Rabada to David Warner. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Shamsi.

3.5 – Kagiso Rabada to David Warner. Back of a length, to leg on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.

3.4 – Kagiso Rabada to David Warner. Short, to leg swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

3.3 – Kagiso Rabada to David Warner. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

3.2 – Kagiso Rabada to David Warner. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Pretorius.

3.1 – FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Warner drives up and over the infield to bring up his first boundary of the innings.

2.6 – FOUR! Imran Tahir to Usman Khawaja. Leg spinner full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Khawaja latches onto a full toss and drives it into the gap to bring up the ininngs’ first boundary.

2.5 – Imran Tahir to Usman Khawaja. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

2.4 – Imran Tahir to David Warner. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

2.3 – Imran Tahir to David Warner. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 2 runs, run save by Markram.

2.2 – Imran Tahir to Usman Khawaja. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

2.1 – OUT! Caught. Imran Tahir to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the back foot driving, in the air uncontrolled to short extra cover, by Markram. Finch has gone and it is that man Tahir who gets him. Finch rocked back onto his back foot and punched the ball into the covers but he found the safe hands of Markram at cover and Tahir runs off in celebration.

1.6 – Kagiso Rabada to David Warner. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot Fended, Gloved to short leg for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.

1.5 – Kagiso Rabada to David Warner. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

1.4 – Kagiso Rabada to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.

1.3 – Kagiso Rabada to David Warner. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.

1.2 – Kagiso Rabada to David Warner. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock, fielded by Morris.

1.1 – NEW BALL. Kagiso Rabada to Aaron Finch. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 1 run, fielded by Shamsi.

0.6 – Imran Tahir to David Warner. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

0.5 – Imran Tahir to Aaron Finch. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Pretorius.

0.4 – Imran Tahir to David Warner. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.

0.3 – Imran Tahir to David Warner. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Rabada.

0.2 – Imran Tahir to David Warner. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.

0.1 – NEW BALL. Imran Tahir to David Warner. Leg spinner yorker, off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

49.6 – OUT! Caught. Pat Cummins to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket, by Maxwell. Van der Dussen is dismissed for 95, inches away from his maiden ODI century but Maxwell had safe hands on the rope. South Africa got off to a great start with Markram and de Kock putting the pressure on Australia earlier on however the two openers were dismissed and Australia began to manage the run rate. However the skipper and van der Dussen both batted tremendously with du Plessis scoring a well made 100. The wicket in Manchester is made for batting so this game is far from over.

49.5 – Pat Cummins to Rassie van der Dussen. Short, off stump on the back foot pulling, hit helmet in the air uncontrolled to leg slip for no runs, fielded by Carey.

49.4 – Pat Cummins to Rassie van der Dussen. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Maxwell.

49.3 – Pat Cummins to Andile Phehlukwayo. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Carey.

49.2 – FOUR! Pat Cummins to Andile Phehlukwayo. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, past deep backward point for 4 runs. What a great shot from Phehlukwayo, he had to reach for that one to cut it but hit it well.

49.1 – Pat Cummins to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.

48.6 – Mitchell Starc to Andile Phehlukwayo. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Carey.

48.5 – OUT! Bowled. Mitchell Starc to Dwaine Pretorius. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot working, missed to. Fantastic piece of bowling from Starc, full, quick and straight and Pretorious just couldn’t get his bat down in time.

48.4 – Mitchell Starc to Dwaine Pretorius. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.

48.4 – Wide Mitchell Starc to Dwaine Pretorius. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Carey.

48.3 – Mitchell Starc to Rassie van der Dussen. Slower length ball, to leg on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Behrendorff.

48.2 – Mitchell Starc to Dwaine Pretorius. Half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.

48.1 – Mitchell Starc to Rassie van der Dussen. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.

47.6 – Pat Cummins to Rassie van der Dussen. Slower ball short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.

47.5 – Pat Cummins to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Behrendorff.

47.4 – FOUR! Pat Cummins to Rassie van der Dussen. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Van der Dussen picks up the slower ball and pulls for another boundary, top batting.

47.4 – Wide Pat Cummins to Rassie van der Dussen. Slower ball short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Carey.

47.3 – SIX! Pat Cummins to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs. Huge hit from van der Dussen, powerfully pulling the ball over the rope.

47.2 – Pat Cummins to Dwaine Pretorius. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for 1 run, overthrow by Smith.

47.1 – Pat Cummins to Dwaine Pretorius. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Finch.

47.1 – Wide Pat Cummins to Dwaine Pretorius. Back of a length, middle stump no foot movement flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Carey.

46.6 – Mitchell Starc to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Lyon.

46.5 – OUT! Caught. Mitchell Starc to JP Duminy. Length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, in the air uncontrolled to long on, by Stoinis. What a catch from Stoinis. Duminy flat bats the ball towards long on where Stoinis diving forwards takes a superb catch

46.4 – Mitchell Starc to JP Duminy. Full toss, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Stoinis.

46.3 – Mitchell Starc to Rassie van der Dussen. Slower ball back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Finch.

46.2 – Mitchell Starc to JP Duminy. Full toss, to leg on the front foot flick, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.

46.1 – Mitchell Starc to Rassie van der Dussen. Half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, in the air under control to long off for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.

45.6 – Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Finch.

45.5 – Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.

45.4 – Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Stoinis.

45.3 – SIX! Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Van der Dussen again driving handsomly down the ground and finding the stands.

45.2 – Glenn Maxwell to JP Duminy. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.

45.1 – FOUR! Glenn Maxwell to JP Duminy. Off break length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, well timed in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs. Duminy gives himself room and swats the ball through the covers to bring up his first boundary.

44.6 – Mitchell Starc to JP Duminy. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Behrendorff.

44.5 – Mitchell Starc to Rassie van der Dussen. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.

44.4 – Mitchell Starc to JP Duminy. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.

44.3 – Mitchell Starc to Rassie van der Dussen. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Smith.

44.2 – Mitchell Starc to JP Duminy. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.

44.1 – Mitchell Starc to JP Duminy. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Smith.

43.6 – Glenn Maxwell to JP Duminy. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.

43.6 – Wide Glenn Maxwell to JP Duminy. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Carey.

43.5 – Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Starc.

43.4 – Glenn Maxwell to JP Duminy. Off break half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Behrendorff.

43.3 – Glenn Maxwell to JP Duminy. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Smith.

43.2 – Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.

43.1 – Glenn Maxwell to JP Duminy. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Behrendorff.

42.6 – OUT! Caught. Jason Behrendorff to Faf du Plessis. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to short third man, by Starc. 100 and out for Faf. A slight change in pace decieved du Plessis who was looking to drive down the ground but got a thick outside edge on the delivery which Starc took with ease.

42.5 – Jason Behrendorff to Rassie van der Dussen. Slower ball full toss, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Warner.

42.4 – Jason Behrendorff to Rassie van der Dussen. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.

42.3 – FOUR! Jason Behrendorff to Rassie van der Dussen. Slower length ball, off stump on the front foot sweeping, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs. Van der Dussen shuffles across his stumps again and picks up the ball wonderfully and sweeps four four.

42.2 – Jason Behrendorff to Faf du Plessis. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Finch. Du Plessis brings up his century and he has deserved it, top class innings from the skipper.

42.1 – Jason Behrendorff to Faf du Plessis. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Warner.

41.6 – Nathan Lyon to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Lyon.

41.5 – FOUR! Nathan Lyon to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, past third man for 4 runs. Clever from van der Dussen, he reverse sweeps the ball past the fielder at short third and due to this quick outfield it runs away for four.

41.4 – Nathan Lyon to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Starc.

41.3 – Nathan Lyon to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.

41.2 – Nathan Lyon to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Smith.

41.1 – Nathan Lyon to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to fourth slip for 1 run, fielded by Khawaja.

40.6 – Jason Behrendorff to Faf du Plessis. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Behrendorff.

40.5 – Jason Behrendorff to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump down the track driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.

40.4 – Jason Behrendorff to Faf du Plessis. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Warner.

40.3 – Jason Behrendorff to Rassie van der Dussen. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for 1 run, direct hit by Smith.

40.2 – Jason Behrendorff to Faf du Plessis. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Finch.

40.1 – Jason Behrendorff to Faf du Plessis. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 2 runs, fielded by Finch.

39.6 – Pat Cummins to Rassie van der Dussen. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.

39.5 – Pat Cummins to Rassie van der Dussen. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.

39.4 – Pat Cummins to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Warner.

39.3 – Pat Cummins to Rassie van der Dussen. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Khawaja.

39.2 – Pat Cummins to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Behrendorff.

39.1 – Pat Cummins to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.

38.6 – Jason Behrendorff to Faf du Plessis. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to fourth slip for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.

38.5 – Jason Behrendorff to Rassie van der Dussen. Slower length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Khawaja.

38.4 – SIX! Jason Behrendorff to Rassie van der Dussen. Half volley, middle stump moves in front Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs. Fantastic strike from van der Dussen, he shuffled infront, picked the ball up off his pads and smashed it into the crowd.

38.3 – Jason Behrendorff to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.

38.2 – Jason Behrendorff to Rassie van der Dussen. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, in the air under control to long off for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.

38.1 – Jason Behrendorff to Faf du Plessis. Slower ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.

37.6 – Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Smith.

37.5 – Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.

37.4 – Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break back of a length, outside off stump down the track working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Smith.

37.3 – Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Starc.

37.2 – Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Starc.

37.1 – Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Starc.

36.6 – FOUR! Jason Behrendorff to Faf du Plessis. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. He timed this one much better, he gets it over mid on’s head and the ball races away.

36.5 – FOUR! Jason Behrendorff to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled past long on for 4 runs. Faf drives down the ground but doesn’t get all of it, however it just evades mid on and trickles for four.

36.4 – Jason Behrendorff to Faf du Plessis. Slower ball yorker, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Smith.

36.3 – Jason Behrendorff to Rassie van der Dussen. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to gully for 1 run, fielded by Khawaja.

36.2 – Jason Behrendorff to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Warner.

36.1 – Jason Behrendorff to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Warner.

35.6 – Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Warner.

35.5 – Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Smith.

35.4 – Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump moves in front working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.

35.3 – Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.

35.2 – SIX! Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. Van der Dussen is in on the action now, he advances down the track and belts Maxwell back over his head.

35.1 – Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.

34.6 – Nathan Lyon to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Smith.

34.5 – Nathan Lyon to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.

34.4 – Nathan Lyon to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Starc.

34.3 – SIX! Nathan Lyon to Faf du Plessis. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Du Plessis picks the ball up on the off side and slog sweeps the ball all the way for a maximum.

34.2 – Nathan Lyon to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.

34.1 – Nathan Lyon to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Cummins.

33.6 – Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Lyon.

33.5 – Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, middle stump down the track working, to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.

33.4 – Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Smith.

33.3 – Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.

33.2 – Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Smith.

33.1 – Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Behrendorff.

32.6 – FOUR! Pat Cummins to Faf du Plessis. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Back to back boundaries for du Plessis, he waited for the slower ball then picked his spot perfectly.

32.5 – SIX! Pat Cummins to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs. That has come straight out of the middle. Du Plessis charges at Cummins and belts him straight back over his head into the stands.

32.4 – Pat Cummins to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, run save by Behrendorff.

32.3 – Pat Cummins to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Warner.

32.2 – Pat Cummins to Faf du Plessis. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Starc.

32.1 – Pat Cummins to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Warner.

31.6 – Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Starc.

31.5 – Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.

31.4 – Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump backing away driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Behrendorff.

31.3 – Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break half volley, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, bottom edge to short leg for no runs, fielded by Carey.

31.2 – Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.

31.1 – Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Khawaja.

30.6 – Mitchell Starc to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, hit body to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Carey.

30.5 – Mitchell Starc to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Maxwell.

30.4 – Mitchell Starc to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Khawaja.

30.3 – Mitchell Starc to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.

30.2 – Mitchell Starc to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.

30.1 – Mitchell Starc to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Behrendorff.

29.6 – Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.

29.5 – Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Warner.

29.4 – Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Khawaja.

29.3 – Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.

29.2 – Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Smith.

29.1 – Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for 1 run, fielded by Khawaja.

28.6 – FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, past deep cover for 4 runs. Du Plessis finsihes the over with a boundary, driving well past a dispairing dive at cover.

28.5 – Mitchell Starc to Faf du Plessis. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.

28.4 – Mitchell Starc to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Starc.

28.3 – Mitchell Starc to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Starc.

28.2 – Mitchell Starc to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Smith.

28.1 – Mitchell Starc to Rassie van der Dussen. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.

27.6 – Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Smith.

27.5 – Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.

27.4 – Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, run save by Behrendorff.

27.3 – Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Warner.

27.2 – Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Cummins.

27.1 – Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Starc.

26.6 – Marcus Stoinis to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Khawaja.

26.5 – FOUR! Marcus Stoinis to Rassie van der Dussen. Full toss, off stump on the front foot driving, past deep extra cover for 4 runs. A poor delivery from Stoinis has allowed van der Dussen to bring up his first boundary by driving past extra cover.

26.4 – Marcus Stoinis to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.

26.3 – Marcus Stoinis to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Behrendorff.

26.2 – Marcus Stoinis to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Behrendorff.

26.1 – Marcus Stoinis to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.

25.6 – Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Smith.

25.5 – Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to silly point for 1 run, fielded by Carey.

25.4 – Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Starc.

25.3 – Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.

25.2 – Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Cummins.

25.1 – Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Warner.

24.6 – Marcus Stoinis to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.

24.6 – Wide Marcus Stoinis to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Carey.

24.5 – Marcus Stoinis to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Warner.

24.4 – Marcus Stoinis to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Finch.

24.3 – Marcus Stoinis to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Cummins.

24.2 – Marcus Stoinis to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Warner.

24.1 – Marcus Stoinis to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Khawaja.

23.6 – Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Starc.

23.5 – Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Smith.

23.4 – Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to long on for 1 run, fielded by Starc.

23.3 – Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.

23.2 – Glenn Maxwell to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, stumping missed by Carey.

23.1 – Glenn Maxwell to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.

22.6 – Marcus Stoinis to Rassie van der Dussen. Short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.

22.5 – Marcus Stoinis to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Lyon.

22.4 – Marcus Stoinis to Faf du Plessis. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Finch.

22.3 – Marcus Stoinis to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.

22.2 – Marcus Stoinis to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, middle stump down the track working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.

22.1 – Marcus Stoinis to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.

21.6 – FOUR! Nathan Lyon to Faf du Plessis. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Du Plessis finds the boundary rope for the first time in a few overs by driving beautifully through the covers.

21.5 – Nathan Lyon to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Starc.

21.4 – Nathan Lyon to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.

21.3 – Nathan Lyon to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.

21.2 – Nathan Lyon to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Smith.

21.1 – Nathan Lyon to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Warner.

20.6 – Pat Cummins to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, hit pad to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Carey.

20.5 – Pat Cummins to Rassie van der Dussen. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit helmet to point for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.

20.4 – Pat Cummins to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.

20.3 – Pat Cummins to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Warner.

20.2 – Pat Cummins to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Warner.

20.1 – Pat Cummins to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Khawaja.

19.6 – Nathan Lyon to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Khawaja.

19.5 – Nathan Lyon to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Warner.

19.4 – Nathan Lyon to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.

19.3 – Nathan Lyon to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Warner.

19.2 – Nathan Lyon to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.

19.1 – Nathan Lyon to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.

18.6 – Pat Cummins to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to deep backward point for 3 runs, fielded by Lyon.

18.5 – Pat Cummins to Faf du Plessis. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Starc.

18.4 – Pat Cummins to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.

18.3 – Pat Cummins to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Smith.

18.2 – Pat Cummins to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Behrendorff.

18.1 – Pat Cummins to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.

17.6 – Nathan Lyon to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.

17.5 – Nathan Lyon to Rassie van der Dussen. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Warner.

17.4 – OUT! Caught. Nathan Lyon to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to point, by Starc. Straight after bringing up his fifty de Kock departs. He is livid with himself, he looked to slog the ball into the deep but got it all wrong and got a thick edge on the ball which looped up to Starc at point.

17.3 – Nathan Lyon to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Warner.

17.2 – Nathan Lyon to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Starc.

17.1 – Nathan Lyon to Quinton de Kock. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.

16.6 – Steven Smith to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Lyon.

16.5 – Steven Smith to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.

16.4 – Steven Smith to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Khawaja.

16.3 – Steven Smith to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Warner.

16.2 – Steven Smith to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to short third man for no runs, fielded by Finch.

16.1 – FOUR! Steven Smith to Quinton de Kock. Leg spinner back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, past deep square leg for 4 runs. De Kock brings up his fifty by pulling a poor delivery by Smith.

15.6 – Nathan Lyon to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Smith.

15.5 – Nathan Lyon to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Cummins.

15.4 – Nathan Lyon to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Starc.

15.3 – FOUR! Nathan Lyon to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot Scoop, well timed in the air under control past fine leg for 4 runs. Cheeky shot from de Kock, he gets down on knee and scoops the ball over his shoulder and it runs away for four.

15.2 – Nathan Lyon to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, off stump down the track defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Lyon.

15.1 – Nathan Lyon to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Starc.

14.6 – FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Faf du Plessis. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Starc over pitches this time and du Plessis latches onto it and drives through cover to bring up South Africa’s 100.

14.5 – Mitchell Starc to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Starc.

14.4 – FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, past deep point for 4 runs. Du Plessis opens the face late in the shot and the ball races away past point.

14.3 – Mitchell Starc to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.

14.2 – Mitchell Starc to Faf du Plessis. Half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, hit pad past fine leg for 4 runs. Starc strays down the leg side again and the ball flicks off du Plessis’ pads for four leg byes.

14.1 – Mitchell Starc to Faf du Plessis. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Smith.

13.6 – Nathan Lyon to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Starc.

13.5 – Nathan Lyon to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Cummins.

13.4 – Nathan Lyon to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump moves in front defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Warner.

13.3 – Nathan Lyon to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, mis-fielded by Behrendorff, fielded by Cummins.

13.2 – Nathan Lyon to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Khawaja.

13.1 – Nathan Lyon to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Lyon.

12.6 – Jason Behrendorff to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.

12.5 – Jason Behrendorff to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Khawaja.

12.4 – Jason Behrendorff to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep extra cover for 3 runs, fielded by Cummins.

12.3 – Jason Behrendorff to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, in the air under control to mid on for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.

12.2 – Jason Behrendorff to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Finch.

12.1 – Jason Behrendorff to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.

11.6 – Nathan Lyon to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.

11.5 – Nathan Lyon to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Behrendorff.

11.4 – Nathan Lyon to Faf du Plessis. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Warner.

11.3 – OUT! Stumped. Nathan Lyon to Aiden Markram. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper, by Carey. The first wicket falls and Lyon makes the break through. It was a lovely flighted delivery from Lyon which drew Markram in to drive the ball, however he lost his balance and left his crease whilst playing the shot and Carey made no mistake in taking the bails off.

11.2 – Nathan Lyon to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Warner.

11.1 – Nathan Lyon to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, bat-pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Carey.

10.6 – Pat Cummins to Aiden Markram. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.

10.5 – Pat Cummins to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Cummins.

10.4 – Pat Cummins to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Cummins.

10.4 – Wide Pat Cummins to Aiden Markram. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Carey.

10.3 – Pat Cummins to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid on for 3 runs, fielded by Finch.

10.2 – Pat Cummins to Aiden Markram. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short leg for 1 run, fielded by Warner.

10.1 – Pat Cummins to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Smith.

9.6 – Jason Behrendorff to Aiden Markram. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Warner.

9.5 – Jason Behrendorff to Aiden Markram. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, in the air uncontrolled back to bowler for no runs, dropped catch by Behrendorff.

9.4 – Jason Behrendorff to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.

9.3 – Jason Behrendorff to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Smith.

9.2 – Jason Behrendorff to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, bottom edge to silly point for no runs, fielded by Behrendorff.

9.1 – Jason Behrendorff to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.

8.6 – Pat Cummins to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Smith.

8.5 – Pat Cummins to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Smith.

8.4 – FOUR! Pat Cummins to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep point for 4 runs. Powerful cut shot from de Kock, he uses the pace of the ball well to bring up his fifth boundary.

8.3 – Pat Cummins to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.

8.2 – Pat Cummins to Quinton de Kock. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Smith.

8.1 – Pat Cummins to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep backward point for 2 runs, run save by Starc.

7.6 – Nathan Lyon to Aiden Markram. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Lyon, fielded by Smith.

7.5 – Nathan Lyon to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Finch.

7.4 – Nathan Lyon to Quinton de Kock. Off break back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Khawaja.

7.3 – Nathan Lyon to Aiden Markram. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Behrendorff.

7.2 – SIX! Nathan Lyon to Aiden Markram. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Markram brings up the game’s first maximum by advancing down the track and belting Lyon into the stands.

7.1 – Nathan Lyon to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Finch.

6.6 – Pat Cummins to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Warner, fielded by Finch.

6.5 – Pat Cummins to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, middle stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.

6.4 – FOUR! Pat Cummins to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, past deep cover for 4 runs. Another classy cricket shot from de Kock who is getting better ball by ball.

6.3 – Pat Cummins to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Finch.

6.2 – Pat Cummins to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Khawaja.

6.1 – FOUR! Pat Cummins to Quinton de Kock. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, past long off for 4 runs. First ball from Cummins and de Kock drives it straight back at the bowler and nearly struck Markramn at the non strikers end who ended up on the floor avoiding the ball.

5.6 – Nathan Lyon to Aiden Markram. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Smith.

5.5 – Nathan Lyon to Aiden Markram. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Lyon.

5.4 – FOUR! Nathan Lyon to Aiden Markram. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, past long on for 4 runs. Markram uses his feet well to get to the pitch of the ball and placed his drive between the bowler and mid on.

5.3 – Nathan Lyon to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Lyon, fielded by Behrendorff.

5.2 – Nathan Lyon to Quinton de Kock. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Lyon.

5.1 – Nathan Lyon to Aiden Markram. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Behrendorff.

4.6 – Mitchell Starc to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Khawaja.

4.5 – Mitchell Starc to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.

4.4 – FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Glorious cover drive from de Kock, he leant into the shot and it raced away through the covers.

4.3 – Mitchell Starc to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.

4.2 – Mitchell Starc to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot flick, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.

4.1 – FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, past fine leg for 4 runs. De Kock brings up his first boundary by helping the ball on it’s way down to fine leg.

3.6 – Jason Behrendorff to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Khawaja.

3.5 – Jason Behrendorff to Aiden Markram. Short, down leg side swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.

3.4 – FOUR! Jason Behrendorff to Aiden Markram. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Markram looks at home here, he powerfully drives the ball through the covers, tremendous batting.

3.3 – FOUR! Jason Behrendorff to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, past deep backward point for 4 runs. Another fantastic cut shot from Markram, he latches onto to a shorter delivery and flashes it past backward point.

3.2 – Jason Behrendorff to Aiden Markram. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Finch.

3.1 – Jason Behrendorff to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Finch.

2.6 – Mitchell Starc to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.

2.5 – Mitchell Starc to Aiden Markram. Half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Khawaja.

2.5 – Wide Mitchell Starc to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Carey.

2.4 – Mitchell Starc to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, down leg side ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.

2.3 – Mitchell Starc to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Behrendorff.

2.2 – Mitchell Starc to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Finch.

2.1 – Mitchell Starc to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.

1.6 – FOUR! Jason Behrendorff to Aiden Markram. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Top class drive from Markram, he found the gap well and looks good in these early stages.

1.5 – Jason Behrendorff to Aiden Markram. Length ball, to leg on the front foot driving, outside edge to cover for no runs, fielded by Maxwell.

1.4 – Jason Behrendorff to Aiden Markram. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Behrendorff.

1.3 – Jason Behrendorff to Aiden Markram. Length ball, to leg on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Lyon.

1.2 – Jason Behrendorff to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Finch.

1.1 – NEW BALL. Jason Behrendorff to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Finch.

0.6 – FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot cutting, past deep point for 4 runs. Markram cuts well again this time, he finds the gap at point.

0.5 – Mitchell Starc to Aiden Markram. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Starc.

0.4 – FOUR! Mitchell Starc to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot cutting, past deep backward point for 4 runs. Markram brings up his first boundary by cutting the ball into the ground which bounces over Maxwell’s head at backward point and races to the boundary.

0.3 – Mitchell Starc to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.

0.2 – Mitchell Starc to Aiden Markram. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Starc.

0.2 – Wide Mitchell Starc to Aiden Markram. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Carey.

0.1 – Mitchell Starc to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Carey.

0.1 – NEW BALL. Wide Mitchell Starc to Aiden Markram. In-swinging back of a length, down leg side on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to fine leg for 5 runs. Starc starts off by hooping the ball down the leg side and the extra swing took it past Carey and to the boundary for the games first.