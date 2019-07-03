Sport24.co.za | Kolisi to miss Boks’ Rugby Championship Oz, NZ clashes

Cape Town – Springbok

captain Siya Kolisi will be given enough time to fully recover from his knee

injury and will miss the opening fortnight of the Rugby Championship, in Johannesburg against Australia and in Wellington against

New Zealand.

However,

according to Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus, Kolisi’s return to

play could include some game time in the Currie Cup.

Kolisi will remain

in camp with the Springbok training group to continue with his rehabilitation

programme.

Erasmus

addressed the media in Pretoria, where the 39-player national training group

are preparing for the forthcoming international season.

According

to Erasmus, the Boks won’t rush Kolisi back into action: “We will probably a

bit conservative with Siya to make sure he is ready for the Rugby World Cup,

which is the most important part of the year.

“We will

wait for the results of his scans on Friday, and then we will take it from

there and see what the return to play protocol will be.

“Siya will

be training with us until we leave for New Zealand and then he will probably

stay behind to play one or two Currie Cup games.

Thereafter, we plan to get him

back into playing Test match rugby, hopefully in the match against Argentina

(in Pretoria on August 17), and then it’s on the plane with us to Japan.

“I think if

we push him now to go with us to New Zealand, we might end up with more than a

50 percent chance that he won’t go with us to the World Cup,” Erasmus explained.

In the

injury-absence of Kolisi, Erasmus indicated that he will consider more than one

captain to lead the Springboks in their opening matches of the international

season.

“We have a

few players who need game time, who we want to consider for captaincy,” said

Erasmus.

“Eben

Etzebeth (if he is cleared to play) and Pieter-Steph du Toit haven’t played a

lot lately – both need game time and might be considered for the captaincy,

while we also have the likes of Duane Vermeulen, Steven Kitshoff and Malcolm

Marx, all of whom have captained their respective franchise teams this season.”

Erasmus

said that he intends to make a call on the captaincy as early as next week:

“Depending how things will go after Siya’s scan results and Eben’s X-ray, we

will make that call on Monday. We have some good options compared to last year

in terms of candidates for the captaincy.”

The

Springboks did not practice on Wednesday – the players and management were

kitted out by sponsor ASICS – and will resume training activities on Friday.