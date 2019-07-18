Sport24.co.za | Kolisi return sooner than expected

Cape Town – Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is set to make a return from injury sooner than expected.

Kolisi has been on the sidelines for the last couple months following a knee injury. However, coach Rassie Erasmus revealed that he is progressing nicely and is aiming to run on for Western Province in the Currie Cup before the end of the month.

Following that, Erasmus is hoping the forward can get two Test matches under his belt before the Rugby World Cup starts in Japan.

“Siya will stay with us until after Saturday’s Test and then go home and the good news is he could be back sooner than expected,” Erasmus told The Star.

“He could run out for Western Province in two weeks’ time, and then we’d be confident to get him back for the last two Tests before we fly out to Japan.”

The Springboks host Australia in the opening match of the 2019 Rugby Championship at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:05.

Teams:

South Africa

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 S’bu Nkosi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Francois Louw, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Rynhardt Elstadt, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Schalk Brits, 17 Lizo Gqoboka, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Marcell Coetzee, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Frans Steyn, 23 Dillyn Leyds

Australia

15 Tom Banks , 14 Dane Haylett-Petty, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Samu Kerevi, 11 Reece Hodge, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Nic White, 8 Isi Naisarani, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 5 Rory Arnold, 4 Izack Rodda, 3 Sekope Kepu, 2 Folau Fainga’a, 1 James Slipper

Substitutes: 16 Jordan Uelese, 17 Harry Johnson-Holmes, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Rob Simmons, 20 Jack Dempsey, 21 Will Genia, 22 Matt To’omua, 23 Kurtley Beale