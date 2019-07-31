Sport24.co.za | Human: We couldn’t afford to lose another match

Cape Town – Blue Bulls coach Pote Human said his team can’t afford to lose another game as they got back to winning ways in the Currie Cup.

The Bulls snapped a two-match losing streak as they downed the Pumas 25-17 in Nelspruit to claim their first victory of the Currie Cup season.

Human knows he has to keep his team’s feet firmly on the ground as they prepare to face Griquas, who are second in the standings, at Loftus on Saturday.

“Because it is such a short competition we couldn’t afford to lose another match,” said Human.

“We will have to make sure we keep our feet on the ground and take it a game for game.

“We take on Griquas at Loftus Versfeld, and it will not be easy to beat them.”

Griquas had won two from two before last weekend when they ran into a rampant Cheetahs outfit and got smashed 68-14 in Bloemfontein.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:15.

Teams:

Blue Bulls

15 Divan Rossouw, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Dylan Sage, 12 Johnny Kotze, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Tim Agaba , 7 Marco van Staden, 6 Ruan Steenkamp (captain), 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Wiehahn Herbst, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Simphiwe Matanzima

Substitutes: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 18 Conraad van Vuuren, 19 Adre Smith, 20 Wian Vosloo, 21 Andre Warner, 22 Marnitz Boshoff, 23 Stedman Gans

Griquas

TBA