Sport24.co.za | Boks brace for Rugby Championship title push

Cape Town – The Springboks have done their homework and are primed

for a massive Argentinian onslaught when the two teams meet on Saturday in

Salta the final match of the 2019 Rugby Championship, according to

Springbok captain Duane Vermeulen.

The Springboks are fully aware of the huge challenge

posed by a confident Argentina side in front of a passionate Salta crowd,

following their 16-16 draw against the New Zealand two weeks ago.

The Springboks have a one-point advantage on the log

table and a bonus-point win will take all the permutations out of the equation

and land them the title for the first time since 2009.

“Winning the Rugby Championship will be extra

motivation for all the work the guys have put in so far as a group,”

said Vermeulen.

“But we have to remember there are still other teams in

the running to win it and if you make a mistake someone else will take it.”

The Springboks arrived in Salta on Thursday afternoon

following three days of training in the capital city of Buenos Aires.

“We had a good week of preparations and everyone is

ready to do their best against a very strong Pumas side,” added the

Springbok skipper.

“Argentina are a fantastic team and they play really

well in front of their home crowd, especially here in Salta. I know they will

come with everything they have and we must just be prepared for what’s coming.

“I believe a full house is expected and we know from

experience the crowd do play a role in motivating the Pumas – it’s like their

16th man on the field. But hopefully we can focus on what we need to do and try

to take that out of the equation, and work towards our goals.

“The Pumas are really good in their lineouts, have a

quick tempo and also do well to stop the mauls. And then, of our course, you

don’t have to talk about their scrum. They have a fantastic scrummaging unit

and will bring a big challenge to us in that department,” said Vermeulen.