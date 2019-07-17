Sport24.co.za | Bok team: Danger it could run out of puff
Cape Town – The
good thing about the experimental Springbok team named on Wednesday for their
opening Test of the 2019 season is that it boasts a strong enough spine to
potentially still get the job done against Australia in Johannesburg on
Saturday (17:05).
In that respect,
it looks a lot less vulnerable than the equivalent Bok line-up last year, when
they began the Rassie Erasmus head-coaching tenure with a disappointing 22-20
defeat to Wales on a slippery surface in Washington DC – albeit a match which drew
a modest expatriate crowd and barely deserved Test status.
That side
was particularly fragile in terms of both rawness of combinations and staffing
as a whole, whereas the one revealed for this Rugby Championship opener much
closer to home, at oft-favoured venue of Ellis Park, is less marked
by greenhorns – only two debutants in scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and flanker
Rynhardt Elstadt – and handily features some of the most streetwise current
Boks imaginable, including Tendai Mtawarira and acting captain Eben Etzebeth.
In senior
figures like those, lies rich potential for more callow members of the team to
rally behind and feel less intimidated by the task against the Wallabies.
That is
despite mastermind Erasmus sticking to his already-stated intention to cocoon
around 15 senior players, sending them instead across the Indian Ocean in
altogether more decent time to prepare for the challenge of the world-champion
All Blacks just one week further ahead.
So a
comeuppance for this Saturday’s more hastily assembled outfit wouldn’t be the
end of the world even if victory would be an infinitely more pleasing outcome,
simultaneously confirming a solid assembly of genuine depth in World Cup year.
A lot of the
starting XV at very least know their team-mates’ playing styles, strengths and
weaknesses pretty well from regular, extended squad involvement with the
national cause: there are hardly any “kids” in this particular team.
Even the
first-cap Elstadt, 29, shouldn’t have a rabbit-in-headlights look about him on
Saturday as he was a tough-as-teak customer for the Stormers for several
seasons before picking up further wisdom abroad with his clearly successful
switch to Toulouse in 2017.
The side
even includes one combination who began that debatable Washington DC exercise a
year ago, the midfield duo of Andre Esterhuizen and Jesse Kriel, both of whom
should be on a mission to pressure as much as possible the likely first-choice
alliance in the early part of the Test campaign, Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo
Am.
Certainly on
paper, this Bok pack contains enough known oomph to be able to repel a Wallaby
charge at a ground that has been unkind to the visitors for several decades.
Of greater
concern, maybe, will be its ability to last the pace despite the obvious –
though slightly over-rated, nowadays? – advantages of playing at high altitude.
Several
players selected have had unsatisfactorily little rugby in recent weeks and
suddenly starting a Test against traditionally frontline foes, especially if
the Aussies give it the kitchen sink, is no easy ask.
The
phenomenon applies in the tight five, for instance, to Mtawarira, who sat out
substantial tracts of Super Rugby for the Sharks through injury, as well as
both locks, Etzebeth and Lood de Jager, despite their glowing reputations.
Stormers
hard man Etzebeth had another very disrupted (and his final) season for the
Cape franchise, while De Jager had been absent from the Bulls’ plans for months
until resurfacing for 50 minutes of a Currie Cup match against Western Province
at Newlands just last Saturday – even if he came through quite well.
As much as
the balance of the loose trio – featuring Francois Louw at his slightly less
familiar No 8 and Elstadt and another recently-rehabbed customer in
Pieter-Steph du Toit on the sides of the scrum – will come under sharp
scrutiny, keep in mind that the two Euro-based players in it also come out of a
few weeks of the off-season in northern climes.
Several of
the bench elements (Cobus Reinach, Frans Steyn, Marcell Coetzee and Vincent
Koch) are in the same boat, although their tasks should be less lung-busting
if, for instance, they are only required to give it a healthy tonk for some 20
minutes or fewer after the break …
