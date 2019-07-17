Sport24.co.za | Bok team: Danger it could run out of puff

Cape Town – The

good thing about the experimental Springbok team named on Wednesday for their

opening Test of the 2019 season is that it boasts a strong enough spine to

potentially still get the job done against Australia in Johannesburg on

Saturday (17:05).

In that respect,

it looks a lot less vulnerable than the equivalent Bok line-up last year, when

they began the Rassie Erasmus head-coaching tenure with a disappointing 22-20

defeat to Wales on a slippery surface in Washington DC – albeit a match which drew

a modest expatriate crowd and barely deserved Test status.

That side

was particularly fragile in terms of both rawness of combinations and staffing

as a whole, whereas the one revealed for this Rugby Championship opener much

closer to home, at oft-favoured venue of Ellis Park, is less marked

by greenhorns – only two debutants in scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and flanker

Rynhardt Elstadt – and handily features some of the most streetwise current

Boks imaginable, including Tendai Mtawarira and acting captain Eben Etzebeth.

In senior

figures like those, lies rich potential for more callow members of the team to

rally behind and feel less intimidated by the task against the Wallabies.

That is

despite mastermind Erasmus sticking to his already-stated intention to cocoon

around 15 senior players, sending them instead across the Indian Ocean in

altogether more decent time to prepare for the challenge of the world-champion

All Blacks just one week further ahead.

So a

comeuppance for this Saturday’s more hastily assembled outfit wouldn’t be the

end of the world even if victory would be an infinitely more pleasing outcome,

simultaneously confirming a solid assembly of genuine depth in World Cup year.

A lot of the

starting XV at very least know their team-mates’ playing styles, strengths and

weaknesses pretty well from regular, extended squad involvement with the

national cause: there are hardly any “kids” in this particular team.

Even the

first-cap Elstadt, 29, shouldn’t have a rabbit-in-headlights look about him on

Saturday as he was a tough-as-teak customer for the Stormers for several

seasons before picking up further wisdom abroad with his clearly successful

switch to Toulouse in 2017.

The side

even includes one combination who began that debatable Washington DC exercise a

year ago, the midfield duo of Andre Esterhuizen and Jesse Kriel, both of whom

should be on a mission to pressure as much as possible the likely first-choice

alliance in the early part of the Test campaign, Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo

Am.

Certainly on

paper, this Bok pack contains enough known oomph to be able to repel a Wallaby

charge at a ground that has been unkind to the visitors for several decades.

Of greater

concern, maybe, will be its ability to last the pace despite the obvious –

though slightly over-rated, nowadays? – advantages of playing at high altitude.

Several

players selected have had unsatisfactorily little rugby in recent weeks and

suddenly starting a Test against traditionally frontline foes, especially if

the Aussies give it the kitchen sink, is no easy ask.

The

phenomenon applies in the tight five, for instance, to Mtawarira, who sat out

substantial tracts of Super Rugby for the Sharks through injury, as well as

both locks, Etzebeth and Lood de Jager, despite their glowing reputations.

Stormers

hard man Etzebeth had another very disrupted (and his final) season for the

Cape franchise, while De Jager had been absent from the Bulls’ plans for months

until resurfacing for 50 minutes of a Currie Cup match against Western Province

at Newlands just last Saturday – even if he came through quite well.

As much as

the balance of the loose trio – featuring Francois Louw at his slightly less

familiar No 8 and Elstadt and another recently-rehabbed customer in

Pieter-Steph du Toit on the sides of the scrum – will come under sharp

scrutiny, keep in mind that the two Euro-based players in it also come out of a

few weeks of the off-season in northern climes.

Several of

the bench elements (Cobus Reinach, Frans Steyn, Marcell Coetzee and Vincent

Koch) are in the same boat, although their tasks should be less lung-busting

if, for instance, they are only required to give it a healthy tonk for some 20

minutes or fewer after the break …

