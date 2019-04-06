Sport24.co.za | Blitzboks too strong for Scotland

Cape Town – The Blitzboks proved too strong for Scotland in their Pool A clash at the Hong Kong Sevens on Saturday.

The Springbok Sevens side won 26-10, having led 12-0 at half-time.

The South Africans outscored the Scots by four tries to two and look set to cruise into Sunday’s Cup quarter-finals.

In their final pool game later on Saturday, the Blitzboks will face Samoa (09:22 SA time).

On Friday, coach Neil Powell’s charges started their campaign with a 22-7 win over Japan.

Scorers:

South Africa

Tries: Selvyn Davids, Stedman Gans, Ryan Oosthuizen, Branco du Preez

Conversions: Davids, Justin Geduld, Du Preez

Scotland

Tries: Jamie Farndale, Tom Brown

Blitzboks squad:

1. Ryan Oosthuizen (13 tournaments, 61 matches, 65 points, 13 tries)

2. Sako Makata (2 tournaments, 9 matches, 0 points)

3. Impi Visser (6 tournaments, 35 matches, 20 points, four tries)

4. Chris Dry (66 tournaments; 331 matches, 465 points, 93 tries)

5. Werner Kok (43 tournaments, 218 matches, 485 points, 97 tries)

6. Kurt-Lee Arendse (one tournament, two matches, 0 points)

7. Branco du Preez (67 tournaments, 339 matches, 1120 points; 88 tries, 387 conversions, 1 penalty, 1 drop goal)

8. Selvyn Davids (11 tournaments, 53 matches, 237 points, 27 tries, 51 conversions)

9. Justin Geduld (42 tournaments; 217 matches, 904 points – 95 tries, 213 conversions, 1 penalty)

10. Stedman Gans (15 tournaments, 69 matches, 105 points, 21 tries)

11. Siviwe Soyizwapi (captain; 24 tournaments, 124 matches, 385 points, 77 tries)

12. Angelo Davids (on debut)

13. James Murphy (2 tournaments, 11, 0 points) – official reserve