Sport24.co.za | Blitzboks to face Australia in London Sevens QF

Cape Town – The Blitzboks will face Australia in the quarter-finals of the London Sevens after beating Argentina 40-21 to top Pool A on Saturday.

After brushing aside Canada (45-15) and Japan (49-0) in their first two matches of the day, the South Africa had little trouble in overcoming the team from South America.

Tries from Siviwe Soyizwapi (2), Kurt-Lee Arendse, Stedman Gans, Muller du Plessis and Werner Kok along with four conversions from Branco du Preez and one from Selvyn Davies saw South Africa to an impressive win.

Argentina managed one first half converted try through German Schultz and two consolation tries at the end of the match through Franco Sabato, both of which were converted.

The tournament now resumes on Sunday with South Africa facing Australia at 11:58 (SA time).