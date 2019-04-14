Sport24.co.za | Blitzboks power past USA to reach Singapore Sevens final
Cape Town – The Blitzboks booked their spot in the Cup final of the Singapore Sevens after a convincing semi-final win over the USA on Sunday.
The Springbok Sevens side won 24-12, after leading 12-0 at half-time.
The Blitzboks claimed four tries (including a penalty try) to stun the World Rugby Sevens Series leaders.
In the final at 13:00 (SA time), South Africa will face Fiji, who beat England 26-12 in their Cup semi-final clash. The Blitzboks beat Fiji 17-7 in pool phase play on Saturday.
Earlier on Sunday, the South Africans reached the Cup semi-finals with a 21-12 victory over Samoa.
Scorers:
SA
Tries: Siviwe Soyizwapi, Stedman Gans, Impi Visser, penalty try
Conversion: Branco du Preez
USA
Try: Stephen Tomasin, Joe Schroeder
Conversion: Madison Hughes
“A big step up from last week”, @JustinGeduld after the Blitzboks convincing 24-12 win over @USASevensRugby in the Cup semi of @SgRugby7s @CastleFreeSA @FNBSA @ASICS_ZA @ASICSRugby pic.twitter.com/WoBB5DNh9j
— Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) April 14, 2019