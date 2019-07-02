Sport24.co.za | Bafana scrape into AFCON knockouts

Cape Town – Bafana Bafana have scraped into the knockout phase of the 2019 African Cup of Nations as a number of group results went their way on Tuesday.

South Africa just made it into the Round of 16 as one of the lucky third placed group teams after Ghana beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0 and Benin and Cameroon drew 0-0 in Group F.

But Bafana still needed Angola to either draw or lose to Mali and the West African country did South Africa a favour by grinding out a 1-0 win in their Group E encounter.

Now South Africa face hosts Egypt and the prospect of having to tame their marauding winger, Mo Salah.

The match kicks-off on Saturday at 21:00.