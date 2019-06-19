Sport24.co.za | As it happened: Proteas fall to heartbreaking Black Caps loss

48.3 – FOUR! Andile Phehlukwayo to Kane Williamson. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, past third man for 4 runs. Kane Williamson hits a four down to third man to win the game for New Zealand, what a game and what an innings from the captain. After a slow first innings with the bat South Africa came out all guns blazing in the 2nd innings with Rabada dismissing Munro early on. After three quick wickets between the 16th and 18th over South Africa were right back in the competition. However de Grandhomme came to the crease later on in the innings and smashed 60 off 47 balls, but found himself caught in the deep in the 47th over. Then up steps Kane Williamson with 12 needed off just 7 balls Williamson steered a four past the keeper then belted a six into the stands before cutting again past point for another boundary to win the game for New Zealand. Another great game between two fantastic sides but yet again it is New Zealand who come out on top

48.2 – SIX! Andile Phehlukwayo to Kane Williamson. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Take a bow Kane Williamson, what a shot, what timing, what a hundered. He clears his front leg and smashes the ball into the stands

48.1 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Mitchell Santner. Slower ball back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Miller.

47.6 – FOUR! Lungi Ngidi to Kane Williamson. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, past third man for 4 runs. Top class from Williamson, he uses the pace and with soft hands steers the ball between the keeper and third man, tremendous batting, 8 needed from 6 deliveries, Santner on strike

47.5 – Lungi Ngidi to Mitchell Santner. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Morris.

47.4 – Lungi Ngidi to Mitchell Santner. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

47.3 – Lungi Ngidi to Kane Williamson. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump down the track driving, in the air under control to long on for 1 run, fielded by Morris.

47.2 – Lungi Ngidi to Kane Williamson. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, leading edge back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ngidi.

47.1 – OUT! Caught. Lungi Ngidi to Colin de Grandhomme. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long off, by du Plessis. What a huge wicket that could be, De Grandhomme is dismissed. He looks for the glory shot down the ground but Ngidi takes the pace off the delivery meaning de Grandhomme picked out du Plessis in the deep

46.6 – Kagiso Rabada to Colin de Grandhomme. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement cutting, to point for 1 run, fielded by Markram.

46.5 – Kagiso Rabada to Colin de Grandhomme. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

46.4 – Kagiso Rabada to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

46.3 – Kagiso Rabada to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Markram.

46.2 – Kagiso Rabada to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, hit body to silly point for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

46.1 – Kagiso Rabada to Colin de Grandhomme. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.

45.6 – Lungi Ngidi to Colin de Grandhomme. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Amla.

45.6 – Wide Lungi Ngidi to Colin de Grandhomme. Slower ball back of a length, wide outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.

45.5 – FOUR! Lungi Ngidi to Colin de Grandhomme. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air uncontrolled past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. De Grandhomme hits into the deep on the leg side towards two South African fielders who close in on the ball but evades them both and in the end trickles for four

45.4 – Lungi Ngidi to Colin de Grandhomme. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

45.3 – Lungi Ngidi to Kane Williamson. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

45.2 – Lungi Ngidi to Colin de Grandhomme. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

45.1 – Lungi Ngidi to Kane Williamson. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Morris.

44.6 – FOUR! Chris Morris to Colin de Grandhomme. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. De Grandhomme smashes his way to fifty by hitting the ball over mid wicket for a one bounce four, what an innings this has turned out to be

44.5 – Chris Morris to Colin de Grandhomme. Yorker, off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Miller.

44.4 – Chris Morris to Colin de Grandhomme. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

44.3 – Chris Morris to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

44.2 – Chris Morris to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.

44.1 – Chris Morris to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.

43.6 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Kane Williamson. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.

43.5 – FREE HIT. Andile Phehlukwayo to Colin de Grandhomme. Slower ball half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Morris.

43.5 – No ball Andile Phehlukwayo to Kane Williamson. Beamer, to leg on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.

43.4 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid on for 2 runs, fielded by Morris.

43.3 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Colin de Grandhomme. Full toss, to leg on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

43.2 – FOUR! Andile Phehlukwayo to Colin de Grandhomme. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. Luck again on De Grandhomme’s side as he gets another edge on the delivery to send it down to third man for four

43.1 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.

42.6 – Chris Morris to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

42.5 – Chris Morris to Colin de Grandhomme. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.

42.4 – Chris Morris to Colin de Grandhomme. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Markram.

42.3 – Chris Morris to Colin de Grandhomme. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Markram.

42.2 – Chris Morris to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

42.1 – Chris Morris to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, bottom edge to second slip for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

41.6 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Kane Williamson. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Morris.

41.5 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Colin de Grandhomme. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Miller.

41.4 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Morris.

41.3 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Colin de Grandhomme. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

41.2 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

41.1 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Colin de Grandhomme. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.

40.6 – Kagiso Rabada to Colin de Grandhomme. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.

40.5 – Kagiso Rabada to Colin de Grandhomme. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Amla.

40.4 – Kagiso Rabada to Colin de Grandhomme. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Amla.

40.3 – FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to Colin de Grandhomme. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. De Grandhomme gets lucky here, Rabada finds the edge of his bat but it just evades the keeper and travels for four

40.2 – Kagiso Rabada to Colin de Grandhomme. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

40.1 – Kagiso Rabada to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit body to silly point for 1 run, shy attempt by Rabada.

39.6 – Lungi Ngidi to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Morris.

39.5 – Lungi Ngidi to Kane Williamson. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Markram.

39.4 – Lungi Ngidi to Kane Williamson. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Morris.

39.3 – Lungi Ngidi to Kane Williamson. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Amla.

39.2 – Lungi Ngidi to Kane Williamson. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Markram.

39.1 – Lungi Ngidi to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to second slip for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

38.6 – Kagiso Rabada to Colin de Grandhomme. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by van der Dussen.

38.5 – Kagiso Rabada to Colin de Grandhomme. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Tahir.

38.4 – Kagiso Rabada to Colin de Grandhomme. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Rabada.

38.3 – SIX! Kagiso Rabada to Colin de Grandhomme. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. De Grandhomme again pulling the ball deep into the crowd, is this the game changing knock?

38.2 – Kagiso Rabada to Colin de Grandhomme. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ngidi.

38.1 – Kagiso Rabada to Colin de Grandhomme. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Amla.

37.6 – Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

37.5 – Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot Steer, to fourth slip for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

37.4 – Imran Tahir to Colin de Grandhomme. Googly back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid on for 1 run, dropped catch by Miller, fielded by du Plessis.

37.3 – Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner full toss, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Morris.

37.2 – Imran Tahir to Colin de Grandhomme. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.

37.1 – Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot working, in the air uncontrolled to mid on for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.

36.6 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Colin de Grandhomme. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.

36.5 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Markram.

36.4 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Kane Williamson. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, outside edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

36.3 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Colin de Grandhomme. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

36.2 – SIX! Andile Phehlukwayo to Colin de Grandhomme. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs. De Grandhomme has smashed this one into the stands. He rocks back swivels and pulls powerfully for his first maximum

36.1 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Kane Williamson. Yorker, to leg on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Morris.

35.6 – Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Miller.

35.5 – Imran Tahir to Colin de Grandhomme. Leg spinner yorker, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.

35.4 – Imran Tahir to Colin de Grandhomme. Leg spinner yorker, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

35.3 – Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner yorker, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.

35.2 – Imran Tahir to Colin de Grandhomme. Googly length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, in the air under control to long on for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.

35.1 – Imran Tahir to Colin de Grandhomme. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Rabada.

34.6 – Chris Morris to Kane Williamson. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

34.5 – FOUR! Chris Morris to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Morris drags this one down and Williamson watches it the whole way and pulls into the gap on the leg side

34.4 – Chris Morris to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Markram.

34.3 – Chris Morris to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit body to point for no runs, fielded by Markram.

34.2 – Chris Morris to Colin de Grandhomme. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

34.1 – Chris Morris to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.

33.6 – Imran Tahir to Colin de Grandhomme. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

33.5 – Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.

33.4 – Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

33.3 – Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

33.2 – Imran Tahir to Colin de Grandhomme. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge to point for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

33.1 – Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.

32.6 – Chris Morris to Colin de Grandhomme. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

32.5 – Chris Morris to Colin de Grandhomme. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

32.4 – FOUR! Chris Morris to Colin de Grandhomme. Half volley, off stump on the front foot working, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. What a shot, welcome to the crease. De Grandhomme picks the ball up off his pads and works the ball up and over the in field for four

32.3 – Chris Morris to Colin de Grandhomme. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Rabada.

32.2 – OUT! Caught. Chris Morris to Jimmy Neesham. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Steer, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to third slip, by Amla. Back into the attack and straight back into the action, Morris strikes again and Neesham departs. Angling across the batsman again Morris manages to find the edge of Neesham’s bat which finds Amla waiting in the slips

32.1 – Chris Morris to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Rabada, fielded by Miller.

31.6 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Jimmy Neesham. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.

31.5 – FOUR! Andile Phehlukwayo to Jimmy Neesham. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, past long on for 4 runs. Overpitched by Phehlukwayo and Neesham drives the half volley down the ground

31.4 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

31.3 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

31.2 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

31.1 – FOUR! Andile Phehlukwayo to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, outside edge past third man for 4 runs. Streaky boundary, Williamson flashes at a wide delivery and gets an outside edge on the ball which sneaks between slip and keeper

31.1 – Wide Andile Phehlukwayo to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.

31.1 – Wide Andile Phehlukwayo to Kane Williamson. Half volley, down leg side no foot movement flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.

30.6 – Kagiso Rabada to Jimmy Neesham. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, hit body to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

30.5 – Kagiso Rabada to Jimmy Neesham. Back of a length, down leg side ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

30.4 – Kagiso Rabada to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Morris.

30.3 – Kagiso Rabada to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Markram.

30.2 – Kagiso Rabada to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to second slip for no runs, fielded by Amla.

30.1 – Kagiso Rabada to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump swayed away Steer, to second slip for no runs, fielded by Amla.

29.6 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

29.5 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, inside edge to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by de Kock.

29.4 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Kane Williamson. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

29.3 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Kane Williamson. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

29.2 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Kane Williamson. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Markram.

29.1 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Jimmy Neesham. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Morris.

29.1 – Wide Andile Phehlukwayo to Jimmy Neesham. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.

28.6 – Kagiso Rabada to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Rabada.

28.5 – Kagiso Rabada to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to third man for 2 runs, fielded by Tahir.

28.4 – Kagiso Rabada to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Markram.

28.3 – Kagiso Rabada to Jimmy Neesham. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.

28.2 – Kagiso Rabada to Jimmy Neesham. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Markram.

28.1 – Kagiso Rabada to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.

27.6 – Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Googly yorker, to leg on the front foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.

27.5 – Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Googly half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

27.4 – Imran Tahir to Jimmy Neesham. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Miller.

27.3 – Imran Tahir to Jimmy Neesham. Leg spinner yorker, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

27.2 – Imran Tahir to Jimmy Neesham. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

27.1 – FOUR! Imran Tahir to Jimmy Neesham. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Neesham drops on one knee and slogs Tahir into the gap in the deep, good intent from Neesham here

26.6 – Lungi Ngidi to Kane Williamson. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by van der Dussen.

26.5 – Lungi Ngidi to Kane Williamson. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

26.4 – Lungi Ngidi to Jimmy Neesham. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

26.3 – Lungi Ngidi to Kane Williamson. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

26.2 – Lungi Ngidi to Kane Williamson. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Morris.

26.1 – Lungi Ngidi to Kane Williamson. Half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ngidi.

25.6 – Imran Tahir to Jimmy Neesham. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Markram.

25.5 – Imran Tahir to Jimmy Neesham. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

25.4 – Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushing, to long on for 1 run, fielded by du Plessis.

25.3 – Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner length ball, down leg side on the front foot sweeping, to leg gully for no runs, fielded by Ngidi.

25.2 – Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.

25.1 – Imran Tahir to Jimmy Neesham. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, to point for 1 run, fielded by Miller.

24.6 – Lungi Ngidi to Kane Williamson. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Morris.

24.5 – Lungi Ngidi to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Markram.

24.4 – Lungi Ngidi to Kane Williamson. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Morris.

24.3 – Lungi Ngidi to Kane Williamson. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

24.2 – Lungi Ngidi to Kane Williamson. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Morris.

24.1 – Lungi Ngidi to Kane Williamson. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ngidi.

23.6 – Imran Tahir to Jimmy Neesham. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.

23.5 – Imran Tahir to Jimmy Neesham. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.

23.4 – Imran Tahir to Jimmy Neesham. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

23.3 – Imran Tahir to Jimmy Neesham. Leg spinner full toss, to leg on the front foot sweeping, hit pad to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Miller.

23.2 – Imran Tahir to Jimmy Neesham. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.

23.1 – Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

22.6 – Lungi Ngidi to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.

22.5 – Lungi Ngidi to Jimmy Neesham. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Amla, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

22.4 – Lungi Ngidi to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.

22.3 – Lungi Ngidi to Jimmy Neesham. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

22.2 – Lungi Ngidi to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.

22.1 – Lungi Ngidi to Kane Williamson. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Amla.

21.6 – Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Googly half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

21.5 – Imran Tahir to Jimmy Neesham. Googly length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

21.4 – Imran Tahir to Jimmy Neesham. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to point for no runs, fielded by Ngidi.

21.3 – Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

21.2 – Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Googly half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

21.1 – Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.

20.6 – Chris Morris to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Amla.

20.5 – Chris Morris to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

20.4 – Chris Morris to Jimmy Neesham. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

20.3 – Chris Morris to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

20.2 – FOUR! Chris Morris to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, past long on for 4 runs. Williamson again not trying to hit the ball too hard, he caresses the ball between bowler and mid on

20.1 – Chris Morris to Jimmy Neesham. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Markram.

19.6 – Imran Tahir to Jimmy Neesham. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

19.5 – Imran Tahir to Jimmy Neesham. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.

19.4 – Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner full toss, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

19.3 – Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

19.2 – Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.

19.1 – Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

18.6 – Chris Morris to Jimmy Neesham. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

18.5 – FOUR! Chris Morris to Jimmy Neesham. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, past deep point for 4 runs. Neesham under pressure drives well for his first boundary after Morris beat the bat in the past three deliveries

18.4 – Chris Morris to Jimmy Neesham. Back of a length, middle stump swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

18.3 – Chris Morris to Jimmy Neesham. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

18.2 – Chris Morris to Jimmy Neesham. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

18.1 – OUT! Caught. Chris Morris to Tom Latham. Length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, outside edge to wicketkeeper, by de Kock. Morris takes another, what a turn around. Morris delivers a back of length delivery which angles across Latham who gets the slightest of outside edge’s on the delivery. De kock takes the catch with ease

17.6 – Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the back foot defending, to first slip for no runs, fielded by Amla.

17.5 – Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Googly half volley, outside off stump on the front foot sweeping, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

17.4 – Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miller.

17.3 – Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

17.2 – Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

17.1 – FOUR! Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, outside edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs. Williamson rocks back and looks to cut Tahir but the extra spin means the ball catches the outside edge of the bat, fortunately for Williamson it evades first slip and goes for four

16.6 – Chris Morris to Tom Latham. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

16.5 – Chris Morris to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

16.4 – Chris Morris to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Morris.

16.3 – Chris Morris to Tom Latham. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.

16.2 – Chris Morris to Tom Latham. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

16.1 – OUT! Caught. Chris Morris to Ross Taylor. Half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, to wicketkeeper, by de Kock. Taylor is gone, Morris strikes after an end swap. Morris strays down the leg side with his first delivery back and Taylor looked to help the ball on its way but got a slight knick on the ball which carries through to de Kock, South Africa are right back in this game

15.6 – Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Miller.

15.5 – Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Googly length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Tahir.

15.4 – Imran Tahir to Ross Taylor. Leg spinner half volley, off stump down the track driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Morris.

15.3 – Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner full toss, to leg on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Morris.

15.2 – Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Markram.

15.1 – Imran Tahir to Kane Williamson. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

14.6 – OUT! Hit Wicket. Andile Phehlukwayo to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid wicket. Oh no, what a disaster for Guptill, he has hit his own wicket. He rocks back to pull the delivery and as he has planted his back foot to take off for a run he stood on the base of his stumps. What an unfortunate dismissal

14.5 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

14.4 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Kane Williamson. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Tahir.

14.3 – FOUR! Andile Phehlukwayo to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, past deep backward square leg for 4 runs. Shorter from Phehlukwayo this time and Williamson pulls the ball down to fine leg, although he didn’t get all of that one

14.2 – FOUR! Andile Phehlukwayo to Kane Williamson. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Williamson again showing his class again, he leans into the drive and picks his gap perfectly

14.1 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Kane Williamson. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ngidi.

13.6 – Chris Morris to Martin Guptill. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Markram.

13.5 – Chris Morris to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Morris.

13.4 – Chris Morris to Martin Guptill. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Rabada.

13.3 – Chris Morris to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs.

13.2 – Chris Morris to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Tahir.

13.1 – Chris Morris to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

12.6 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

12.5 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.

12.4 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.

12.3 – FOUR! Andile Phehlukwayo to Martin Guptill. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Guptill didn’t catch the drive perfectly, but it had the legs to reach the boundary

12.2 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Markram.

12.1 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

11.6 – Chris Morris to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, run save by van der Dussen.

11.5 – Chris Morris to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.

11.4 – Chris Morris to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

11.3 – FOUR! Chris Morris to Kane Williamson. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, past long off for 4 runs. Williamson brings up his first boundary by driving down the ground, he caressed the ball between mid off and the bowler

11.2 – Chris Morris to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to point for no runs, fielded by Markram.

11.1 – Chris Morris to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.

10.6 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, fielded by du Plessis.

10.5 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ngidi.

10.4 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Kane Williamson. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

10.3 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Morris.

10.2 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Morris.

10.1 – Andile Phehlukwayo to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.

9.6 – Chris Morris to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Rabada.

9.5 – Chris Morris to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

9.4 – Chris Morris to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.

9.3 – Chris Morris to Martin Guptill. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.

9.2 – Chris Morris to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, in the air under control to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Ngidi.

9.1 – Chris Morris to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Ngidi.

8.6 – Kagiso Rabada to Martin Guptill. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Rabada, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

8.5 – Kagiso Rabada to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

8.4 – Kagiso Rabada to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.

8.3 – Kagiso Rabada to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.

8.2 – Kagiso Rabada to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

8.1 – Kagiso Rabada to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep point for 3 runs, fielded by Markram.

7.6 – FOUR! Lungi Ngidi to Martin Guptill. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control past deep cover for 4 runs. Guptill drives up and over the covers for his fourth boundary

7.5 – Lungi Ngidi to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Morris.

7.4 – Lungi Ngidi to Martin Guptill. Half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, bat-pad to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.

7.3 – Lungi Ngidi to Martin Guptill. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.

7.2 – Lungi Ngidi to Martin Guptill. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ngidi.

7.1 – Lungi Ngidi to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ngidi.

6.6 – Kagiso Rabada to Martin Guptill. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen, fielded by Phehlukwayo.

6.5 – Kagiso Rabada to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Markram.

6.4 – Kagiso Rabada to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Markram.

6.3 – Kagiso Rabada to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.

6.2 – Kagiso Rabada to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

6.1 – Kagiso Rabada to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.

5.6 – Lungi Ngidi to Martin Guptill. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

5.5 – FOUR! Lungi Ngidi to Martin Guptill. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, past long off for 4 runs. Guptill drives straight again, this time Ngidi gets a touch on the ball but it isn’t enough to prevent the third boundary of the over

5.4 – FOUR! Lungi Ngidi to Martin Guptill. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, past long off for 4 runs. Classic cover drive from Guptill, he shows Ngidi the full face of his bat and drives through the line

5.3 – Lungi Ngidi to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.

5.2 – FOUR! Lungi Ngidi to Martin Guptill. Half volley, to leg on the front foot working, in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Guptill gets his first boundary by working a straighter delivery into the gap for four

5.1 – Lungi Ngidi to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

4.6 – Kagiso Rabada to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Rabada.

4.5 – Kagiso Rabada to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

4.4 – Kagiso Rabada to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Markram.

4.3 – Kagiso Rabada to Kane Williamson. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Ngidi.

4.2 – Kagiso Rabada to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.

4.1 – Kagiso Rabada to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to short leg for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

3.6 – Lungi Ngidi to Martin Guptill. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Morris.

3.5 – Lungi Ngidi to Martin Guptill., on the front foot defending, hit pad to cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.

3.4 – Lungi Ngidi to Martin Guptill. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.

3.3 – Lungi Ngidi to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.

3.2 – Lungi Ngidi to Martin Guptill. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Morris.

3.1 – Lungi Ngidi to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to point for no runs, fielded by Markram.

2.6 – Kagiso Rabada to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by Miller.

2.5 – Kagiso Rabada to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Rabada.

2.5 – Wide Kagiso Rabada to Kane Williamson. Length ball, to leg no foot movement flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.

2.4 – Kagiso Rabada to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Ngidi.

2.3 – Kagiso Rabada to Kane Williamson. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

2.2 – Kagiso Rabada to Kane Williamson. Back of a length, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.

2.1 – OUT! Caught & Bowled. Kagiso Rabada to Colin Munro. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, bat-pad to short leg, by Rabada. There is the early wicket that South Africa needed, Rabada strikes. He opts to attack Munro from round the wicket and the plan worked, he tucked Munro up for room who looked to work the ball but got a thick inside edge onto his thigh pad which loops up and Rabada takes a simple catch

1.6 – Lungi Ngidi to Martin Guptill. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.

1.6 – Wide Lungi Ngidi to Martin Guptill. Length ball, to leg no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by de Kock.

1.5 – Lungi Ngidi to Martin Guptill. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.

1.4 – Lungi Ngidi to Colin Munro. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

1.3 – Lungi Ngidi to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Rabada.

1.2 – Lungi Ngidi to Martin Guptill. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.

1.1 – NEW BALL. Lungi Ngidi to Martin Guptill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by de Kock.

0.6 – Kagiso Rabada to Colin Munro. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Miller.

0.5 – FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to Colin Munro. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Back to back boundaries for Munro and it is another top class drive, he picked the gap perfectly

0.4 – FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to Colin Munro. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Munro hammers the ball through the covers for his first boundary, he hit that with some power, great start for him

0.3 – Kagiso Rabada to Martin Guptill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by van der Dussen.

0.2 – Kagiso Rabada to Martin Guptill. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by van der Dussen.

0.1 – NEW BALL. Kagiso Rabada to Martin Guptill. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Markram.

48.6 – FOUR! Lockie Ferguson to Rassie van der Dussen. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control past long on for 4 runs. Van der Dussen drives straight back down the ground for four to bring the innings to an end. South Africa were very tentitive with the bat from start to finish, Boult made early in roads by dismissing de kock and after Ferguson picked up the wicket of du Plessis the innings struggled to kick on. Van der Dussen’s late surge of 67 off 64 balls helped to spark a bit of life in this South Africa innings and enabled them to reach 241-6. On a slow wicket New Zealand will have to bat sensibly but will be pleased with the position they are in

48.5 – SIX! Lockie Ferguson to Rassie van der Dussen. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Great timing from Van der Dussen who pulls powerfully into the stands

48.4 – Lockie Ferguson to Rassie van der Dussen. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

48.3 – Lockie Ferguson to Chris Morris. Slower length ball, to leg backing away driving, mis-timed to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Williamson.

48.2 – Lockie Ferguson to Chris Morris. Short, outside off stump down the track pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

48.1 – FOUR! Lockie Ferguson to Chris Morris. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled past fine leg for 4 runs. Morris flashes at a short delivery and gets a top edge on the ball which flies over the keepers head for a one bounce four

47.6 – Matt Henry to Rassie van der Dussen. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

47.5 – Matt Henry to Rassie van der Dussen. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

47.4 – Matt Henry to Rassie van der Dussen. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, bottom edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

47.3 – Matt Henry to Chris Morris. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on for 1 run, fielded by de Grandhomme.

47.2 – Matt Henry to Rassie van der Dussen. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, dropped catch by Ferguson.

47.1 – SIX! Matt Henry to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs. Van der Dussen takes a swing at a length delivery, doesn’t get all of it but it still travels for six

46.6 – Lockie Ferguson to Chris Morris. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

46.5 – Lockie Ferguson to Chris Morris. Back of a length, off stump backing away driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

46.4 – Lockie Ferguson to Chris Morris. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot Steer, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

46.3 – OUT! Caught. Lockie Ferguson to Andile Phehlukwayo. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off, by Williamson. A poor delivery from Ferguson leads to a wicket. Phehlukwayo wasn’t expecting a full toss and was late on his shot mis-timing it straight to Williamson who couldn’t really make a mistake

46.2 – Lockie Ferguson to Andile Phehlukwayo. Slower ball back of a length, to leg on the front foot Slog, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

46.2 – Wide Lockie Ferguson to Andile Phehlukwayo. Short, down leg side on the back foot pulling, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Latham.

46.1 – Lockie Ferguson to Rassie van der Dussen. Slower ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Boult.

45.6 – Trent Boult to Andile Phehlukwayo. Half volley, down leg side backing away driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

45.5 – Trent Boult to Rassie van der Dussen. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Guptill.

45.4 – FOUR! Trent Boult to Rassie van der Dussen. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs. Too full from Boult and Van der Dussen punishes him by driving powerfully down the ground

45.3 – Trent Boult to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, Gloved back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Boult.

45.2 – Trent Boult to Andile Phehlukwayo. Half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Henry.

45.1 – Trent Boult to Andile Phehlukwayo. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

44.6 – Lockie Ferguson to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Neesham.

44.5 – OUT! Caught. Lockie Ferguson to David Miller. Back of a length, to leg down the track cutting, in the air uncontrolled to third man, fielded by Boult. Boult catches Miller in the deep. Miller was looking to score and score quickly however this time he attempted to upper cut a short delivery from Ferguson but didn’t get all of it and found Boult in the deep, who this time claims the catch

44.4 – Lockie Ferguson to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Henry.

44.3 – Lockie Ferguson to David Miller. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Santner.

44.2 – FOUR! Lockie Ferguson to David Miller. Half volley, down leg side on the front foot flick, past fine leg for 4 runs. Back to back boundaries for Miller, Ferguson strays down the leg side this time and Miller helps it on its way

44.1 – FOUR! Lockie Ferguson to David Miller. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs. Great striking from Miller, he pulls the ball powerfully and the ball hit the fence in no time

43.6 – Trent Boult to David Miller. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.

43.5 – SIX! Trent Boult to David Miller. Half volley, off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs. Miller brings up his first boundary by slogging a full delivery over the rope for a maximum

43.4 – Trent Boult to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Santner.

43.3 – Trent Boult to David Miller. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to mid wicket for 1 run, shy attempt by Santner.

43.2 – Trent Boult to David Miller. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to mid off for no runs, shy attempt by Williamson.

43.1 – Trent Boult to David Miller. Full toss, to leg on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Neesham.

42.6 – Matt Henry to David Miller. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Santner.

42.5 – Matt Henry to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.

42.4 – Matt Henry to David Miller. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Williamson.

42.3 – Matt Henry to David Miller. Short, down leg side down the track pulling, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

42.2 – Matt Henry to David Miller. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Henry.

42.1 – Matt Henry to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Boult.

41.6 – Mitchell Santner to Rassie van der Dussen. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Henry.

41.5 – Mitchell Santner to David Miller. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Ferguson.

41.4 – Mitchell Santner to David Miller. Stock length ball, down leg side down the track working, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Santner.

41.3 – Mitchell Santner to Rassie van der Dussen. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Munro.

41.2 – SIX! Mitchell Santner to Rassie van der Dussen. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs. Finally we have a maximum. Van der Dussen has decided now is the time that South Africa need to attack, striking a full delivery straight back down the ground and into the stands

41.1 – Mitchell Santner to David Miller. Stock ball half volley, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Henry.

40.6 – Matt Henry to Rassie van der Dussen. Short, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

40.5 – Matt Henry to David Miller. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.

40.4 – Matt Henry to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Williamson.

40.3 – Matt Henry to David Miller. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, hit body to second slip for 1 run, fielded by Latham.

40.2 – Matt Henry to David Miller. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

40.1 – Matt Henry to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Boult.

39.6 – Mitchell Santner to Rassie van der Dussen. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Boult. South Africa are struggling to find the boundary as of late, they need to push on to post a competitive total

39.5 – Mitchell Santner to David Miller. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Ferguson.

39.4 – Mitchell Santner to Rassie van der Dussen. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Henry.

39.3 – Mitchell Santner to Rassie van der Dussen. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Latham.

39.2 – Mitchell Santner to Rassie van der Dussen. Stock ball yorker, off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Santner.

39.1 – Mitchell Santner to Rassie van der Dussen. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Guptill.

38.6 – Trent Boult to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, to leg on the back foot cutting, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Munro.

38.5 – Trent Boult to David Miller. Slower ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Santner.

38.4 – Trent Boult to David Miller. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Munro.

38.3 – Trent Boult to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, to leg on the back foot pushing, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Munro.

38.2 – Trent Boult to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Guptill.

38.1 – Trent Boult to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, run save by Munro.

37.6 – Lockie Ferguson to David Miller. Yorker, to leg on the front foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Taylor.

37.6 – Wide Lockie Ferguson to David Miller. Back of a length, down leg side on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Latham.

37.5 – Lockie Ferguson to David Miller. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ferguson.

37.4 – Lockie Ferguson to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Taylor.

37.3 – Lockie Ferguson to David Miller. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Henry.

37.2 – Lockie Ferguson to David Miller. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot working, hit body to second slip for no runs, fielded by Latham.

37.1 – Lockie Ferguson to David Miller. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, leading edge to cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.

36.6 – Colin de Grandhomme to David Miller. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to long off for 1 run, mis-fielded by Williamson.

36.5 – Colin de Grandhomme to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Boult.

36.4 – Colin de Grandhomme to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third slip for no runs, fielded by Ferguson.

36.3 – Colin de Grandhomme to David Miller. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.

36.2 – Colin de Grandhomme to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Santner.

36.1 – Colin de Grandhomme to David Miller. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, in the air under control to long on for 3 runs, fielded by Henry.

35.6 – Lockie Ferguson to David Miller. Short, down leg side on the back foot Fended, Gloved to third slip for 1 run, fielded by Latham.

35.5 – Lockie Ferguson to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Williamson.

35.4 – Lockie Ferguson to Rassie van der Dussen. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Boult.

35.3 – Lockie Ferguson to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Guptill.

35.2 – Lockie Ferguson to David Miller. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.

35.1 – Lockie Ferguson to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, inside edge to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Latham.

34.6 – Colin de Grandhomme to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short leg for 1 run, fielded by Taylor.

34.5 – Colin de Grandhomme to Rassie van der Dussen. Half volley, to leg on the front foot working, bat-pad to silly point for no runs, fielded by de Grandhomme.

34.4 – Colin de Grandhomme to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to third slip for no runs, fielded by Santner.

34.3 – Colin de Grandhomme to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Neesham.

34.2 – Colin de Grandhomme to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, bottom edge to fourth slip for no runs, fielded by Munro.

34.1 – Colin de Grandhomme to Rassie van der Dussen. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to mid off for 2 runs, fielded by Williamson.

33.6 – Trent Boult to David Miller. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Boult.

33.5 – Trent Boult to Rassie van der Dussen. Half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Munro.

33.4 – Trent Boult to David Miller. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by de Grandhomme.

33.3 – Trent Boult to David Miller. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ferguson.

33.2 – Trent Boult to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Ferguson.

33.1 – Trent Boult to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Guptill.

32.6 – Colin de Grandhomme to David Miller. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Henry.

32.5 – Colin de Grandhomme to David Miller. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Williamson.

32.4 – Colin de Grandhomme to Rassie van der Dussen. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Williamson.

32.3 – OUT! Caught. Colin de Grandhomme to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep point, by Munro. De Grandhomme finally gets the wicket he deserves. Markram had looked to be more aggressive in the past few overs and this time he looked to drive the ball down the ground but mis-timed it completely and found Munro in the deep

32.2 – Colin de Grandhomme to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Taylor.

32.1 – Colin de Grandhomme to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ferguson.

31.6 – Trent Boult to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Taylor.

31.6 – Wide Trent Boult to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Latham.

31.5 – Trent Boult to Rassie van der Dussen. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for 1 run, fielded by Williamson.

31.4 – Trent Boult to Rassie van der Dussen. Slower length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Guptill.

31.3 – Trent Boult to Aiden Markram. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.

31.2 – FOUR! Trent Boult to Aiden Markram. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Boult back into the action now and is too full to start off with allowing Markram to flash the ball through the covers

31.1 – Trent Boult to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Henry.

30.6 – Colin de Grandhomme to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.

30.5 – Colin de Grandhomme to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, hit pad to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Boult.

30.4 – Colin de Grandhomme to Aiden Markram. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Latham.

30.3 – Colin de Grandhomme to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Santner.

30.2 – Colin de Grandhomme to Rassie van der Dussen. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Williamson.

30.1 – Colin de Grandhomme to Aiden Markram. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot pulling, in the air uncontrolled to fine leg for 1 run, dropped catch by Boult.

29.6 – Mitchell Santner to Rassie van der Dussen. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Guptill.

29.5 – Mitchell Santner to Rassie van der Dussen. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the back foot flick, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Ferguson.

29.4 – Mitchell Santner to Aiden Markram. Stock length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by de Grandhomme.

29.3 – FOUR! Mitchell Santner to Aiden Markram. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Markram finds the gap this time driving nicely past cover, Santner gave that delivery a tad more air time allowing Markram to put his hands through it

29.2 – Mitchell Santner to Aiden Markram. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Guptill.

29.1 – Mitchell Santner to Rassie van der Dussen. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for 1 run, fielded by Taylor.

28.6 – Lockie Ferguson to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Taylor.

28.5 – Lockie Ferguson to Aiden Markram. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.

28.4 – Lockie Ferguson to Rassie van der Dussen. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Munro.

28.3 – Lockie Ferguson to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.

28.2 – Lockie Ferguson to Aiden Markram. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Taylor.

28.1 – Lockie Ferguson to Rassie van der Dussen. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, hit pad to short third man for 1 run, fielded by Guptill.

27.6 – Mitchell Santner to Rassie van der Dussen. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Henry.

27.5 – Mitchell Santner to Rassie van der Dussen. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Santner.

27.4 – OUT! Bowled. Mitchell Santner to Hashim Amla. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, missed to. Bowled him, great delivery from Santner to dismiss Amla. Amla got forward to the ball looking to defend back to the bowler however an extra bit of turn and bounce decieved him and the ball clipped the top of off stump

27.3 – Mitchell Santner to Aiden Markram. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to long on for 1 run, fielded by de Grandhomme.

27.2 – Mitchell Santner to Aiden Markram. Stock length ball, to leg down the track flick, to short fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Ferguson.

27.1 – Mitchell Santner to Aiden Markram. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Santner.

26.6 – Lockie Ferguson to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Guptill, fielded by Munro.

26.5 – Lockie Ferguson to Aiden Markram. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Williamson.

26.5 – Wide Lockie Ferguson to Aiden Markram. Short, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for 1 run, fielded by Latham.

26.4 – Lockie Ferguson to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot dropped, to silly point for 1 run, fielded by Santner.

26.3 – Lockie Ferguson to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Taylor.

26.2 – Lockie Ferguson to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Munro.

26.1 – Lockie Ferguson to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Munro.

25.6 – Mitchell Santner to Aiden Markram. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Boult.

25.5 – Mitchell Santner to Hashim Amla. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Henry.

25.4 – Mitchell Santner to Hashim Amla. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Santner.

25.3 – Mitchell Santner to Hashim Amla. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to leg gully for no runs, fielded by de Grandhomme.

25.2 – Mitchell Santner to Aiden Markram. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Henry.

25.1 – Mitchell Santner to Hashim Amla. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Guptill.

24.6 – Colin de Grandhomme to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Munro.

24.5 – FOUR! Colin de Grandhomme to Hashim Amla. Half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, past long on for 4 runs. Amla drives aerially and just evades the fielder at mid on to bring up his half century, his highest total in his previous nine World Cup innings

24.4 – Colin de Grandhomme to Hashim Amla. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Neesham.

24.3 – Colin de Grandhomme to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed to cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.

24.2 – Colin de Grandhomme to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.

24.1 – Colin de Grandhomme to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Henry.

23.6 – Mitchell Santner to Aiden Markram. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Santner.

23.5 – FOUR! Mitchell Santner to Aiden Markram. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, past long on for 4 runs. Slightly over pitched from Santner and Markram drives firmly back down the ground for the first boundary in seven overs

23.4 – Mitchell Santner to Aiden Markram. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Santner.

23.3 – Mitchell Santner to Hashim Amla. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.

23.2 – Mitchell Santner to Aiden Markram. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Williamson.

23.1 – Mitchell Santner to Hashim Amla. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ferguson.

22.6 – Colin de Grandhomme to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot working, to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Boult.

22.5 – Colin de Grandhomme to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Munro.

22.4 – Colin de Grandhomme to Aiden Markram. Length ball, middle stump down the track working, hit pad to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Williamson.

22.3 – Colin de Grandhomme to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump moves in front working, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Henry.

22.2 – Colin de Grandhomme to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Guptill.

22.1 – Colin de Grandhomme to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Guptill.

21.6 – Mitchell Santner to Hashim Amla. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ferguson. De Grandhomme and Santner are bowling tight lines and are doing well to restrict South Africa to singles

21.5 – Mitchell Santner to Aiden Markram. Stock ball back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.

21.4 – Mitchell Santner to Aiden Markram. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Taylor.

21.3 – Mitchell Santner to Aiden Markram. Stock length ball, outside off stump no foot movement defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Santner.

21.2 – Mitchell Santner to Hashim Amla. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Taylor.

21.1 – Mitchell Santner to Aiden Markram. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ferguson.

20.6 – Colin de Grandhomme to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Munro.

20.5 – Colin de Grandhomme to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs, fielded by de Grandhomme.

20.4 – Colin de Grandhomme to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Santner.

20.3 – Colin de Grandhomme to Aiden Markram. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Guptill, fielded by Santner.

20.2 – Colin de Grandhomme to Hashim Amla. Length ball, off stump moves in front working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.

20.1 – Colin de Grandhomme to Hashim Amla. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Henry.

19.6 – Mitchell Santner to Aiden Markram. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Taylor.

19.5 – Mitchell Santner to Aiden Markram. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Santner.

19.4 – Mitchell Santner to Hashim Amla. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.

19.3 – Mitchell Santner to Hashim Amla. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Williamson.

19.2 – Mitchell Santner to Hashim Amla. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Taylor.

19.1 – Mitchell Santner to Aiden Markram. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ferguson.

18.6 – Colin de Grandhomme to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to leg gully for 1 run, fielded by Latham.

18.5 – Colin de Grandhomme to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Henry.

18.4 – Colin de Grandhomme to Aiden Markram. Length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by de Grandhomme.

18.3 – Colin de Grandhomme to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.

18.2 – Colin de Grandhomme to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Ferguson.

18.1 – Colin de Grandhomme to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Munro.

17.6 – Mitchell Santner to Aiden Markram. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Santner.

17.5 – Mitchell Santner to Hashim Amla. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Henry.

17.4 – Mitchell Santner to Hashim Amla. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Williamson.

17.3 – Mitchell Santner to Aiden Markram. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Ferguson.

17.2 – Mitchell Santner to Hashim Amla. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Boult.

17.1 – Mitchell Santner to Hashim Amla. Stock ball half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, padded to cover for no runs, fielded by Guptill.

16.6 – Colin de Grandhomme to Aiden Markram. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

16.5 – Colin de Grandhomme to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Henry.

16.4 – Colin de Grandhomme to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to point for no runs, fielded by Guptill.

16.3 – Colin de Grandhomme to Hashim Amla. Yorker, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Henry.

16.2 – Colin de Grandhomme to Hashim Amla. Half volley, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Williamson.

16.1 – Colin de Grandhomme to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

15.6 – Lockie Ferguson to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

15.5 – FOUR! Lockie Ferguson to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Good start for Markram he confidently drives through the covers for his first boundary

15.4 – Lockie Ferguson to Aiden Markram. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Williamson.

15.3 – Lockie Ferguson to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Santner.

15.2 – Lockie Ferguson to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, outside off stump no foot movement cutting, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

15.1 – Lockie Ferguson to Hashim Amla. Short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

14.6 – Colin de Grandhomme to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

14.5 – Colin de Grandhomme to Aiden Markram. Length ball, off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

14.4 – Colin de Grandhomme to Aiden Markram. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to cover for no runs, fielded by Munro.

14.3 – Colin de Grandhomme to Aiden Markram. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

14.2 – Colin de Grandhomme to Hashim Amla. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Munro.

14.1 – Colin de Grandhomme to Hashim Amla. Out-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

13.6 – OUT! Bowled. Lockie Ferguson to Faf du Plessis. Yorker, middle stump on the front foot defending, missed to. What a delivery from Lockie Ferguson. The previous delivery he banged the ball in short, however the next ball was a perfect yorker which caught du Plessis by surprise. He couldn’t get his bat down in time and the ball rips through him and crashes into the bottom of off, top class pace bowling

13.5 – Lockie Ferguson to Faf du Plessis. Short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

13.4 – FOUR! Lockie Ferguson to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Du Plessis drives nicely again through the covers, bringing up the 50 partnership

13.3 – Lockie Ferguson to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Boult.

13.2 – Lockie Ferguson to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 3 runs, run save by Henry.

13.1 – Lockie Ferguson to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Ferguson.

12.6 – FOUR! Matt Henry to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, past long on for 4 runs.

12.5 – Matt Henry to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Henry.

12.4 – Matt Henry to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 3 runs, fielded by de Grandhomme.

12.3 – Matt Henry to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Williamson.

12.2 – Matt Henry to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

12.1 – Matt Henry to Faf du Plessis. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Williamson.

11.6 – Lockie Ferguson to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by Santner. That two takes Amla to 8000 ODI runs

11.5 – Lockie Ferguson to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.

11.4 – Lockie Ferguson to Faf du Plessis. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Henry.

11.3 – Lockie Ferguson to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Williamson.

11.2 – Lockie Ferguson to Faf du Plessis. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to mid on for no runs, fielded by Boult.

11.1 – Lockie Ferguson to Hashim Amla. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge to third man for 1 run, fielded by Henry.

10.6 – Matt Henry to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

10.5 – Matt Henry to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Williamson.

10.4 – Matt Henry to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

10.3 – Matt Henry to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

10.2 – Matt Henry to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

10.1 – Matt Henry to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to point for no runs, fielded by Neesham.

9.6 – Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

9.5 – Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Guptill.

9.4 – Trent Boult to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Steer, to fourth slip for 1 run, fielded by Neesham, fielded by Henry.

9.3 – FOUR! Trent Boult to Faf du Plessis. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, past deep extra cover for 4 runs. Boult is bowling very full today inviting du Plessis to drive which he is doing with success so far, this time he drives through extra cover

9.2 – Trent Boult to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

9.1 – FOUR! Trent Boult to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, past long off for 4 runs. Du Plessis gets a big stride in towards the ball allowing him to drive the ball past mid off for his first boundary

8.6 – Matt Henry to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

8.5 – Matt Henry to Hashim Amla. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, mis-fielded by Munro.

8.4 – Matt Henry to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by de Grandhomme.

8.3 – Matt Henry to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

8.2 – Matt Henry to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

8.1 – Matt Henry to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

7.6 – Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. Length ball, off stump on the front foot Steer, to first slip for 1 run, shy attempt by Taylor.

7.5 – Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. Length ball, to leg on the back foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Santner.

7.4 – FOUR! Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. In-swinging half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, past long off for 4 runs. Back to back boundaries for Amla, this time he drives down the ground after a change of angle from Boult

7.3 – FOUR! Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs. Great shot from Amla, he leans into his drive and smashes it through the covers, classic cover drive from Amla

7.2 – Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to cover for no runs, fielded by Santner.

7.1 – Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

6.6 – Matt Henry to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

6.5 – Matt Henry to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to third man for 2 runs, run save by Ferguson. Du Plessis gets away with this one, the ball just evaded the slip corden after a thick outside edge

6.4 – Matt Henry to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

6.3 – Matt Henry to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

6.2 – Matt Henry to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Munro.

6.1 – Matt Henry to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Williamson.

5.6 – Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. Length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Munro.

5.5 – Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Williamson.

5.4 – Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. Yorker, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Henry.

5.3 – Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. Length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Guptill.

5.2 – Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ferguson.

5.1 – Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. In-swinging length ball, to leg on the front foot working, hit pad to gully for no runs, fielded by Neesham.

4.6 – Matt Henry to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

4.5 – Matt Henry to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

4.4 – Matt Henry to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

4.3 – Matt Henry to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to deep square leg for 3 runs, fielded by Boult.

4.2 – Matt Henry to Hashim Amla. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

4.1 – Matt Henry to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

3.6 – Trent Boult to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Neesham.

3.5 – Trent Boult to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

3.4 – Trent Boult to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

3.3 – Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Henry.

3.2 – Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. Length ball, off stump on the back foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

3.1 – Trent Boult to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, middle stump on the back foot Steer, padded to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Neesham, fielded by Santner.

2.6 – Matt Henry to Faf du Plessis. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

2.5 – Matt Henry to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Henry.

2.4 – Matt Henry to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Boult.

2.3 – Matt Henry to Hashim Amla. Yorker, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Henry.

2.2 – Matt Henry to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to point for no runs, fielded by Neesham.

2.1 – Matt Henry to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

1.6 – Trent Boult to Faf du Plessis. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Williamson.

1.5 – OUT! Bowled. Trent Boult to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, missed to. Bowled him, Boult strikes and it is de Kock who’s gone. Boult has been searching for the delivery that angles into the bastmen and he just found it, de Kock leaves a gap between bat and pad attempting a drive and the ball cannons into the leg stump, perfect start for New Zealand

1.4 – Trent Boult to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Munro.

1.3 – FOUR! Trent Boult to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, past fine leg for 4 runs. Boult this time strays too far down the leg side this time and de Kock gets himself off the mark this time by flicking the ball down to fine leg

1.2 – Trent Boult to Quinton de Kock. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ferguson.

1.1 – NEW BALL. Trent Boult to Quinton de Kock. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Ferguson.

0.6 – Matt Henry to Hashim Amla. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

0.5 – FOUR! Matt Henry to Hashim Amla. Length ball, off stump on the back foot flick, past fine leg for 4 runs. Henry slides this one down the leg side and Amla gets a bat on it to help the ball on it’s way to bring up the games first boundary

0.4 – Matt Henry to Hashim Amla. Back of a length, outside off stump moves in front Leave, shoulders arms to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

0.3 – Matt Henry to Quinton de Kock. Back of a length, to leg on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Neesham.

0.2 – Matt Henry to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed to wicketkeeper for no runs, fielded by Latham.

0.1 – NEW BALL. Matt Henry to Quinton de Kock. Length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs, fielded by Henry.