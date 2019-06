ANY POSITIVES FOR THE PROTEAS?

The tail wagged a bit with handy contributions from Chris Morris (42), Andile Phehlukwayo (34) and Kagiso Rabada (31).

From the bowling side, seam was the win today!

Rabada produced best figures of 2 for 39 in his 10 overs (which included a maiden).

Morris, who bowled THREE maidens, ended on 1 for 36 in his 10 with an economy rate of 3.60.