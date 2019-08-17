Sport24.co.za | All Blacks demolish Wallabies to retain Bledisloe Cup

Auckland – The All Blacks sent out an emphatic message they are not to be underestimated at the Rugby World Cup as they bounced back from a hiding last week to thrash the Wallabies 36-0 at Eden Park on Saturday.

Having been mocked in the verbal sparring before the Test as the “Old Blacks” and “over the hill”, the All Blacks dug deep into their wealth of experience to outscore the Wallabies five tries to nil.

The overwhelming victory, just seven days after suffering a record 47-26 loss to the Australians, saw the All Blacks retain the Bledisloe Cup for a 17th straight year.

It is also the eighth time they have kept Australia scoreless in a Test.

Scorers:

New Zealand

Tries: Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith, Sonny Bill Williams, Sevu Reece, George Bridge

Conversions: Mo’unga (3), Beauden Barrett

Penalty: Mo’unga

Teams:

New Zealand

15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Sevu Reece, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Sonny Bill Williams, 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Kieran Read (captain), 7 Sam Cane, 6 Ardie Savea, 5 Sam Whitelock, 4 Patrick Tuipulotu, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Dane Coles, 1 Joe Moody

Substitutes: 16 Codie Taylor, 17 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18 Angus Ta’avao, 19 Jackson Hemopo, 20 Matt Todd, 21 TJ Perenara, 22 Ngani Laumape, 23 Jordie Barrett

Australia

15 Kurtley Beale, 14 Reece Hodge, 13 James O’Connor, 12 Samu Kerevi, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Christian Lealiifano, 9 Nic White, 8 Isi Naisarani, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 5 Adam Coleman, 4 Izack Rodda, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Tolu Latu, 1 Scott Sio

Substitutes: 16 Folau Fainga’a, 17 James Slipper, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Rob Simmons, 20 Liam Wright, 21 Will Genia, 22 Matt Toomua, 23 Adam Ashley-Cooper