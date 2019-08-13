Sport24.co.za | 5 players join Bok squad in Pretoria

Cape Town – Uncapped Western Province hooker Scarra Ntubeni and his provincial team-mate Wilco Louw (prop) were called up to the Springbok squad in Pretoria on Monday where the Boks will be based for the week in preparation for their Test against Argentina.

Meanwhile, three other familiar faces also re-joined the Springbok squad in the capital city: regular Springbok captain Siya Kolisi (WP), fellow loose forward Marco van Staden from the Blue Bulls as well as WP utility back Dillyn Leyds.

The five players joined up with the returning Springbok squad at the team hotel and later took part in the Springboks’ closed evening training session held at Loftus Versfeld on Monday.

The Boks returned to South Africa on Monday from Argentina where they were crowned as the 2019 Rugby Championship winners following a comprehensive 46-13 triumph over the Pumas in Salta.

The Springboks are holding an open training session at Loftus on Tuesday (15:50-17:10), followed by a meet and greet when the Boks will join the sales force with tickets to buy. Saturday’s match against Argentina kicks off at 17:0.