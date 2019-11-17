Speakers for 2019 SFAN Breakfast Meeting announced

SFAN (Stars From All Nations) is thrilled to announce the speaker list for the sixth edition of SFAN Business Breakfast Meeting taking place at Stanbic Bank Incubator on December 7.

For this edition of the breakfast meeting, our expert panel will take a deep dive into the following subjects: The future of money; Best practices to creatively manage and grow your personal finance; Ghana’s tax landscape and Insider secrets for raising capital.

The agenda is quite packed but they have made enough room for networking over wine and chocolates.

Since the beginning, SFAN Breakfast Meeting has attracted a critical mass of thriving millennial entrepreneurs and young professionals in Ghana. The event provides exceptional content and unique value for money.

Lakeshia Marie, Founder of Ford Communications says about the 5th edition and her experience with SFAN: “This company is exactly what the youth needs. SFAN events always exceed their promises. The content of our last digital marketing event was exceptional.

We talked about digital Now and what can be expected in the future. That should be the task of events, to push the envelop and help attendees grow. I love working with The SFAN team because they simply get it!”

Here is the expert panel:

Ayesha Bedwei , Tax Partner, PwC Ghana

Emmanuel Anni-Acquah , Finance Manager, West Africa (WAF) Region, Schlumberger

Dentaa Amoateng MBE , Founder, GUBA Enterprise

Patrick Quantson , Head, Emerging Payments, Stanbic Bank

Anita Erskine , Media Mogul

#SFANBreakfast panel will be moderated by Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh, Associate Editor at Pulse Ghana.

They are pleased to be working with Stanbic Bank Incubator for this brilliant meeting. Other partners include Business Insider by Pulse, 3rdfloor Digital, and Brothers Media Production.

Registration is still ongoing, save your seat at https://www.sfanonline.org/events/sfan-breakfast-meeting. For more information, contact Atsupi Davoh via partnerships@sfanonline.org.