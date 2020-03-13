Spanish La Liga suspended over COVID-19

The coronavirus continues to take its toll on European football leagues. With matches been played behind closed doors, the virus is now causing league championships to be suspended.

The pandemic will now deprive Spain of its major league championship. The league has been suspended for at least the next two match days. Thursday’s decision follows the quarantine of Real Madrid for two weeks. It comes after a player from the club’s basketball section tested positive for covid-19.

However, the players of Zinedine zindane share the same sports facilities with the Madrid basketball players, hence the need for their confinement.

The semi-final between Real and Manchester City will be played in the second leg of the Champions League final. And UEFA is taking the threat seriously.

The governing body of football in Europe will hold a meeting on Tuesday with the European federations to decide the fate of the Champions League and that of Euro 2020.

AP