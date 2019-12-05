Sowore: DSS’ Incompetence And The Docility Of The National Assembly By Martin White-Ufuah







With DSS’ bold outlaw, subnormal intelligence, defective disposition, and outright violation of different court orders, it has become indisputably clear that Nigeria’s democracy has been militarised.

The 9th rubber-stamp National Assembly that is supposed to restrain the overreaching extents of the executive has openly obliged to doing the bidding of the executive.

Obviously, the legislative arm of government in Nigeria has transformed itself into a branch of the executive.

Today, the only distinguishing characteristic of our bogus democracy from the military dictatorship is that we waste tax payers’ money to service an institution (National Assembly) that is tractable to executive rascality.

Our democracy is a charade!

If it isn’t, the illegal detention of Omoyele Sowore and other Nigerians by the DSS should have been a topical discourse in the National Assembly to check the excesses of the executive.

Nigeria is currently perplexed, bedevilled and overwhelmed by the lethality of human right abuses that ridicules and exposes our own brand of democracy as a fraud.

Instead of a vibrantly energetic and engaging legislature that imposes a legislative sanction on the DSS’ boss and the country’s attorney-general over the illegal detention of Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare, they are vigorously pursuing bills on hate speech and social media regulation.

The National Assembly is sleeping on duty!

The DSS should be publicly condemned for its chronic law-breaking antecedence.

By the unlawful gestapo arrest, clandestine and illegal detention and persecution of Omoyele Sowore, the Department of State Service, has shown that it is markedly subnormal in function, flawed in intelligence and rascal in behaviour.

The criminal-classed elements sponsored by state actors that took up arms against the Nigerian state during the Kogi and Bayelsa elections were never seen to have committed treasonable felony.

But Omoyele Sowore who only sued for peace by calling on Nigerians to pour out in their numbers to protest against misrule and corruption is being accused of plotting to unseat the government.

What a joke of a country!

Obviously, the DSS is merely a political stooge that react against voices of truth that attempt to call the government to order.

Instead of a vibrantly energetic and engaging domestic intelligence agency that functions as the source of reliable information for mitigating our various internal security challenges, our moribund DSS is all about the pettiness of political arrests and illegal detentions of honourable citizens.

The calculated use of violence against our country by Fulani herdsmen, Boko Haram members and other criminal groups with felonious intent have never for once been comprehended by the radar coverage of our so-called DSS domestic intelligence.

Isn’t that a big shame?

The DSS has shown that it does not have the structural competence and expertise for espionages and information gathering. That is why the agency relies on online gossips and maliciously divulged information to clamp on citizens.

Domestic intelligence service is also supposed to be responsible for identifying foreign spies employed by foreign services against a country.

Every day we hear of other countries exposing and apprehending foreign spies and agents employed by foreign intelligence services against their government.

Please, how many has the DSS caught? None! Why? They think their job is to go after Omoyele Sowore.

If the DSS understand the danger foreign espionages poses to our country, they’d resign from their pettiness and become serious for once.

Some foreign espionages have access to our country’s internet space without anyone knowing their identity.

They are sometimes the ones spreading propagandas and disinformation on our local internet space to cause dissension and unrest.

We are presently under the attack of cyber espionages, but because the DSS do not have the structural competence to checkmate the economic security threat of foreign espionages in our country’s internet space, they do not know the danger their activities portend for our country.

I’m writing this to tell the DSS to release Omoyele Sowore right now with an apology to him because he is not a terrorist.

Martin White-Ufuah, a writer and columnist, writes from Abuja. He is the publisher, Ecumenical Review