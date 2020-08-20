Southern Kaduna Killings: El-Rufai Should Stop The Genocide Or Resign By Buhari Olanrewaju Ahmed

Life matters but not to those who see people as a minority. They deliberately suppress people’s right to live in a society where all rights ought to be equal. They mute these rights in every sphere of life; morally, financially and economically – even in terms of protecting the people which is the primary responsibility of any serious or responsible government.

Government knows the problem of the people but they obviously deprive them their rights, and make these rights appear like privileges. Southern Kaduna needs a purposeful response from the government, but the same government from whom they expect a response has turned into a bully against them.

The governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, has shown that Fulani lives are so crucial to him than the people of Southern Kaduna. Same governor who was quoted saying, “We will write this for all to read. Anyone, soldier or not that kills the Fulani takes a loan repayable one day no matter how long it takes”.







El-Rufai went ahead to “negotiate” with Fulani herdsmen who have been killing the people of Southern Kaduna under the pretext of restoring peace in the region.

It is crystal clear that the continuous killings in Southern Kaduna is a deliberate ploy by some people. The Christian vommunity in Southern Kaduna hasn’t been known as a peaceful community, and the records are there. They have been bullied, maimed and killed by the same set of people: “Fulani herdsmen”. Yet, el-Rufai has been so shameless that he’s been blaming his incompetence or complicity on the victims who bury their loved ones everyday.

On December 3, 2016 Mallam el-Rufai was quoted as saying, “We’ve paid some Fulani to stop the killings in Southern Kaduna”. A chief security officer of a state should be ashamed with these words. Unfortunately our politicians have no shame, and they have no dignity for humanity.

Governor el-Rufai is only good at arresting critics who criticize his woeful government. His mediocre approach on the attacks on a people he swore to protect is lamentable. It is unfortunate that el-Rufai sees them as a minority that add no value to the state economy.

A time is coming when people will have no option but to carry arms to defend their people in their communities as the last option. If el-Rufai is not capable of bringing peace and security to the people of Southern Kaduna, he should humbly resign and walk away, and stop pointing fingers at victims of his nightmarish government.

The conspiracy and deliberate silence of Arewa Elders and Youth Consultative Forum tells more than we know. None of them has raised a voice against the ongoing genocide. None!

Southern Kaduna now seems synonymous with a theatre of war, yet Mallam el-Rufai insists that the killings are orchestrated by the leaders of Southern Kaduna people. This same man told Nigerians in 2016 that he has paid Fulani Herdsmen to stop the killings in the same region. Double standard!

One ought not shirk his responsibilities. To face war and not flee is the honour of a man. El-Rufai is a chief security officer of a state who knows the people behind the killings as he claimed on TV, namely that some people are collecting brown envelopes as compensation for the killings. He shouldn’t now come to the public to tell us a moonlight tale.

His primary responsibility is to protect lives and properties, and if Mallam el-Rufai fails as he obviously has, the people of Southern Kaduna will have no alternative but to rise in defence of themselves.

El-Rufai should not abdicate his responsibilities by imposing blames on the people he swore to protect. Irrespective of anybody involved in these killings, they ought to face the wrath of the law. But wherein lies the political will in el-Rufai?