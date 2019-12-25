South Sudan rivals continue meetings over unity-govt formation

On Monday South Sudan’s president Salvar Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar agreed that consolidatory talks on the future of the country will continue after the festive period.

International pressure is leaving both leaders with less option than to pave the way for a unity government come February 2020.

Information that seeped through official channels confirmed that Monday’s meeting at the presidential palace was centered around discussions to implement the peace agreement.

The two leaders have also reaffirmed their commitment to ensure lasting peace in South Sudan.

Both leaders have been discussing on the number of states and their boundaries and the deadluck is expected to be diffused in January when the talks resume.