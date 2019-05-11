South Africa’s leftist EFF ‘not surprised’ by poll result

South Africa’s ruling African National Congress is consolidating its leadership, but with diminished support base. The Economic Freedom Fighters on the other hand got more votes than in the 2014 elections.

After counting more than 4/5 of votes, the ANC was in the lead with 57.7%. The EFF says it is not entirely surprised.

“If the ANC wins this election, which seems to be the case, this is the last election it will win outright, I have no doubt about that”, said Dali Mpofu, President of the Economic Freedom Fighters.

If the ANC wins this election, which seems to be the case, this is the last election it will win outright, I have no doubt about that.

Partial official results credit the EFF with more than 10 percent of votes. Chairman of the Economic Freedom Fighters touts the achievements of his leftist party.

“We now have a road map, people have seen how we behave in Parliament, they have seen the dramatic changes that have been caused by our action… Our interventions in Parliament over the past five years have led to the dismissal of President Zuma, as well as the establishment of the State Control Commission, to name but a few”, he said.

The Economic Freedom Fighters, founded by former ANC youth leader Julius Malema 6 years ago came third, according to results released by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

Final results are expected to be officially certified on Saturday.

AFP