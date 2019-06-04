South Africa’s Cape Town Int. Airport adjudged best in Africa

South Africa’s Cape Town International Airport has been named the continent’s leading airport at the recent edition of the World Travel Awards.

The airport, located in the port city in the country’s southwest and also seat of the legislature, wins the gong for a third consecutive year.

The win only enforces a dominance of South Africa in the category given that Cape Town airport and the O. R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg have dominated the category since 1998.

The recognition was announced at the 26th World Travel Awards ceremony was held in Mauritius over the weekend – Saturday June 1, 2019.

FULL LIST: Africa Winners 2019

Nominees in the said category included:

Cairo International Airport, Egypt

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Kenya

Julius Nyerere International Airport, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Kigali International Airport, Rwanda

King Shaka International Airport, Durban, South Africa

Mohammed V International Airport, Casablanca, Morocco

O.R. Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, South Africa

The awards were established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

The airport’s Deidre Davids was quoted by local media as saying: “We are thrilled to be recognised on the world stage and to receive this accolade three years running. It’s a great tribute to all airport staff who work hard to make Cape Town International Airport award-winning.”