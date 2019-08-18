South Africa: Zuma’s relative shot dead by ‘jealous’ lover

Police in Johannesburg in South Africa have arrested a 33-year old man who shot and killed his lover.

The deceased, Silindile Zuma, 30, was shot twice in the face by the suspect Mbuzeleni Mpungose when she told him she wanted to end their relationship.

Silindile Zuma was a relative of former South African president Jacob Zuma.

According to police Mpungose allegedly went on the run after the July 8 killing of Silindile Zuma.

He was however arrested after he was tracked to his hideout this month.

Zuma and Mpungose were in a relationship since 2013. They were in the process of sealing their marriage.

But when Mpungose learnt that Zuma wanted to end their relationship, he travelled to Durban where Zuma was to confront her.

Police said the couple got out of a taxi and were walking towards a house in Cato Manor when they began to argue.

Mpungose allegedly shot Zuma and fled the scene. Her body was discovered the next day by a passer-by.

Police were able to confirm her identity through the uniform and name badge she wore.

Mpungose appeared before Vanitha Armu at the Durban Magistrate’s Court this week.

The case has now been postponed to August 29.

