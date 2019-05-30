South Africa introduces tax against polluters

President Ramaphosa has signed the carbon tax Act against polluters into law, targeting companies that emit greenhouse gases.*

Considered one of the world’s worst polluters, South Africa has enacted a law that imposes a carbon tax on polluters.

The measure, which affects all domestic and foreign companies operating in the country, could extend to 2022.

The tax imposed is expected to be revalued each year by the margin of inflation.

However mining companies, steelmakers and Eskom believe the move will erode profits.

Nigeria : the success story of Girls-on-wheels

We also bring you insights on the exploits of Girls-On-Wheels, a Nigerian company specialized in driving and taxi business; and employs mainly women.

It is in a male-dominated field, but women like Ini Solomon work as a driver.

Girls On Wheels opened its doors in 2017 and the company that provides driver and taxi services to customers in the city particularity employs only women.

The women are taken through various training including verification, road safety and Google Map optimization, before they are hired.