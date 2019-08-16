South Africa fuel prices to rise again [The Morning Call]

Motorists in South Africa are expected to dig deep into their pockets following the rise of fuel prices.

The country’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced last Monday the prices will rise by 11 cents.

The Automobile Association confirmed on Thursday that the price of petrol could increase by up to ten cents a litre starting September.

This is due to the sudden weakness of the rand that has put pressure on the fuel price and left fuel consumers in the country at the mercy of international oil markets.

South Africans would have been looking forward to a likely fuel price reduction next month as international oil prices have actually dropped significantly since the beginning of the month.