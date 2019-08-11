South Africa: 500 suspects arrested in female-led operation

August is women’s month in South Africa and an all-female led team of police officers undertook an operation meant to crackdown on criminals.

The all female police officers over a period of four days arrested more than 500 suspects and recovered 16 unlicenced firearms.

The operation was carried out across several communities in Gauteng, police officials said.

The police officers were also supported by other law enforcement agencies, all made up of women.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said on Sunday that the operation started on Thursday night.

Criminals were traced, their hideouts raided including illegal liquor outlets and roadblocks were mounted.

Some of the criminals were arrested during foot patrols and stop-and-search operations.

Police officials said in Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, more than 320 people were arrested for various crimes.

Some of the crimes included murder, rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, intimidation, drugs, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

In Johannesburg and the West Rand, more than 200 suspects were also arrested for crimes such as murder, arson and the possession of unlicenced firearms.

News24 reported that others were also arrested for theft, rape, malicious damage to property, driving while under the influence of alcohol, possession of stolen property, malicious damage to property and undocumented people.

Suspects will be making court appearances from Monday, according to the police.

