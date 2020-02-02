Somalia declares ‘national emergency’ over locust plague

Somalia declared the invasion of locusts as a national emergency Sunday.

Locusts have devastated food supplies in one of the poorest and most vulnerable regions of the world.

A statement by Somalia’s Agriculture ministry said the move is due to current upsurge of locusts, which constitute a major threat to the fragile food security in the country.

The statement added that food sources for people and their livestock are under threat.

Somalia is the first nation in East Africa to embark on a national mobilization drive to combat the swarm of locusts.

Experts say the appearance of the hungry locusts could be linked to extreme climate variations.

The invasion of the insects is a first in 70 years. Totaling several billions, locusts have been destroying large areas in East Africa for several weeks, with fears of a catastrophe for an already drought and flood stricken region.

Somalia’s government said it will raise funds to try to contain the locusts before harvest in April. An army of locusts spread from Ethiopia, Somalia to Kenya late last month.

AFP