Solskjaer says Pogba ‘no doubt’ will stay at United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he has “no doubt” midfielder Paul Pogba will stay at the club this summer.

The France World Cup winner missed United’s final pre-season game, a penalty-shootout win over AC Milan in the International Champions Cup.

But Solskjaer said Pogba, who did not travel to Cardiff for the match, was not risked due to a back strain.

“I wasn’t expecting him [to travel],” he said.

“I spoke to him after training and he didn’t feel right. It’s not an injury, it’s just some pain. I wasn’t going to risk anything.”

Reports claimed Pogba failed to make the trip to Cardiff in an attempt to force a move to Real Madrid.

Solskjaer also confirmed the £80m signing of Leicester centre-back Harry Maguire is set to be announced “very soon”.

