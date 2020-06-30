You are here
Entertainment Lifestyle 

Sleeping in a police station, The issue with Nigerian addresses | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Village Reporter ,

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here’s a roundup of the best we saw today:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Latest posts by Op-Ed Editor (see all)
Follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Facebook
Twitter
RSS
Follow by Email