Sleeping in a police station, The issue with Nigerian addresses | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here’s a roundup of the best we saw today:

1.

Writing US address:

1418 5th Ave, Tucson, AZ 87014. Writing Naija address:

17 Comrade Bayo Adekunle Street,

Off Zenith Bank Road,

Off Chief Anthony Enahoro Way,

Off Ikorodu Road,

(Opposite 51 Division Barracks),

Aguda, Surulere,

Lagos State. — Suyi Davies Okungbowa (@IAmSuyiDavies) June 30, 2020

2.

I wonder who adviced Odumeje to drop that his “Lion Zion” song. Just listened to the full track, man literally went to studio with no lyrics. Just bit his tongue through out the studio session. — Richard (@meettherichard) June 30, 2020

3.

The day I’ll have my own girlfriend, I’ll stop interacting with other girls on this app, I won’t engage any girl’s tweet, I won’t even view any girl’s avi or header, I will unfollow all the girl’s I’m following and tell them to do the same. I’ll be for my baby alone 🤗❤ — wisebaba (@Wizebaba) June 30, 2020

4.

I’ll never notify you before video-calling you, that’s why they put the “decline” button! — débọ́lá the 2nd✌️ (@ogbeni_ceejay) June 30, 2020

5.

Nigerians ; Do U Know That Its Your Constitutional Right As A Citizen To Pass The Night In A Police Station If Stranded At An Unsafe Location ?🤔 — jéro 🐝 🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@molaleye85) June 30, 2020

