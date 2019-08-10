Sisters give birth same day and hospital, on their father’s birthday

Two sisters gave their father the best gift by giving birth on his 75th birthday.

The two sisters did not just give birth on the birthday of their father but also on the same day and hospital.

Because Of Them We Can reported that the delivery by the two sisters in New York happened on July 3.

The sisters also gave birth to girls and were delivered by the same doctor.

The sisters, Shari and Simone Cumberbatch did not think their babies will be delivered just hours apart.

Both were originally expected to give birth mid-July, but Simone and her doctor planned a C-section for July 3.

Simone was reported to have selected the date because it’s her father’s birthday.

The family however didn’t plan for her sister Shari to go into labor on the same day.

Shari’s unexpected labor actually delayed Simone’s scheduled C-section as the two shared the same doctor.

According to Good Morning America, Shari’s daughter, Hailey, was born at 12:57 p.m. and Simone’s daughter, Liberty, was born a few hours later at 5:30 p.m.

“They’re like twins… they’ll be close,” Shari said in an interview with CBS New York.

The newborns’ granddad Elmo Cumberbatch told CBS New York that “I always used to say ‘what if, what if it happened,’ not knowing it would actually happen.”

Source: Africafeeds.com