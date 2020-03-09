Singer Yemi Alade Eyes 2021 Grammy Awards

Popular Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, has prophecised a Grammy win for herself in 2021.

The singer shared a photo of herself as she wrote her prophetic words to caption it.

While the singer is no doubt talented and hardworking, many Nigerians will not be shocked to have her nominated for a Grammy.

Sharing a photo on social media, the singer wrote with a few emojis: “Grammy 2021…”

See Her Post Here: