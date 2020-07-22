You are here
Singer Simi Show Off Her Daughter, Adejare (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Simi has taken to her Instagram page to dote on her daughter, Adejare.

The singer welcomed her first child with her husband, Adekunle Gold on the 30th of May.

Taking to Instagram, the new mum uploaded an adorable photo in which she featured her daughter.

The singer could be seen carrying her baby girl in the air while sitting on the green grass.

Simi wrote;

“this little light of mine
there’s nothing in all the universes I wouldn’t do for you Ayo“

