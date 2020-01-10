Singer May D Shares Sweet Words To Celebrate His Swedish Wife Carolina’s Birthday

Carolina Wassmuth, the wife of silky-voiced Nigerian singer May D is a year older today.

Sighted on May D’s Instagram page, the former Square Records signee penned down soothing words to celebrate his Swedish wife Carolina as she marked his birthday.

Sharing the photo above, he wrote;

Y’ all help me wish my wife a happy birthday! Love you Bunzz! Not easy to keep up with me for so long!

May D tied the knot with Carolina three two years ago and have been blessed with a son named Ethan.