Singer May D Reveals Cause Of Fallout With PSquare (Video)

Nigerian singer, May D opened up on the the reason he parted ways with Square Records owned by now-defunct music duo, Psquare.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer broke ties with Psquare and Jude Okoye due to “irreconcilable differences” as stated in a released statement back then.

During the live session, May D claimed that the defunct music duo initially refused to sign a contract with him until he started ‘blowing’.

The singer also said that they never really believed in him but they just wanted to help boost his career with their platform without a contract involved.

However, when he started becoming a music sensation, they immediately wanted to sign him into their record label.

Watch the video below: