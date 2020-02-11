You are here
Singer, D’banj Captured Grinding His Wife In A Night Club (Video)

Village Reporter ,

Ace Nigerian musician D’banj and his beautiful
wife Lineo Didi had a nice time together in the late hours of yesterday.

The couple was spotted at a night club in Lagos enjoying each other on the dance floor.

The ‘partyful’ celebration follows an earlier post, D’banj made on social media when he claimed Lineo as his facility as he shared some sexy photos of her adorable wife.

In the video, the ‘Fall In Love’ hitmaker was captured grinding the backside of Lineo whilst jamming to a popular Nigerian song.

Watch the video below;

Source:ghgossip.com

