Singer, Davido Shows Off His Son’s New Hairstyle (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, took to his Instagram story to show off his son Ifeanyi’s new hairstyle.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer, who recently got reunited with his fiancée and mother of his son, Chioma Avril Rowland, announced his album completion via Twitter.

The dotting dad has also been sharing video clips of his bonding moments with his adorable son.

On Friday, the ‘Risky’ singer shared a short video of Ifeanyi playing on his chest and he wrote;

“Look who came to wake me up”

Watch the video below: