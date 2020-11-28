You are here
Singer Davido Shares Adorable Photo Of His Son 500x280
Entertainment Lifestyle 

Singer Davido Shares Adorable Photo Of His Son

Village Reporter ,
Singer Davido Shares Adorable Photo Of His Son

Nigerian Artiste CKay

Nigerian singer, Chuwuka Ekweani, also known as CKay, has just been signed to the South African branch of Warner Music.

The fast-rising artist will also release his second studio album in 2021.

Excited to have him on board, Warner Music South Africa took to their official Twitter handle to tweet thus:

“We’re thrilled to welcome at @ckay_yo to the Warner Music family! The star is working on his sophomore album and first major label debut which is set to drop in 2021! Welcome to the family, CKay!”

Read AlsoM.I, Vector’s Beef Is Childish: Artiste CKay (Video)

CKay is also a featured artist on Davido’s third studio album dubbed ‘A Better Time’.

See their official tweet below:

Singer Davido Shares Adorable Photo Of His Son

Warner Music’s tweet

Sourced From Nigerian Music

Follow and like us:
Follow Subscribe
Fbshare Bck
En US Tweet

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Facebook
Twitter
RSS
Follow by Email