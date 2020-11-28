Singer Davido Shares Adorable Photo Of His Son

Nigerian singer, Chuwuka Ekweani, also known as CKay, has just been signed to the South African branch of Warner Music.

The fast-rising artist will also release his second studio album in 2021.

Excited to have him on board, Warner Music South Africa took to their official Twitter handle to tweet thus:

“We’re thrilled to welcome at @ckay_yo to the Warner Music family! The star is working on his sophomore album and first major label debut which is set to drop in 2021! Welcome to the family, CKay!”

CKay is also a featured artist on Davido’s third studio album dubbed ‘A Better Time’.

See their official tweet below:

