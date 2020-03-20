Singer Asa Postpones Lagos, Abuja Concerts

Afro-soul superstar, Bukola Elemide, popularly known as Asa, has cancelled her ‘Lucid’ concert in Nigeria due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Some days ago, the singer cancelled her European tour due to the spread of the virus in Europe.

Asa’s decision came after the European Union moved to seal its borders amid the coronavirus crisis.

Asa‘s ‘Lucid’ tour, which started in 2019, was set to continue this year with a London date fixed for March 29.

Her concert in Nigeria were originally scheduled to hold on the 11th of April in Lagos and 13th of April in Abuja.

See her post below: