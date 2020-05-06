Singer, Adele stuns fans with drastic weight loss

British singer and songwriter, Adele Adkins popularly known as Adele, has continued to surprise fans with her weight loss achievements.

The ‘Hello’ singer showed off her seven stone loss in a little black dress paired with black heels for an Instagram post to mark her 32nd birthday.

The hit-maker took the decision to transform her body and health following her split from husband, Simon Konecki with whom she shares a son.

Adele’s weight loss was the result of “a strict diet and fitness routine of cross-training and full-body Pilates,” according to People magazine.

“Her whole focus during the weight loss journey has really been all about how she can be healthier and how can she treat her body better.

“It was never about losing weight. Her weight loss happened because she has cut down drinking and is eating more real food.

“But she now loves her physical transformation too. She is more confident, dresses differently and she just seems happier overall.”

Her industry friends have continued to express awe over her new look, with model, Chrissy Teigen commenting, “I mean are you kidding me?”

However, a fan, @hollyshortall said, “It makes me a bit sad to see people commenting on Adele in a way that makes it seem she wasn’t as beautiful when she was bigger, which she was.

“It’s taken me a long time to realise health & happiness are what matters, not size! I love her and I hope she is healthy & happy!

In a birthday message from 2019, the singer said, “I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay.”

She is the recipient of nine Brit Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, fifteen Grammy Awards, eighteen Billboard Music Awards, five American Music Awards, and two Ivor Novello Awards for Songwriter of the Year.

