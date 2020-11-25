Singer 9ice Shares New Family Video; Hints At Reconciliation With His Wife

Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth sat down for a chat with Pulse.ng and he talked about why he initially switched from music to comedy.

The comedian, whose real name is Bright Okpocha, recently released an album dubbed ‘Yabasi’ which also serves as a soundtrack to his new comedy series, Papa Benji.

On a new episode of #PulseOneOnOne, the comedian revealed that he started off as a musician before switching to comedy. The comedian noted that ‘music’ has always been his first love. The father of three recounted an experience he had back when he was still in school and he mentioned that he belonged to a clique of six. According to him, they called themselves ‘the psychopaths’ and that they used to do the opening act for the now-defunct music group, Plantashun Boiz. The comedian revealed that he had remixed a song by Fela which his friends loved it.

The comedian noted that he presented the song to a much bigger audience but some of them rubbished it so he began to tackle him. The singer said that two of his friends encouraged him to go into comedy after the incident. Basketmouth also disclosed how his stage name was birthed.

Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

