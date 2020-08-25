You are here
Singer 2baba becomes farmer + Video, photo

Village Reporter ,

One of Nigeria’s most successful musicians, Innocent Idibia, aka 2baba, has joined the league of notable Nigerians who own farmlands.

The singer uploaded a video on his social media page showing off his farmland in Benue State.

According to Idibia, the farm is the beginning of another chapter in his life.

He wrote: “It’s official!!! INNOBIA FARMS.

“Crops growing healthy nicely. This is the beginning of another chapter.

“JAH GUIDE US.

“#WARRIORS.

“#GRATEFUL.

“BENUE 2 the world.

“IDOMA land.”

[embedded content]

