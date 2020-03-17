Sinach is the most followed Nigerian musician on Youtube with 1 million subs

I can’t even wrap my head around it. Sinach, the Nigerian gospel music singer who has somehow managed to cross over to global gospel audiences, commanding 6 figure sums for her performances and hosting sold out concerts with as many as 6 million streamers when she livestreamed on Youtube has finally hit the coveted 1 million subscribers on Youtube.

As far as we know, she is the first Nigerian musician period to reach this milestone, dwarfing all the more ‘popular’ afrobeat and hiphop stars around whom much of the fanfare in Nigerian music revolves. The only other Nigerian (not from the diaspora) who wipes the floor with Sinach’s record is Mark Angel Comedy, which has a mindboggling 5.7 million subscribers and whose videos average 3 million views.

What does this mean for Sinach?

Well, Youtube Music just launched in Nigeria, which means she can directly profit off streams of her music on Youtube and can truly grow her audience by creating dedicated non-music related content for them to binge on. She can interact with them on the platform and do music video premieres, another follower boosting spectacle that will become all the more relevant in the age of social distancing thanks to the Coronavirus.

Congratulations Sinach, and maybe its time we all stopped looking down on gospel music and streaming on Youtube.