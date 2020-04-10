Silver Spark Africa Safaris limited is one of the best adventures and tour operators in Kenya and within East Africa Countries. It is made up of professional team with key skills needed in the field of tourism. We arrange safaris for people with passion and in search of African cultures, gorilla trekking, beach holidays, mountain climbing, wildlife and wilderness. As Africans we are bound to show you many of the intimate and interesting details of our lifestyle and cultural heritage

