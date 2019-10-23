Silence The Silence Of Sexual Abuse By Hannatu Musawa







The recent BBC documentary detailing a slew of sex-for-grades stories

emanating from universities in Nigeria and Ghana has brought to the

fore, once again, the lingering and pervasive sexual harassment issue

in our society.

It understandably ignited a frenzied condemnation across the country

prompting the senate to introduce a bill that aims to prevent the

sexual harassment of university students.

If the bill were to become law, it would be illegal for lecturers to

make any sexual advances towards students. Under the proposed law

also, teaching staff could face up to 14 years in jail for having

sexual relationships with their students. While this is commendable,

it is not enough to stop this dastard act.

The footage from the documentary was indeed chilling and blood

boiling, to say the least. It was infuriating and disgusting to see

university professors sexually harassing and blackmailing their

students. It was extremely hard to watch but quite necessary in order

to confront this beastly and absolutely enraging reality that young

and desperate students are facing in our Universities.

At one point in the footage, you could hear a student saying: “This

thing has been going on for years. And every single year, every single

department, every single student, there’s always a story!”

If this isn’t absolutely disturbing, nothing else will be.

Sexual harassment is a type of harassment technique that relates to a

sexual nature and the unwelcome or inappropriate promise of rewards in

exchange for sexual favors. Sexual harassment includes a range of

actions from mild transgressions to sexual abuse or assault.

Harassment can occur in many different social settings such as the

workplace, in the home, schools, religious institutions, etc. Most

important, however, harassers or victims may be of any gender.

While the information that this documentary reveals is upsetting and

shocking, to be frank, the BBC Africa Eye Sex For Grades documentary

is not an uncommon practice across every stratum of our society. One

would be naïve or even mendacious to say that they were not aware that

it happens, especially when the abuse breaches the relationship of a

Fiduciary nature.

Many of us are aware, have heard or suspected that it happens on a

regular basis in these relationships, particularly when the victim is

looking for some favor or outcome from the abuser. When the victim is

desperate for the person in the position of the abuser to impart them

with some sort of result.

It really is a sad situation, but even sadder that few people or

organizations, including human rights groups, have provided consistent

counseling and safe havens for victims and clamoring for stringent

punitive measures against the perpetrators. Due to the lack of

stringent measures, the practice of sexual abuse and harassment has

continued abated. This is so, particularly in educational institutions

across the country.

From the BBC documentary, the ordeal that some students face in the

hands of some constipated, salacious, depraved and irresponsible

lecturers that have a misplaced and engorged appetite for carnal

favors is an almost daily story. It just is not acceptable. And it

should not be allowed.

Eerily, the documentary is the first time a well documented visual

evidence will be presented to the public domain of perverted lecturers

preying on, mainly, helpless female students. One probably has social

media and technology to thank for this feat.

There, indeed, have been a couple of amateur videos of lecturers

subjecting their students to this inhuman treatment, but none has been

able to garner such rage, outpour, and disgust compared to this

sting-like operation’s visual documentary that has humanized the

predators, bringing them close to home.

While the male gender can also be victims of assault, the truth is

that the vast majority of sexual assault victims in our society are

female. In addressing this matter, one has to wonder why the practice

of rape, sexual assault, and harassment has continued, unabated,

across every stratum in our society.

Perhaps, despite the achievements of women in our society, there is

still an entitled mentality in the form of the sense of superiority

that the average Nigerian male acquires while growing up. More often

than not, parents bring up their male kids in a way that they begin to

believe they are the superior gender to their sisters and any other

girl around them.

The boys who grow up and emerge as brutes invariably acquire a false

sense of importance and a compelling inability to delay gratification.

However, this is a discussion for another day.

Society itself needs to deliberately give proper orientation to every

child and inculcate the equality of the sexes in every child,

irrespective of gender. There is also the need to break the culture of

silence borne out of stigmatization.

The more people speak out about this evil and call out its

perpetrators, the more we will liberate Nigeria’s youth from bondage

and assure the country’s future. This will also activate the legal and

judicial system, which is not just largely untested but also is long

overdue for an overhaul.

Prevention of sexual assault will remain a mirage until we put in

place institutional frameworks to deal comprehensively with actual

cases of sexual assault. This approach should involve functional,

skilled, and synchronized services and also include the criminal

justice system, the police, social services, and sexual assault

services.

Encouraging victims and survivors of sexual assault to break their

silence by making available such services, which should be

community-based, and the successful prosecution of perpetrators, will

serve as a deterrent and hopefully prevent the next person from

falling victim.

Public enlightenment can also be a critical tool in changing behavior,

attitude, beliefs and the value system of people. Therefore there

should be intense public enlightenment and education at schools,

religious institutions, and social gatherings demystifying the myths

about sexual assault.

Very important, the media has a vital role to play, because it is in

the background unconsciously influencing people’s thoughts with its

constant subliminal messages. The false assumptions about sexual

assault that are seen as being true can be dispelled through the

media, in schools, in our religious institutions, and in our social

gatherings. Even new media, with forwards on WhatsApp and other tools

and play a vital role.

As for the lecturer involved and caught in the sex for grades

documentary, suspending him just isn’t enough. Severe punitive action

has to be taken in light of the evidence against him in the public

domain. The authorities need to ensure that this particular predator

is made an example of in order to serve as a deterrent to future

would-be predators.

Nigerian lawmakers need to sit up and tighten the sexual assault and

rape laws. There have been talks about this for several years but they

need to take, debate and amend it seriously. The law enforcers must

take action against anyone reported to have committed rape and sexual

assault and instituted a suit against them in court.

Teachers and religious and community leaders need to start the

conversation earnestly. The government must take action now. We cannot

turn our eyes away anymore. We cannot pretend that it is not

happening.

Sexual assault and rape are happening in our society every single day.

It is time for every moral, responsible and peace-loving person to

speak up and speak out on behalf of those who need us to stand with

them and not silence them.

The culture of silence should be silenced… for it has endured long enough.

Hannatu Musawa

